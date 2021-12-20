Regional News
Luray man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Army recruiter
(Harrisonburg, VA – December 20, 2021) A Luray, Virginia man pleaded guilty today to cyberstalking a female Army recruiter after being upset about failing his Army entrance examination.
According to court documents, Braxton Louis Danley, 26, contacted the victim, an army recruiter in Harrisonburg, Virginia, via email in February 2018 expressing his interest in joining the United States Army. In March 2018, Danley arrived at the victim’s recruiting station in Harrisonburg to take the required entrance exam. When Danley was unable to obtain a passing score, the victim and other recruiters instructed Danley to continue studying and to retake the test at a later date.
In April 2018, Danley called the victim multiple times on both her Army-issued cell phone and the recruiting station general telephone to inquire about re-taking the entrance exam. Each time, Danley was asked if he had studied for the test – which he admitted that he had not – and was advised that he would only be permitted to re-take the test after he had studied.
On May 14, 2018, Danley sent an email to the victim’s official Army email address stating, “I remember everything you [expletive] done to me so time to settle the score.” (sic). On the same date, Danley called the recruiting station and told another recruiter he was angry and that he (Danley) needed to be arrested. In light of the email threat and phone call, the victim obtained a “no trespassing” notice and posted it at the recruiting station.
For the next few months, Danley continued to send the victim harassing texts. Eventually, the victim obtained a state Preliminary Order of Protection (PPO) against Danley.
On December 23, 2018, Danley posted a message on Facebook directed at the victim and two other Army recruiters that read, in part, “your lieing fu**ed up my life . lock and load fu**ers ima at your doorstep now .”(sic) A week later, Danley was arrested for violation of the state PPO and was convicted and sentenced to 12-months’ incarceration. He was released in June 2019.
Within a couple of months of his release, Danley again posted threats against the victim on Facebook. Finally, in January 2020, Danley posted a message on Facebook that read “24 im getin locked remember j rj this is to. you im coming to get you.”(sic) Along with the message, Danley posted a link to a YouTube video that depicted, through images and lyrics, a violent home invasion and murder of the family residing in the home.
Danley pleaded guilty today to cyberstalking and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022, where he faces a sentence of up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Harrisonburg Police Department investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case.
Crime/Court
State Police seek info on tractor-trailer/motorcycle accident in Fauquier County Thursday
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help identifying a tractor-trailer that caused a motorcycle to crash Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Fauquier County.
Senior Trooper W. Street is investigating the crash that occurred at 3:15 p.m. along Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) near Route 744 (Lovers Ln). A 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Rt. 29 when an unknown tractor-trailer made an unsafe lane change which caused a motorcycle to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
The rider, a 38-year-old male, of Warrenton, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a helmet.
The tractor-trailer had a black flatbed and did not stop at the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper W. Street at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Expanded broadband coverage will benefit LFCC students
A plan to expand broadband coverage to nearly the entire state was welcomed by LFCC officials. Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week that the state will become one of the first in the nation to have universal broadband access by 2024.
Thanks to funding from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), more than $722 million is being allocated to broadband projects around the commonwealth.
“Virginia and the VATI program continue to be the national model for closing the digital divide and today’s announcement cements our success,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a press release from the governor’s office. “This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the Commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life.”
More than $95 million is being invested in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission through All Points Broadband to bring fiber broadband to nearly 40,000 locations in Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Warren, Rappahannock, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Shenandoah County will get coverage through Shentel with a $12.2 million award.
Having access to broadband is crucial for students to succeed in higher education, said LFCC Associate Vice President for Student Services and Academic Support Caroline Wood.
This became especially apparent during the COVID pandemic. For more than a year, the majority of classes were online only, so those without broadband had to attend class and do homework on their cell phones, or drive to one of the LFCC campuses to use wi-fi, or borrow a hot spot from the college. Using phones for classwork isn’t conducive to learning, Dr. Wood noted, and some students lacked transportation to come to campus.
“Students who don’t have access to broadband at home are at an automatic disadvantage and it perpetuates equity issues for students in our region,” Dr. Wood said. “We must advocate for universal access to broadband to ensure all of our residents have access to quality education. While we are happy to provide all technology services at our campuses, including broadband, we understand that is not enough for the modern college student.”
The broadband announcement was welcome news to LFCC recreation and outdoor leadership student Jeff Savoie. He has spotty internet service at his home in Linden in Warren County.
“The whole community shares the internet,” Savoie said. “The service can get really clogged up. It’s really easy for a tree to fall down and knock everybody offline. I’ve used the internet here on campus a lot more than I have at home.”
The situation is even worse for some of his classmates, he said.
“Expanding broadband for everyone is just better,” said Savoie.
Regional News
Virginia has record November as projects advance; strong December volume expected
November was a productive month for The Port of Virginia® as it processed nearly 291,000 TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) and began moving forward on expanding its rail capacity.
