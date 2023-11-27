M. Elaine Young (1959 – 2023)

June T. White, 93, of Bridgewater, Virginia, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Front Royal, with The Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin and The Rev. Dr. R. Mark Jordan officiating. The interment will be private.
Mrs. White was born February 12, 1930, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Broadway Rousse and Frances Stokes Totten.
She attended Hagerstown Business College, was a First Baptist Church in Front Royal member for many years, and was a member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. White was married to the late William “Bill” White, Sr., whom she married on December 23, 1950.
Surviving is a daughter, Jodie W. Anderson (Jim) of McGaheysville, Virginia; one son, William B. “Dubby” White, Jr. of Front Royal; one brother, Richard Rousse Totten of Kingwood, Texas; three grandchildren, Adrienne Reedy (Mike), Aaron White (Aprille) and Jason Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Liz Reinoehl (Josh), Matthew Reedy, Christopher Reedy, Noah White and Rebekah White; and one great-great-grandchild, Fallon Reinoehl.
Her parents, husband, and sister, Billie T. Huff, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Caregivers Community Network, Blue Ridge Hall JMU, MSC-160 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, Virginia 22807.