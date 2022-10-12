Luria and Kiggans to debate today and more Va. headlines

State News
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County.
The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, a multiyear process that has sparked state legislation and involved the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Martinsville filed the wastewater lawsuit in Richmond City Circuit Court in July against the State Water Control Board, the Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ Director Michael Rolband, and the Henry County Public Service Authority.
The city argues that DEQ shouldn’t have granted a pollutant discharge permit for the Lower Smith River Wastewater Treatment Plant because it will result in the loss of revenues “essential” to the operation of Martinsville’s plant, duplication of wastewater infrastructure, increased rates for the community and “unnecessary adverse environmental impacts.”
According to online court records, no hearings for the lawsuit have been scheduled.
Martinsville cites cost worries
Martinsville has owned and operated a regional sewage facility since the 1960s and has been treating wastewater produced in Henry County there since the early 1970s. The Henry County Public Service Authority, which oversees water and sewer services for Henry County, deactivated its two wastewater plants, including the Lower Smith River plant, in 2005.
In 2016, however, the State Water Control Board awarded the Henry County authority a $23.6 million loan to potentially reopen the plant.
According to the Martinsville Bulletin, Henry County then-Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said the authority had recently taken on more than 120 new sewer customers and was experiencing an increased call for sewage treatment services from the county’s industrial base, as the county wanted additional capacity for a business center.
Martinsville has opposed the permit, telling DEQ there is no current demand for increased capacity and Martinsville customers would see a 25% increase in annual sewer rates if Henry County opened its own facility and stopped being a customer of the regional one.
If Martinsville were to become a Henry County customer, Martinsville citizens would see about a 33% increase in annual sewer rates, the city wrote in comments to the agency.
“To conclude, there is NO scenario which produces lower rates for any resident of Martinsville and Henry County,” the city stated.
The reopening of the plant would also adversely impact the environment and encumber the Lower Smith River, a state scenic river that is used for trout fishing and is a regional tourism draw, with redundant pipelines transporting raw sewage, the suit contends. Reopening the plant would create a new discharge point to the river.
The suit claims DEQ and the State Water Control Board should not have issued the permit without determining the feasibility of combined or joint treatment facilities or seeking advice from local, regional or state planning authorities.
Martinsville has requested a public hearing on the permit and is asking the water board and DEQ to revisit their decision and evaluate whether issuing the permit is contrary to the public interest.
Since July, following legislation during the 2022 General Assembly session, the State Water Control Board has lost authority over permitting decisions. All water permits are now handled by DEQ.
Martinsville attorney Andrea Wortzel declined to comment on the case.
Henry County says permit was consistent with planning
The Henry County Public Service Authority is seeking to have the case thrown out, saying the permit was issued consistent with the 2001 Roanoke River Basin Water Quality Management Plan as well as the more recent Water Quality Management Planning Regulation.
The latter document includes specific authorizations for wastewater discharged from the Martinsville and Lower Smith River facilities.
The Henry County authority further argues that Virginia law doesn’t require the State Water Control Board to determine whether a project fits into regional plans or consult with outside authorities beyond “the board’s duty to consider and issue (discharge) permits.”
Finally, the authority says Martinsville doesn’t provide a “concrete and particularized” injury in its suit and fails to present facts to back up its claims that reopening the Lower Smith River plant will adversely impact water quality in the vicinity of Martinsville and affect environmental justice communities.
Wagoner, now Henry County Administrator, told the Mercury that the Lower Smith River permit process began in 2016 but declined to comment further on the pending lawsuit.
The State Water Control Board, DEQ, and Rolband are also asking the court to throw the case out. A DEQ spokesperson declined to comment on the litigation.
Ongoing disputes between Martinsville and Henry County
The lawsuit comes as Martinsville, with a population of 13,000, seeks to revert to town status.
Reversion allows cities with populations under 50,000 to become towns and have some services absorbed by the surrounding county. In Virginia, all cities are considered independent of the counties that surround them. Henry County has a population of about 51,000.
In October 2021, the Commission on Local Government recommended that Martinsville revert to a town on July 1, 2023, but legislation passed in the last session put the choice of reversion to a referendum.
Martinsville challenged the constitutionality of that law, which is scheduled for a hearing in front of a special three-judge panel on Dec. 5. Any decision could be appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
The result of reversion would be the incorporation of the Martinsville school, courts, corrections, social services, health, and elections systems into Henry County’s existing systems.
There have been three other instances of reversion in Virginia involving the city of South Boston and Halifax County, Clifton Forge and Alleghany County, and Bedford and Bedford County.
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers.
The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15 years. Construction issues pushed back the estimated completion date for more than three.
“Metro has not set an opening date for the Silver Line extension,” said Sherri Ly, a spokeswoman with Metro, in an email. “We continue to work closely with [Washington Metrorail Safety Commission] and expect to be prepared for safety certification this month.”