November’s volume was the highest of any November in the port’s history: cargo was up 10,891 TEUs, or nearly 4 percent when compared with the same month last year, which was the best November on record. When compared with October, November’s volume was down nearly 9 percent or 28,000 TEUs: in October, the port set its all-time single-month volume mark having handled more than 318,000 TEUs.
In parallel to processing record cargo volumes, the port is progressing with critical infrastructure projects – expanding rail capacity and channel deepening — that will help accommodate ultra-large container vessels and drive even greater efficiency. At its November meeting, the Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners approved an $80 million expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT).
“We had a productive November in terms of volume, but equally important is that we now have a clear path forward on expanding our rail capacity at NIT and that effort will be underway shortly,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The completion of the railyard expansion is timed to support the opening of the new deeper, wider channel and both of those projects will be in place and ready support the expansion of NIT’s North Berth.
“In a little more than two years The Port of Virginia will be served by the deepest and widest ship channel anywhere on the US East Coast. Pairing that channel depth with modern terminals and a significant increase in double-stack, on-dock rail capacity is going to attract big ships and more cargo volume. We are going to need the rail capacity to support the additional cargo we’ll be getting from this shift of big vessels to Virginia.”
When complete, NIT’s Central Rail Yard will be able to accommodate 610,000 annual container lifts; current lift capacity is 350,000 at NIT and 480,000 at Virginia International Gateway. The work on the Central Rail Yard begins in February 2022 with completion scheduled in late 2023. The work to widen the channel and deepen it to 55 feet will be finished in late 2024.
“Interest in The Port of Virginia is very high right now because we are not experiencing any congestion and we are able to accommodate those vessels that are off-schedule,” Edwards said.
“Operationally, our performance remains best-in-class, so we are delivering service and real value to all of our customers — the owners of goods in containers and breakbulk cargo owners.”
Import loads and empties helped drive November’s volume, up 13 percent (+16,403 TEUs) and 465 percent (+3,617 TEUs) respectively. In addition, breakbulk tonnage was up 229 percent, or nearly 17,000 tons, and total barge volume was up 50 percent, or nearly 2,600 containers.
To see the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp and truck gates, click here.
With one reporting month left in 2021, the port’s TEU volume is 3.2 million TEUs, an increase of 644,293 units (+25%) vs. the same period last year with gains made across almost all phases of the operation.
November Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020)
- Total TEUs – 290,759, up 3.9%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 84,002, down 5.6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 141,617, up 13.1%
- Total Containers – 161,993, up 6%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 1,946, down 19.5%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 16,683, up 228.8%
- Total Rail Containers – 52,107, up 4.3%
- Total Truck Containers – 102,112, up 4.6%
- Total Barge Containers – 7,774 up, 50%
Regional News
Former homeless veteran gives shelter to others who struggle
WASHINGTON — Michael Strong was stranded, barely staying alive on the bustling streets of metropolitan Baltimore for five years.
The South Carolina native and Air Force veteran was homeless because of his addiction to cocaine and alcohol. He even feared for his own life on a few occasions.
“It was one night, actually sleeping on the streets in a doorway, and a guy comes up, and he’s got a knife in his hand. He says, ‘Get out of my house.’ That scared me to death,” Strong remembered about the incident in 1995.
Encountering a life-threatening situation was traumatic but not too abnormal for homeless veterans like himself.
“After that, no more staying in doorways,” Strong told Capital News Service. “At the time, I was working at Blue Cross Blue Shield. That’s when I started using the buses and the subway. Once you got paid, you’d go get a monthly bus pass so you could just ride. As long as you have a pass, they can’t bother you.”
After decades of struggle, he’s no longer spending nights sleeping in the streets. Now Strong is helping homeless veterans find shelter at a place a little more than three miles south of the United States Capitol.
For Strong, much of his life has been a circuitous route through achievement, reverses, and battles with a debilitating addiction.
Upon graduating from Marlboro County’s Wallace High School in 1980, Strong enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a data systems analyst, co-writing one of the first computer programs replacing key-punch cards.
Strong traveled across the globe for eight years until leaving the service after writing a few bad checks as a noncommissioned officer. He was in debt and already had a substance abuse problem.
Rather than receiving a court-martial, Strong scraped by with an honorable discharge since he had a spotless record otherwise.
While Strong still found success working high-profile jobs while transitioning back into civilian life, he couldn’t escape his struggle with a nearly life-long addiction, which he says began after drinking his first alcoholic beverage at the age of eight.
Working as a network administrator for the Baltimore City Health Department, Strong got busted for stealing company computers and flipping them to feed his drug habits.
He received a lenient sentence of unsupervised probation for six months and was ordered to pay restitution for all stolen equipment. But he was fired from his job.
