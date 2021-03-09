Obituaries
Lucy Catherine Rutherford (1930 – 2021)
Lucy Catherine Rutherford, known to all of her babies as “Nan”, of Front Royal, Va. passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Lucy was born June 21, 1930, in Riley Hollow, Rappahannock County to the late Milton Walters and Rixey Virginia Riley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best friend. She was a member of Willis Chapel Church in Huntly, Virginia, and employed by Aileen Sewing Factory.
Lucy is survived by daughters Betty West of Front Royal and Lorrie Mason of Huntly, a brother James Eugene Frye of Gloucester Massachusetts, and a sister Emma Clifton of Front Royal. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brian West (Brandy), Aaron West (Amy), Richard Cooper (Victoria), Katie Cooper (Kevin), Lauren Tharpe, and Tony Tharpe (Alexandra). In addition to her grandchildren, Lucy is survived by fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Robert Rutherford. Siblings, Howard Walters, Ella Mae Eubank, Sarah Foster, Bobby Frye, and Ethel Mae Frye.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2:30 P.M at Maddox Funeral Home,105 West Main Street Front Royal with Minister Roy Riley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens located in Waterlick, Virginia.
Masks and social distancing are required due to Covid.
Linda Mitchell Lambert (1955 – 2021)
Linda Mitchell Lambert, 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, after a long courageous battle of Cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Linda was born May 23, 1955, in Roncervert, West Virginia, daughter of the late Champe Clark and Myrtle Mae Cadle Mitchell. She was an insurance underwriter and a member of the Women of the Moose #1194 in Front Royal.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of thirty-years Danny Lambert; two daughters Sheila Lambert Scotto Di Clemente and husband Salvatore of Front Royal and Jessica Marie Lambert of Front Royal; one brother Donald Clark Mitchell and wife Sharon of Fredericksburg; two grandchildren Mason Ray Gorgan and Maria Cristina Scotto Di Clemente; special aunt Loretta Cadle of West Virginia; and numerous cousins.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Doris Ann Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Billy Burke, Leroy Stickler, Neil Pennington, Greg Breeden, Chris Lichvar, and John Grohs. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478,
Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Carlysle Conway Crank (1930 – 2021)
Carlysle Conway Crank answered the Lord’s call home March 5. Dr Crank was born, June 29, 1930, the youngest son of Henry Franklin and Nancy Ashley Pleasants Crank, in Richmond, Virginia. Predeceased by his sister, Vera Nancy Crank Vieweg and brother, Henry F. Crank, Jr., he is survived by his “bride” of 63 years, Bonnie Lee Jungbert Crank, two children, Hope Lee Bett and her husband, Jack of Glen Allen, VA, Carlton Conway Crank and his wife, Jeannie of Penn Laird, VA, two granddaughters, Melody Lee Bett and Danielle Jeanette Crank, two great-grandchildren, Liam and Kori Anne, one nephew, and three nieces.
Dr Crank was blessed with a long career in the gospel ministry, education and the military and was a firm advocate of the value of education. He loved people and never met a stranger. His high school education was at John Marshall in Richmond, where he was a member of the cadet corps band. He earned a B.A. from Lynchburg College, M.A. from the University of Richmond, Th.M from Colgate Rochester/Crozer Theological Seminary, M.Ed. University of VA and Th.D from American Divinity School. He also studied at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, The College of William and Mary, V.P.I., American University and Madison University. He was a graduate of the U.S. Army Chaplain School. Dr Crank was licensed to preach by his home church, Northside Baptist Church, Richmond, VA in 1956 and ordained to the Gospel Ministry at Seventh Baptist Church in Baltimore, MD in 1959.
Dr Crank served many churches in Ky, Md and VA as supply, interim and fulltime pastor. His pastorates include, Main St. Baptist Church Emporia, VA Fluvanna Baptist Church, Fort Howard Community Church, MD Bentonville Baptist Church, Browntown Baptist Church where he was pastor emeritus and served on three separate occasions. He also pastored Boyce Baptist Church, Boyce, VA. Recent interim pastorates include, Main St. Baptist Church, Luray, VA and Stanley Baptist Church, Stanly, VA. While in seminary he served as Associate Pastor of Drexel Hill Baptist Church, PA. Other interims include, Fountain Creek, Fountain Grove, Purdy, Oak Chapel, Barboursville, and Tucker Swamp Baptist Churches. The gospel ministry was his first love but education ran a close second. He had many part-time jobs that include, U. S. National Park Service Ranger, VA. Dept. of Agriculture Bureau of Entomology and Plant Quarantine, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture measuring tobacco in Kentucky, ticket agent for Chester/Bridgeport Ferry, PA campus maintenance worker, Crozer Theological Seminary, Chester, PA. While studying at the University of Richmond, he completed an internship at Westbrook Hospital.