The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an oversight committee commissioned by Congress, must inspect the rail line before the station can open.
Last year, the commission took hundreds of railcars out of service after a derailment investigation. The commission approved Metro’s plan for returning “more reliable” trains to service shortly last month. Ly said the agency is working to add more than 7,000 new railcars as passenger demand is expected to grow.
Dulles, Reagan to stand above the rest in Virginia
Dulles International Airport is one of nine public airports in the commonwealth that provide commercial service, according to the Virginia Department of Aviation. Most airports offer designated spaces for shared rides, including Uber and Lyft, rental car services, and taxis.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, which the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority operates, has the most ground transportation offerings of the nine airports, including a Metrorail station.
While Reagan’s Metro station has an elevated connection to the airport, Dulles’s link will be on the ground level.
Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, who represents the area where Dulles is located, said he hopes “we can have great ridership off the bat and have a sustainable model for Metro long term that won’t take up too many taxpayer resources.”
“I know there have been a lot of delays. It’s been frustrating, but in the end, I think it’s going to be great for the community,” Subramanyam said.
The first phase of Metro’s Silver Line extension opened in 2014, expanding rail service from East Falls Church to Wiehle Avenue in Reston. The second phase includes Metrorail stations at Ashburn, Herndon, Reston, and Dulles International Airport, making up 11.4 miles of new track.
Metro has also replaced more than 5,000 Metrorail maps with updated versions to include six new Silver Line stations and the Potomac Yard Station in Northern Virginia.
How will riders access the main terminal?
Metro riders will be able to access Dulles’ main terminal via an existing underground passenger walkway that runs from a parking garage to the terminal.
In November 2004, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority completed the $81 million walkway. Subramanyam, who often travels through Dulles, said he hopes the authority will consider operating quicker transportation from the rail station to the main terminal.
The passenger walkway is 1,000 feet long, equivalent to nearly two Washington Monuments laid on their side.
The walkway has moving sidewalks in each direction and elevators that can take passengers up to the terminal.
Ways to access Virginia airports
Charlottesville-Albemarle County Airport (CHO): rental car, taxi, rideshare, shuttle
Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH): rental car, rideshare, bus (Greater Lynchburg Transit Company)
Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport (PHF): rental car, taxi, rideshare
Norfolk International Airport (ORF): rental car, taxi, rideshare,
Richmond International Airport (RIC): rental car, taxi, rideshare,
Roanoke Regional Airport (ROA): rental car, taxi, rideshare, bus (Smart Way Bus)
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): rental car, taxi, rideshare, Metro, bicycle
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD): rental car, taxi, rideshare,
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): rental car, taxi, rideshare, bus, Metro (in progress)
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND, Va. – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law that could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid rent or vacate the property without having the case go to court. This stretch is known as the pay or quit period. Former Gov. Ralph Northam introduced the lengthened 14-day period alongside other special laws during a declared state of emergency in 2021. The provision expired on June 30.
The number of eviction judgments began increasing this year. An eviction judgment is an official judgment made by the courts dictating whether a tenant is in violation of their lease for nonpayment of rent or any other lease-breaking infraction. An eviction judgment is different from an eviction filing. The eviction filing is the official complaint made by the landlord stating the reason for the eviction. The filing is simply the first step in the legal process and will not necessarily lead to a tenant vacating the property. The RVA Eviction Lab, which operates from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, tracks these numbers. Its focus is meeting eviction data, and research needs to help drive policy and advocacy.
There was an estimated 60% increase in eviction judgments in the second quarter of the year, from April to June, according to data from Benjamin Teresa, co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab and an associate professor at VCU. Approximately 7,800 judgments were issued in the second quarter, Teresa stated. According to Teresa, that is compared to 4,864 in the first quarter, or January through March. The higher numbers track with the expiration of emergency provisions.
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, plans to reintroduce a bill to lengthen the pay or quit period to 14 days versus the current five days. She sponsored House Bill 803 earlier in the year to cement the lengthened pay or quit period put in place in 2021. The bill died in committee along a party-line vote, despite landlord and tenant support in her district, Price said.
The original timeline is not enough, considering a standard pay period is 14 days, Price said.
“The five days in the five-day pay or quit was completely arbitrary,” Price said. “That 14 days helped you get to the next check.”
Most people will receive a paycheck during the lengthened notice period, instead of approximately 35% who receive a paycheck during a five-day period, stated Martin Wegbreit, director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, in an email.
Wegbreit represents tenants facing eviction in court and says an extension would help many people stay secure in their housing.
“Quantifying how many more tenants will be able to pay with a longer notice period is not easy to calculate, but certainly, it is a significant number,” Wegbreit stated.
The extended pay or quit notice was not the only provision put in place to help those facing eviction, but it did not require extra funding, and it was pushed to become permanent by legislators.
