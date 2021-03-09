Lucy Catherine Rutherford (1930 – 2021)

Carlysle Conway Crank answered the Lord’s call home March 5. Dr Crank was born, June 29, 1930, the youngest son of Henry Franklin and Nancy Ashley Pleasants Crank, in Richmond, Virginia. Predeceased by his sister, Vera Nancy Crank Vieweg and brother, Henry F. Crank, Jr., he is survived by his “bride” of 63 years, Bonnie Lee Jungbert Crank, two children, Hope Lee Bett and her husband, Jack of Glen Allen, VA, Carlton Conway Crank and his wife, Jeannie of Penn Laird, VA, two granddaughters, Melody Lee Bett and Danielle Jeanette Crank, two great-grandchildren, Liam and Kori Anne, one nephew, and three nieces.

Dr Crank was blessed with a long career in the gospel ministry, education and the military and was a firm advocate of the value of education. He loved people and never met a stranger. His high school education was at John Marshall in Richmond, where he was a member of the cadet corps band. He earned a B.A. from Lynchburg College, M.A. from the University of Richmond, Th.M from Colgate Rochester/Crozer Theological Seminary, M.Ed. University of VA and Th.D from American Divinity School. He also studied at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, The College of William and Mary, V.P.I., American University and Madison University. He was a graduate of the U.S. Army Chaplain School. Dr Crank was licensed to preach by his home church, Northside Baptist Church, Richmond, VA in 1956 and ordained to the Gospel Ministry at Seventh Baptist Church in Baltimore, MD in 1959.

Dr Crank served many churches in Ky, Md and VA as supply, interim and fulltime pastor. His pastorates include, Main St. Baptist Church Emporia, VA Fluvanna Baptist Church, Fort Howard Community Church, MD Bentonville Baptist Church, Browntown Baptist Church where he was pastor emeritus and served on three separate occasions. He also pastored Boyce Baptist Church, Boyce, VA. Recent interim pastorates include, Main St. Baptist Church, Luray, VA and Stanley Baptist Church, Stanly, VA. While in seminary he served as Associate Pastor of Drexel Hill Baptist Church, PA. Other interims include, Fountain Creek, Fountain Grove, Purdy, Oak Chapel, Barboursville, and Tucker Swamp Baptist Churches. The gospel ministry was his first love but education ran a close second. He had many part-time jobs that include, U. S. National Park Service Ranger, VA. Dept. of Agriculture Bureau of Entomology and Plant Quarantine, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture measuring tobacco in Kentucky, ticket agent for Chester/Bridgeport Ferry, PA campus maintenance worker, Crozer Theological Seminary, Chester, PA. While studying at the University of Richmond, he completed an internship at Westbrook Hospital.

During the Korean War Dr Crank served with the U.S. Army as an infantryman. In addition to active duty, he served for two years in the Army Reserves and held every non-commission rank before receiving a commission as chaplain. Military recognitions include: United Nations Ribbon, Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, for serving under enemy fire, National Defense Ribbon, Korean War Veteran, Marksman Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Commendable Overseas Service Ribbon. The unit in which he served was awarded several Presidential Citations and the Korean Presidential Citation. The unit of which Carlysle was a member took part in two major battles, “Sandbag Castle”, The “Iron Triangle” composed of Kumhwa Valley, Chorwon and P’yonggang. Maintaining previously won positions were “Heartbreak Ridge”, “Pork Chop Hill”, Satae-re Valley, “Punch Bowl” and Chosen Reservoir. His unit also took fire from the Neutral Zone at Panmunjam. Until his death, Carlysle lived with vivid memories of hard fought engagements, the death of several friends and suffered from the remnants of PTSD. Chaplain Crank was honorably discharged in 1965. He graduated from the Army Combat Leadership School and while attending seminary was endorsed by the Southern Baptist Convention Home Mission Board to attend the Army Chaplain School from which he graduated among the top in the class. Dr Crank served as chaplain of the Twenty-Fifth Infantry Division Association for fourteen years and received the General Fred C. Weyand Award in Fairbanks, Alaska on September 19, 2009 for, “selfless dedication and great personal commitment to veterans”.

During his years in education, Dr Crank taught for Buckingham County Schools, Oldham County High School, LaGrange, KY, Luray High School, Luray, VA, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA, a VA Baptist School where he taught Bible and Government, Isle of Wight Academy, principal of Zion Elementary School, and Greensville County High School, Emporia, VA. He also served as Administrative Assistant, Director of Pupil Personnel, and Supervisor of Special Education, Greensville County, VA. In Warren County, Dr Crank served as Visiting Teacher/School Social Worker for 13 years. He was also an adjunct professor for the University of Richmond teaching biblical courses. He was a past member of VA Association of Guidance Personnel, on the Board of Directors of Warren County Shelter Workshop, past member of Blue Ridge Food Bank Board and past member of VA Education Association. Dr Crank assisted in organizing the Local Council of Churches in Warren County, for whom he served as president, and the Council of Domestic Violence in Front Royal and was active in CCAP. He was a member of the VA Emergency Foster Care Board. He received a commendation for exemplary service from Lord Fairfax Community College Board in Middletown, VA where he served as a board member from 1991-1996. He also served as moderator for Shenandoah Baptist Association from 1994-’96 and was a member of Alpha Kappa Omega National Professional and Honorary Society for counseling. He served on numerous committees in educational circles and during his years in the ministry. Carlysle also served as an Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church, Front Royal, Virginia.

Dr Crank’s memory will live on through the caring concern he imparted to his parishioners and those with whom he met and worked in the educational system. He will be remembered for his gracious greetings for everyone with a smile and a hug.

Dr Crank is listed in “Personalities of the South, Notable Americans of the Bicentennial Era, Dictionary of International Biography, Virginia Lives-The Old Dominion Who’s Who and Community Leaders of America.

His publications include: History of the Browntown Baptist Church, Mine to Live, The Prisim, Guidance Highlights, Fork Union Military Academy, Efficient Study Methods, Life of John Taylor, (Masters Thesis, University of Richmond) The Origin of Development of Religion, (Doctoral Dissertation) History of Shenandoah Baptist Association Virginia and West Virginia, and Combat Infantryman Badge, Salute, and Musings of an Old Soldier . . . A Chaplain’s Reflections.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to VA Baptist Historical Society, P.O. Box 34, University of Richmond, Richmond, Va. 23173 or First Baptist Church, 14 W. First St., Front Royal, VA or a charity of choice.

“God called your name so gently, That only you could hear, No one heard the footsteps of the Angels drawing near . . . Softly from the shadows, There came a gentle call, You closed your eyes and went to sleep . . . You quietly left us all.”

Service times will be Thursday March 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Maddox Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior for family and friends to gather. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.