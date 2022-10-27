Obituaries
Lynwood Lee “Luke” Hall (1934 – 2022)
Lynwood Lee “Luke” Hall, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hidden Springs in Bentonville.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Church of the Brethren, 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, with Pastor Rick Looman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hall was born October 18, 1934, in Warren County, Virginia, and was the son of the late Hazel Myrtle Hall.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after many dedicated years from the State Department. He was a long-time member of Salem Church of the Brethren.
Mr. Hall was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed restoring the 1950 Fords, which he was excellent at doing, and loved the Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed and loved his family dearly, always teasing and having fun with all of them.
He was married to his loving wife, the late Charlotte Maxine “Lenny” Hensell Hall. Mr. Hall was also preceded in death by his mother; and his step-father, Ralph Herman Dennis. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving is a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Winston D. Hensell, and wife Nancy E. Hensell of Middletown; sister-in-law, Millie Hensell of Middletown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Greg Price, Gabe Ritenour, Mark Hensell, Brandon Hensell, Dustin Hensell, Logan Rutherford, Landon Rutherford, and Larry Rutherford.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 31, from 10-11 a.m. at Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of Hidden Springs Senior Living and the team at Blue Ridge Hospice for the excellent care and love they gave him over the past several years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or Salem Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 613, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.
Obituaries
Albert Owens, Sr. (1939 – 2022)
Albert Owens, Sr., 83, of Warren County, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Owens was born on April 19, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Paul Victor and Rose B. Sankler Owens.
He owned and operated Hard Times Landscaping and Lawn Care and worked until he was 80.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Shirley M. Owens; two sons, Albert Owens, Jr. and wife Robin of Winchester and Roger A. Gordon of Strasburg; three daughters, Deborah Lake Manuel of Front Royal, Donna Killen and husband Mike of Strasburg, and Juanita Ponton and husband Scott of Strasburg; one sister, Catherine Bailey of Front Royal; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nannie Lee Owens; oldest son, Garland Lake; and grandson, Jonathan Lake.
Travis Hamilton, Nathan Lake, Mark Shifflett, June Bug Cook, Anthony Cook, and Nathan Tyler Shumate will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Owens, Jimmy Bowden, and Jimmy Cook.
The family will receive friends on October 30 from 1-2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
John Michael Ramey (1953 – 2022)
John Michael Ramey, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
John’s interment will be private.
John was born on July 18, 1953, in Woodstock, Virginia, to his late mother, Irene Beatrice Ramey. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen Ramey, and his son, Christopher Ramey.
His last remaining family members are surviving John, his dear daughter, Anita Cahill, and his son-in-law, Robert Cahill.
John was a member of the American Philatelic Society, a retired carpenter, and a proud union member with UBCJ Local 197. He studied math at Virginia Tech between 1971- 1973 and graduated from Central High School.
The honorary pallbearer is Robert Cahill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding the Orphans at https://give.feedingtheorphans.org/donations/new
Obituaries
William Vernon “Bill” Anderson III (1981 – 2022)
William Vernon “Bill” Anderson III, 41, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Amissville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Rev. Malcolm Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Bill was born on April 2, 1981, in Durham, North Carolina, to his parents, Suzanne Warsley and William Anderson Jr.
Surviving Bill is his wife, Jeanne Tanner Anderson; his parents, Suzanne Carrier Warsley and William Anderson Jr.; his children, Malachi Anderson and Stephanie Anderson; his sister, Carrie Marie Anderson; his nieces and nephews, Jordan Anderson (Marja Villalobos), Tatiana Gonzalez, Creed Rollins, and Xavier Gonzalez; and numerous extended family members.
Bill was an honorable man; he gave to the homeless every chance he could. Bill completed all his educational requirements at Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center to become a Master HVAC Technician. One of his fondest memories was sailing on the Potomac with his grandfather, Col. Richard C. Martin. He was an avid four-wheeler, dirt bike, and skiing enthusiast. He was an all-star Lacrosse Player and played competitively for 4 years. He was passionate about smoking meat and enjoying seafood, but he loved his kids more than anything.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local soup kitchen, homeless shelter, or humane society.
Obituaries
Jeffrey Mark Teets (1960 – 2022)
Jeffrey Mark Teets, 60, of Linden, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Services will be private.
Jeff was born September 23, 1960, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Jack Thomas and Willowdean Evans Teets. He owned and operated Cornwell Tools for many years.
Surviving is his wife, Stacy Lynn S. Teets.
Obituaries
Nekia H. “Kia” Eberhardt (1981 – 2022)
Nekia H. “Kia” Eberhardt, 40, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Nekia was born November 1, 1981, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late William H. Eberhardt, Sr., and Erlinda F. Spriggs of Honduras.
She worked as a beautician most of her life. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends.
Surviving with her mother are her stepmother, Rita Eberhardt of Front Royal; one brother Robert A. Eberhardt of Front Royal; and one sister Egypt F. Eberhardt of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Adele Hope Kline McDonald (1937 – 2022)
Adele Hope Kline McDonald, age 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 17, 2022, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s.
Adele was born on June 13, 1937, in Cook County, IL, to the late John Kline and Marie Pierce Kline Bridge moving to Virginia in 1946 when her parents divorced. After moving to Virginia, Adele would spend her summers in Harrisonburg visiting her father, living above and working at his business, Kline’s Frozen Custard.
Adele graduated from Warren County High School in 1955 and took a job as a secretary at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, where she worked until marrying and starting a family. Adele spent most of her life as a stay home mom caring for her children and later her mother, and the two of them shared a special bond, full of positivity and love. She was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. She was a true animal lover and always had dogs and cats.
Adele is survived by her son, Dean McDonald, and daughter, Meredith McDonald Evans, both of Front Royal. Grandchildren Keenan McDonald (Randall) of Winchester, Morgan Evans of Orlando, Florida, and Ocean McDonald Evans of Front Royal. She is also survived by her cousin, John “Buddy” Windsor of Orlando, Florida. Proceeded in death by her parents, sister Sandra Lee Kline, stepfather Clyde “Ted” Bridge, stepmother Bessie Long Kline, cousin Genevieve Miller Watson, and many other cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend the family night Monday, October 24, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. The interment will be private, held at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.