Lynwood Lee “Luke” Hall (1934 – 2022)

Lynwood Lee “Luke” Hall, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hidden Springs in Bentonville.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Church of the Brethren, 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, with Pastor Rick Looman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Hall was born October 18, 1934, in Warren County, Virginia, and was the son of the late Hazel Myrtle Hall.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after many dedicated years from the State Department. He was a long-time member of Salem Church of the Brethren.

Mr. Hall was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed restoring the 1950 Fords, which he was excellent at doing, and loved the Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed and loved his family dearly, always teasing and having fun with all of them.

He was married to his loving wife, the late Charlotte Maxine “Lenny” Hensell Hall. Mr. Hall was also preceded in death by his mother; and his step-father, Ralph Herman Dennis. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving is a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Winston D. Hensell, and wife Nancy E. Hensell of Middletown; sister-in-law, Millie Hensell of Middletown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Greg Price, Gabe Ritenour, Mark Hensell, Brandon Hensell, Dustin Hensell, Logan Rutherford, Landon Rutherford, and Larry Rutherford.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 31, from 10-11 a.m. at Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City.

The family would like to thank all of the staff of Hidden Springs Senior Living and the team at Blue Ridge Hospice for the excellent care and love they gave him over the past several years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or Salem Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 613, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.