During the Korean War Dr Crank served with the U.S. Army as an infantryman. In addition to active duty, he served for two years in the Army Reserves and held every non-commission rank before receiving a commission as chaplain. Military recognitions include: United Nations Ribbon, Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, for serving under enemy fire, National Defense Ribbon, Korean War Veteran, Marksman Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Commendable Overseas Service Ribbon. The unit in which he served was awarded several Presidential Citations and the Korean Presidential Citation. The unit of which Carlysle was a member took part in two major battles, “Sandbag Castle”, The “Iron Triangle” composed of Kumhwa Valley, Chorwon and P’yonggang. Maintaining previously won positions were “Heartbreak Ridge”, “Pork Chop Hill”, Satae-re Valley, “Punch Bowl” and Chosen Reservoir. His unit also took fire from the Neutral Zone at Panmunjam. Until his death, Carlysle lived with vivid memories of hard fought engagements, the death of several friends and suffered from the remnants of PTSD. Chaplain Crank was honorably discharged in 1965. He graduated from the Army Combat Leadership School and while attending seminary was endorsed by the Southern Baptist Convention Home Mission Board to attend the Army Chaplain School from which he graduated among the top in the class. Dr Crank served as chaplain of the Twenty-Fifth Infantry Division Association for fourteen years and received the General Fred C. Weyand Award in Fairbanks, Alaska on September 19, 2009 for, “selfless dedication and great personal commitment to veterans”.
During his years in education, Dr Crank taught for Buckingham County Schools, Oldham County High School, LaGrange, KY, Luray High School, Luray, VA, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA, a VA Baptist School where he taught Bible and Government, Isle of Wight Academy, principal of Zion Elementary School, and Greensville County High School, Emporia, VA. He also served as Administrative Assistant, Director of Pupil Personnel, and Supervisor of Special Education, Greensville County, VA. In Warren County, Dr Crank served as Visiting Teacher/School Social Worker for 13 years. He was also an adjunct professor for the University of Richmond teaching biblical courses. He was a past member of VA Association of Guidance Personnel, on the Board of Directors of Warren County Shelter Workshop, past member of Blue Ridge Food Bank Board and past member of VA Education Association. Dr Crank assisted in organizing the Local Council of Churches in Warren County, for whom he served as president, and the Council of Domestic Violence in Front Royal and was active in CCAP. He was a member of the VA Emergency Foster Care Board. He received a commendation for exemplary service from Lord Fairfax Community College Board in Middletown, VA where he served as a board member from 1991-1996. He also served as moderator for Shenandoah Baptist Association from 1994-’96 and was a member of Alpha Kappa Omega National Professional and Honorary Society for counseling. He served on numerous committees in educational circles and during his years in the ministry. Carlysle also served as an Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church, Front Royal, Virginia.
Dr Crank’s memory will live on through the caring concern he imparted to his parishioners and those with whom he met and worked in the educational system. He will be remembered for his gracious greetings for everyone with a smile and a hug.
Dr Crank is listed in “Personalities of the South, Notable Americans of the Bicentennial Era, Dictionary of International Biography, Virginia Lives-The Old Dominion Who’s Who and Community Leaders of America.
His publications include: History of the Browntown Baptist Church, Mine to Live, The Prisim, Guidance Highlights, Fork Union Military Academy, Efficient Study Methods, Life of John Taylor, (Masters Thesis, University of Richmond) The Origin of Development of Religion, (Doctoral Dissertation) History of Shenandoah Baptist Association Virginia and West Virginia, and Combat Infantryman Badge, Salute, and Musings of an Old Soldier . . . A Chaplain’s Reflections.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to VA Baptist Historical Society, P.O. Box 34, University of Richmond, Richmond, Va. 23173 or First Baptist Church, 14 W. First St., Front Royal, VA or a charity of choice.
“God called your name so gently, That only you could hear, No one heard the footsteps of the Angels drawing near . . . Softly from the shadows, There came a gentle call, You closed your eyes and went to sleep . . . You quietly left us all.”