Three months later, on Aug. 22, 2002, he woke up one morning inside the basement of a crack house in the inner city. That’s when he decided to change his life.
At the age of 41, Strong entered the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training on High Street in Baltimore, a transitional housing program funded by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. With only $3.47 to his name, he stayed there for 33 months, enduring nearly three years of detoxification and receiving intensive counseling.
Strong’s struggles with alcoholism cost him 13 years of close contact with his ex-wife LaDonna, his son DeMarkco and daughter Sade. They were reunited shortly after his release from the facility in 2005.
“I took my daughter and my son to school on the first day, but after that, it was a blur,” Strong recalled. “So, by the time I got back in my kids’ lives, my daughter was 16, and my son was 18.”
James Mett, a former sharpshooter during the Vietnam War, was also a junkie, but quickly became Strong’s mentor. He helped (me) find a positive path forward. To this day, Strong still believes the best approach in any counselor’s book is simply meeting clients where they are — maybe even sharing a story or two about the counselor’s own struggle.
“The truth is, my counselor told me his story, and that motivated me,” Strong said. “It was the drugs and the alcohol and along with crime; it all came together prior to homelessness.”
Strong has been sober for nearly 18 years. He is now the program manager at the Chesapeake Health Education Program’s D.C. Vets, a transitional housing center along Sixth Street in Southeast Washington.
Established in 1990, the Chesapeake Health Education Program is a nonprofit based in Perryville, Maryland. The organization says it believes in “communities helping and empowering patriots,” bringing about financial, mental, and emotional stability by maintaining transitional housing centers. In addition to its Washington facility, the program operates facilities in Perry Point, Maryland, and Charleston, South Carolina.
Since its opening in 2012, D.C. Vets has helped 181 veterans, 168 of whom were successfully discharged from their traditional housing program. Most of those served were people of color.
But even with all of the resources and services at their disposal, some veterans still slipped through the cracks and couldn’t secure any permanent housing arrangements, Strong said.
“Veteran homelessness is just a microcosm of the society at large,” he added.
Decades after his days in the Air Force, Strong now serves as the center’s acting program operations director, case manager, and marketer. A man of many hats, he still wears his navy blue Air Force veteran baseball cap with pride.
In 2013, Strong self-published a memoir: Strong Getting Stronger: An Inspiration.
“Going inside meant I had a problem, and it’s not easy to admit you’ve got a problem,” Strong wrote. “I finally mustered the courage to go inside, which, as it turns out, was only half the battle.”
Whenever he meets fellow veterans, Strong insisted, no one ever believes he used to be a homeless cocaine addict.
“They didn’t see the guy that was lying in the dope house or the guy who had to sleep on the streets, had to stay on the subway all night long or take the longest bus run in Baltimore City so that he could stay warm,” Strong said.
He hopes his story motivates his fellow veterans, brothers, and sisters bound by blood and service to their country. Veteran homelessness persists, despite government efforts to address it.
As of January 2020, about 300 veterans were struggling with homelessness in the District of Columbia on any given day, according to a report sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report also said that there were as many as 464 homeless veterans in Maryland and 395 in the neighboring state of Virginia.
It’s not always obvious who the veterans are among the broader, declining populations of homeless people in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, Strong said.
“When people see homelessness, they don’t really know what they’re seeing,” he said. “Nobody thought I was homeless.”
By GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO
Capital News Service
Regional News
Cheese Ministry & Beef Ministry introduced into Page County in 2021
Local business Rockingham Cooperative, in partnership with Page Cooperative and several other local community partners, is pleased to introduce the Cheese Ministry & Beef Ministry into Page County with a donation occurring on Tuesday, December 14th at Page One in Luray, Virginia.
The Cheese Ministry is an effort originated in 2017 by Rockingham Cooperative, in partnership with Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Verona Food Pantry, and other local community organizations, to support local dairy farmers during a difficult time in the dairy industry as well as supply local food pantries with nutritious cheese products that will provide individuals and families in need with a healthy dairy source. The first order of cheese, delivered in February of 2018, included 10 tons of premium mozzarella and provolone cheese with an estimated retail value of over
$233,000. The Cheese Ministry utilizes its purchasing power to buy trailer-load volume of milk to maximize every donor dollar. Cheese was donated to over 40 community organizations across Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina where the need was greatest. Since the initial donation, over $1,000,000 in retail value of high-quality cheese has been donated to help feed those less fortunate in our communities.
The Beef Ministry operates under similar principles, but focuses on partnering with local beef producers to give a portion of their retail margin for their ground hamburger and finding business/community sponsors to contribute for the cost of the beef. Only USDA inspected beef is sourced for donations, providing a high-quality safe product for those in need.
