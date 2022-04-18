Lyle Edwin Morrison (1927 – 2022)

Lyle Edwin Morrison, 95, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away early in the morning of Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility, Bentonville, Virginia.

Lyle was born on March 9, 1927, in Bentonville, Virginia, to his late parents, Thomas Norton and Hettie Belle Morrison.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruby Kathryn Morrison, his five children, Donna Berryman (Bill), Gary Morrison (Susan), Deborah Maricle (Donnie), Pamala Morrison (George), Patty Hite (Thomas III), his six grandchildren, Todd Berryman (Tabby), Patrick Maricle, Ben Maricle (Jess), Katie Thomas (Nick), Rachael Hite, and Thomas J. Hite IV (Amanda), and his six great-grandchildren, Daniel Berryman, Deacon Berryman, Ryan Maricle, Wyatt Maricle, Jayden Banks, George Twigg, Thomas Hite V, and Landon Hite. He deeply loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas C. Morrison and Dean G. Morrison (Mary Jane). He will be missed dearly by his family.

Lyle was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Darlene Morrison, a sister, Velma Fern Mathews, a brother, Lynwood Lee Morrison, a brother-in-law, Raymond H. Mathews, sisters-in-law, Nellie Mae Morrison, and Louise Morrison.

He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting, fishing, gardening, beekeeping, and feeding the wildlife at his home. He led a long and full life and had an adventurer’s spirit. He was a self-taught mechanic and inventor and always surprised his family with his ingenuity. He never gave up living life to the fullest, and even in his later years found a gentle balance of work and rest to fill his days. Lyle’s annual garden fed his family and loved ones for many years and our summers will be a little less sweet without his tomato sandwiches.

He served in the US Army during the last days of WW II in Italy as a part of the 338th Field Artillery Regiment.

Arrangements for a family graveside service are in the care of Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.maddoxfuneraIhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or a charity of your choice.