Christine E. Marra is the director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center. She said that the rise in evictions is not a surprise as the special laws and funding made available during the pandemic have ended.
“We are finished with the protections, and that is the reason why you are seeing this huge spike in eviction cases,” Marra said.
Some experts do not think permanently extending the pay or quit period would make a meaningful difference to tenants.
The additional nine days only matter to the courts, said Tommy Herbert, manager of government affairs at the Virginia Apartment Management Association. The length of the pay or quit period only affects the timeline of the preliminary court hearing, not the actual eviction, according to Herbert, because of the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant’s Act passed in February 2021.
That act, also sponsored by Price, established the tenant’s unlimited “right of redemption.” This means tenants can pay back everything due to their landlord up to 48 hours before the scheduled eviction and can do that as many times as needed during their lease.
“In Virginia, given that the unlimited right of redemption exists for such a long period, the actual [eviction] filing timeline becomes immaterial,” Herbert said.
According to Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud, the typical time it takes to complete an eviction is anywhere from 30 to 45 days, depending on the Virginia locality.
McCloud agreed that the unlimited right of redemption made the 14-day pay or quit extension pointless.
“The redemption is there so the process can start moving, but someone can still be secure in their housing,” McCloud said.
However, not all tenants will want to face a proceeding that involves the court for mediation.
Herbert said that the best way to bring down evictions and eviction filings is to get tenants up to date on their payments.
“Rent relief and bringing a tenant current is a great way to prevent an eviction filing from ever happening,” Herbert said.
Rent relief requires funding, which has mostly dried up. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development closed its applications for state-wide relief funding on May 15, leaving only local programs available, which can be found through the Virginia Department of Social Services by dialing “211 VIRGINIA.”
According to Virginia Poverty Law Center advocates, educating tenants on their rights can greatly increase their protection in eviction cases. Advocates recommend showing up to court dates to avoid hasty default judgments and see if there are any local rental relief programs available. Tenants facing eviction can get free legal advice available through the Legal Aid Justice Center and the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily
The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that’s drawn heightened attention to the state’s confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week.
On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing “due to many unfortunate circumstances” without elaborating on what exactly led to the decision.
“We are all very grateful for the support you have shown us over these past few years,” the post read. “Now we ask you to stay in contact as we work towards a solution, continuing our path to create a fun and safe environment for the 757 poker community.”
Though state-sanctioned poker will be played in the casinos opening up in Virginia, the future of standalone charity poker operations is less certain. The General Assembly legalized charitable Texas Hold ’em poker tournaments in 2020, but state officials have been at odds with the industry over how poker events should be run and regulated.
That dispute led to the opening of several unlicensed charitable poker rooms, but those operations largely shut down this summer after legislators threatened them with fines of up to $50,000 per violation.
The Beach Poker Room seemed to be an exception, but neither the facility nor state regulators have explained the legality of how the poker room was able to operate after those fines went into effect. The facility did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.
There don’t appear to have been any threats from state and local law enforcement, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates charitable gaming, refused to comment on whether it took any enforcement action prior to the Beach Poker Room announcing its closure.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, who has advocated for charity poker and was involved in a recent lawsuit seeking to stop the new fines from taking effect, also declined to comment.
VDACS is currently creating a new regulatory and licensing structure for charity poker, but it’s unclear if those rules will allow full-time poker rooms to operate the way they previously did.
Citizen group pushes for halt to open burning at Radford Army Ammunition Plant
Alyssa Carpenter hadn’t reached the age of 30 when she had her thyroid removed.
A former student at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, she began getting sick after she graduated. Eventually, doctors found her thyroid was extremely diseased and suspected it could be cancerous.
Now, aged 28, even though her thyroid has been removed, health problems remain. She deals with lethargy and nausea, takes synthetic hormones, and must visit the hospital frequently to have her blood drawn and medication adjusted.
“It’s really hard to find wellness after your thyroid is gone,” Carpenter said. “Carrying groceries inside basically makes me very dizzy. It’s exhausting … and costly. I’m basically chronically ill for the rest of my life.”
Carpenter thinks the problems can be traced back to the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, a roughly 7,000-acre complex in Montgomery and Pulaski counties that manufactures propellants for munitions and rockets used by the U.S. Army.
Specifically, she believes her health problems are linked to contamination resulting from the RAAP’s open burning of hazardous wastes — a practice banned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1980 but allowed at the Radford facility through an exception permitting open burning and detonation of waste explosives. She lived within a mile of the plant during her undergraduate studies.
The RAAP currently operates under permits issued by the EPA and Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality. BAE Systems, its owner and operator, says the facility “fully abides” by state and federal laws for hazardous waste disposal.
But Citizens for Arsenal Accountability, a community organization in Southwest Virginia that is asking for a halt to open burning at RAAP, says more needs to be done.