“We are thrilled to partner with Page Cooperative and Marlow Ford this holiday season to expand The Cheese Ministry and Beef Ministry into Page County. Both of these programs have tremendous potential to alleviate a great burden faced by families and individuals that have fallen on hard times during these winter months. We appreciate Page One for serving as our catalyst to distribute these fresh products across the Page Valley communities.” – Adam Ford, Rockingham Cooperative Marketing Manager & Farm Ministry Volunteer
The Beef & Cheese Ministries are programs operating under The Farm Ministry, whose mission is to connect agricultural producers with those less fortunate in the communities they live in. The Farm Ministry is a mission endorsed by Rockingham Cooperative s Senior Leadership and Board of Directors. More information about The Farm Ministry can be found at www.thefarmministry.org.
Regional News
Transurban donates $100K to community organizations
ALEXANDRIA, VA — Transurban, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators and developers of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, donated to Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial today, following a “Drive to Donate” event on November 17.
“We pride ourselves on being a good neighbor and long-term partner to communities in the Greater Washington Area,” said Pierce Coffee, president of Transurban North America. “NVFS and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial are two organizations working to advance critical community needs while preserving and honoring the unique history of Northern Virginia. Together with our customers, we are pleased to offer funds that help continue their efforts and our commitment as a company to giving back.”
The event, Coffee added, was designed to coincide with the second anniversary of the opening of the 395 Express Lanes and continue Transurban’s work of investing in the communities it operates in. Such work includes a decade-long community grant and sponsorship program that has supported over 300 regional organizations.
“When we reflect on the past two years and ways the 395 Express Lanes have delivered on improvements for the Greater Washington Area, we count organizations supported and local partners engaged at the top of Transurban’s list of successes – on par with operational achievements such as over 1.4 million hours in travel saved, 8,700 jobs created regionally, and $1 billion in economic activity generated,” said Amanda Baxter, vice president of operations for Transurban North America. “Our ongoing work with local organizations, including NVFS and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, is a critical part of who we are and what we do.”
NVFS, a longtime Transurban partner, helps families and individuals in need create stability with a wide range of critical services. Each year, it empowers over 35,000 Northern Virginians to achieve self-sufficiency.
“We’re grateful for the support provided by those drivers who started their morning on the 395 Express Lanes on November 17 and to Transurban for their continued partnership,” said Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO at NVFS. “This donation will support programs that provide the essential building blocks for financial, emotional and physical well-being for individuals and families to improve their quality of life.”
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial was created to preserve the memories of those lost and the day’s tremendous significance on our nation’s history.
“As neighbors to the 395 Express Lanes, we share a common commitment with Transurban and the Express Lanes team to preserve the unique history of this corridor and invest in its future vitality,” said Jim Laychak, executive director of the Pentagon Memorial Fund, Inc. “We are honored to be recipients of the ‘Drive to Donate’ event. This donation, along with the previous donation, will go toward the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center to ensure there is always a place for future generations to learn what happened and never forget the events at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.”
To commemorate the opening of the 395 Express Lanes in 2019, Transurban chose to honor the legacy of September 11 heroes by donating $1 million to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Its partnership with NVFS also goes back years and includes prior donations of $60,000 toward COVID-19 relief and other recovery programs.
To learn more about Transurban or the 395 Express Lanes, visit www.expresslanes.com.
About Transurban North America
Transurban is one of the world’s largest toll-road operators and developers, working to get people where they want to go, as quickly and safely as possible. By embracing collaboration with government, our public-private partnerships are delivering transformative infrastructure solutions across five markets. In fiscal year 2021, our global customers saved 376,000 hours on average each workday across 2 million trips on our roads with faster, more predictable travel options. With a leading market share of transportation P3 investment in North America, we are pioneering travel solutions like dynamically tolled Express Lanes and are partnering with government to think about the policies, technology and infrastructure that will get you home today and ten years from now. Learn more about Transurban North America at: Transurban.com | Expresslanes.com | A25.com
About the Express Lanes operated by Transurban
The 395, 95 and 495 Express Lanes provide drivers in Northern Virginia with faster and more predictable travel options. The Express Lanes stretch more than 53 miles through northern Virginia. Thanks to a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban, the Express Lanes give drivers reliable travel choices on the region’s most congested roadways. For more information, head to ExpressLanes.com.
About Northern Virginia Family Service
Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) ensures that everyone in need, at every stage of life, maximizes their potential and fully contributes to a thriving community. It provides the essential building blocks for financial, emotional and physical well-being and, each year, empowers over 35,000 families and individuals to achieve self-sufficiency.
About the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial preserves the memories of those lost and the day’s tremendous significance on our nation’s history. The Pentagon Memorial Fund is now working to raise the funds to create a Visitor Education Center to complement the Pentagon Memorial and tell the story of how our country responded and continues to respond to the events of 9/11.
