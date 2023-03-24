Mack Matthew Caison (1957 – 2023)

Mack Matthew Caison peacefully departed his life on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at home with his family and friends by his side.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, Markham, Virginia, with the Rev. Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Morriss Community Cemetery, Hume, Virginia.

Mack was one of eleven Children born on August 5, 1957, to the late Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison.

Mack worked as a concrete finisher and did landscaping until his health started to decline. He loved his music, horseshoes, and making people laugh. When you didn’t know where Mack was, you could bet that he was out helping someone. Mack was truly a man that you enjoyed being with and always had a smile or a kind word, and he was always willing to take the extra step to help everyone. All you would need to say is “I need help,” and Mack was there. Mack lived his life to the fullest and left a lasting impression on everyone who crossed his path. Mostly, he loved his family.

Mack is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison; three sisters, Lucille James, Elizabeth Curtis, and Bernice Caison and four brothers, Thomas Caison, George Caison, John Caison, and William Caison.

Mack leaves to mourn his death his companion, Helen Roberts, who loved him with all her heart, and he loved her; two sisters, Gertie Edwards and her husband, Samuel of Midland, Virginia, and Charlene Caison of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Mack Matthew Tolbert; five grandchildren; the children he helped raise, Kieren, Kareem, Brandon (Luv), George (Tre) and Savannah; aunt, Helen Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

We will miss you, Dad, Grandad, brother, Uncle, and Friend.

The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.