In a report released this September in collaboration with Earthjustice and the Center for Progressive Reform, the group, which Carpenter helped found and co-leads, says pollution from the facility “has continued for too long without adequate oversight or accountability.”
The group is asking for six changes: end open burning at the facility, have a third party assess alternative technologies that could be used, close the old incinerators, improve transparency and community involvement, improve compliance and conduct assessments on cumulative hazard and community health.
Munitions and explosives waste
The RAAP was built in 1940 at a cost of $40 million and employed as many as 23,000 workers during World War II.
Today, the facility manufactures propellants for U.S. Army munitions and rockets under a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. As part of its operations, it discards waste through open burning and open detonation of munitions and explosives in a pit along the banks of the New River, as well as operating incinerators.
In 1980 the EPA banned the open burning and open detonation of all hazardous waste. But the agency granted an exception for the disposal of waste explosives after pushback from the military, which argued that no other alternative technologies were available at that time.
The RAAP has continued to open-burn and incinerate waste under 10-year permits that were last approved by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in 2021.
DEQ spokesperson Aaron Proctor said the facility’s latest open-burn permit reduced the amount of waste that could be processed in the pit by 51%. A risk assessment didn’t find any hazardous emissions “above regulatory thresholds,” he added, and the incinerators have been found through regular testing to be in compliance with national emissions standards for hazardous air pollutants.
Claire Powell, a spokesperson for BAE Systems, said, “Radford meets – or is well within its emission limits – and has reduced emissions substantially (greater than 40%) for several categories in the last five years, including open burning of waste propellant products.”
Softer tone emerges in meetings between community, military over munitions plant pollution
“The permitted open burning ground weight limits are never actually reached,” she said. “(A)s an example in 2020, RFAAP only used 5% of the currently permitted limit.”
She also pointed to a 2017 DEQ and Virginia Tech study that found lead levels below the national ambient air quality standard.
Environmental and health impacts
But several pages of the report detail pollutants linked to the facility’s open burning and detonation of waste.
Perchlorate, a chemical that can impact the uptake of iodine in the thyroid gland and interfere with the organ’s function, has been found in the groundwater, the report states.
The plant is regularly listed by DEQ as the state’s largest emitter of toxic and hazardous chemicals, releasing ammonia, copper, lead, nitrate, nitric acid, and nitroglycerin, among other compounds.
Drone air monitoring by university researchers and federal agencies on open burning emissions at RAAP also found elevated levels of arsenic, lead, and cadmium, which can lead to respiratory irritation, neurological damage in children, and lung damage, respectively.
Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were detected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in stormwater outfalls into the New River.
A 2017 ProPublica report found that at least one additional person out of every 19,000 people living in the area of the plant would likely develop cancer over a presumed 70-year lifetime.
The plant has also been issued numerous permit violations for problems, including not complying with the Clean Air Act in seven of the past 12 quarters. One EPA enforcement action against the RAAP called it “a facility of significant environmental concern for its surrounding community.”
Safer alternatives
Citizens for Arsenal Accountability argues that today, open burning and detonation are no longer the only solutions to dispose of the kind of hazardous waste the RAAP produces.
“We cannot keep relying on outdated technology to dispose of hazardous waste and toxic chemicals,” Carpenter states in the report. “We require the safest, most advanced technology to safeguard our community against toxic pollution.”
A recent EPA memo, citing a 2019 report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, details several alternative technologies now available to handle munitions waste. They include taking apart munitions the opposite way they are put together through a process called a reverse assembly, using a water abrasive to segment the munitions, and dry-ice blasting.
The federal agency “has been working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Defense to review the Radford open burning activities,” said spokesperson Catherine Milbourn. “Radford AAP has evaluated alternatives and is re-examining the waste streams to reduce explosives-contaminated wastes.”
Milbourn said that the EPA is working on a proposed rule to revise the regulations for open burning and open detonation in light of new alternative disposal technologies. Those regulations are intended to be proposed in fiscal year 2023.
The Radford facility is in the process of opening a new waste incinerator complex that the company says will almost completely eliminate the need for open burning. DEQ has approved the permit for the complex, which is required to be operational by Oct. 1, 2026.
That will come after the plant eliminated its coal-fired powerhouse in 2017, in addition to other improvements that have led to a reduction in the amount of open-burning waste being treated by 50%, Powell stated.
But in deciding to make the complex, RAAP failed to sufficiently analyze other alternative technologies that would produce less pollution than incineration, Citizens for Arsenal Accountability says. The report says that RAAP did have an alternative assessment done several years ago, but it cited technology reviews that were, in some instances, done 30 years before recent developments in alternative technologies.
Carpenter said the group isn’t asking for the plant to close, just for changes to be made.
“We just want a safe and healthy community,” she said.