Service times will be Thursday March 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Maddox Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior for family and friends to gather. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Wendell Edward “Half” White II (1971 – 2021)
Wendell Edward “Half” White II, 49, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 AM at the Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal with Pastor Butch Hammond officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. White was born on May 10, 1971, in Leesburg, Virginia to Wendell Edward White and Carolyn Jane Allison White Thompson.
Surviving along with his parents are his stepfather, George Thompson; two daughters, Katie Duncan and Amber White both of Front Royal; two sons, Andrew White and Nathan White both of Front Royal; sister, Lisa Gillespie and her husband Ross of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; niece, Christina Costello; nephew, Donald Polen II, and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers and memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, to assist with funeral expenses.
Greta June Furr (1943 -2021)
Greta June Furr, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home of her grandson in Stephenson, on March 1, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Greta was born August 18, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Leo Rhodes, Sr. and Thelma Walker Rhodes. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Donald Jerry “Duck” Furr, Sr in 2017.
Surviving is three sons Joey Rhodes and Donald J. Furr, Jr. both of Stephens City and Andy Furr of Front Royal; two sisters Margaret Fox of Stephens City and Charlotte Ann Smith of Front Royal; two grandsons Kevin Rhodes, II of Stephenson and Joey Rhodes, II of Cross Junction; two granddaughters Jill DeCristofaro of Strasburg and Heather Furr of Front Royal; seven great-grandchildren Braydon DeCristofaro, Jordon DeCristofaro, Camden Rhodes, Kobe Furr, Harper Rhodes, Kaynen Wines and Terzo DeCristofaro. Greta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son Kevin Rhodes; three sisters Ruth Pomeroy, Hattie “Tiny” Brinklow and Gladys Marie Rhodes; and one brother Leo “Sonny Boy” Rhodes, Jr.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Janet Diane Green (1957 – 2021)
Janet Diane Green, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal with the Rev. Marc Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Reliance Cemetery, Middletown, Virginia.
Mrs. Green was born on February 15, 1957, in Front Royal to the late James Carson Lillard Jr. and to Betty Smedley Lillard. Preceding her in death along with her father is her loving husband, Tony Green, and her brother, Michael Lillard. She attended Riverton United Methodist Church.
Surviving along with her mother are her son, Josh Dellinger of Toms Brook, Virginia; daughter, Angela Dellinger Johnson (Mike) of Strasburg, Virginia; granddaughter, Ashley Bruce (Casey); three great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Hylton, Roselyn Hylton, and Maelyn Hylton; sister, Debra Moats (Clark); two brothers, David Lillard and Robert Lillard; stepmother, Betty Lillard; three stepsisters, Shari Keith, Shelley Bailey, and Amy Andrade and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Nancy Madgaline Barnes (1938 – 2021)
We regretfully announce the passing of Nancy Madgaline Barnes of Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday, February 19th, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Pastor Roy Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
In 1953, she met Albert Dwight “Zeke” Barnes and they wed that next year. Together they went on to have two children, Albert Duane Barnes, and Vicky Lynn Llewellyn. Nancy was a caretaker at heart. She always wanted to make sure everyone was safe, warm, healthy, and fed. She loved to sit in the rocking chair and sing to all the babies in the family. Her go to songs were, You Are My Sunshine and A Bushel and A Peck. She loved to travel the country with Dwight and attend his Army Reunions. She also had three very best friends, Diane Brinklow, Nancy Morris, and Alice Parks. She never met a stranger and loved everyone. Nancy was one of the kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.
Nancy worked at the Bluebell factory in Luray for many years and then went on to work at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal. She was one of the last employees to leave the Avtex Fibers plant in 1989. After retiring from Avtex, she worked at the North Fork Resort store before finally retiring for good. She was a faithful member of the Front Royal Church of Christ.
Nancy was born March 31st, 1938 in Stanley, Virginia to the late June Edward and Mamie Elizabeth Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dwight “Zeke” Barnes, her brother Edward Campbell, her sister, Frances Shenks, and her daughters-in-law, Linda Barnes, and Debbie Fox Serreno.
Nancy was survived by her son, Albert Duane Barnes of Front Royal; daughter, Vicky Lynn Llewellyn, and son-in-law Steve Llewellyn of Front Royal; two sisters, Betty Brooks of Crimora, Joyce Waters of Luray; 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as many “adopted” children.
Pallbearers will be Steven Llewellyn, Jordan Bailey, Mark Barnes, Mark Barnes, Jr., Mike Brookman, and Paul Shaffer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Malachi Bailey, Jamond Hackley, Greg Vaught, Charlie Thomas, and John Shaffer.