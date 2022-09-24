Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line.

Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).

Coffey stated that a 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford crossed the centerline, striking a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150, which subsequently caught fire.

The driver of the Honda, Tina B. Wofford, 43, of Howell, NJ, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford E-350, a 61-year-old male of Harpers Ferry, WV, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The occupants of the 2004 Ford F-150, driver Larry A. Forbus, 64, of Luray, Va., and passenger Connie E. Clark, 61, died at the crash scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

None of the other drivers were injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe account to cover the burial expenses of Mr. Forbus and Ms. Clark has been established by a friend of the couple. https://gofund.me/1ecd3e1b

Donations can also be directly made to Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Va.