Obituaries
Madeline “Peggy” Nesbitt Cochran (1945 – 2023)
Madeline “Peggy” Nesbitt Cochran, 78, of Front Royal, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with The Rev. Thomas K. Shepanzyk officiating. Family visiting hours will be 10:00 to 11:00 am, with Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Peggy was born February 12, 1945, in Front Royal, daughter of the late Frank & Madeline Lawson Nesbitt. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the librarian at Sinclair Elementary in Manassas, Va., beginning in 1968 as her first stint in education. Following her time at Sinclair, while she raised her three children, she was a substitute teacher and also dedicated over 20 years to Seton Home School as a grader. During this time, the family lived in Austin, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C., before returning home to Front Royal, Va.
There were many loves in Ms. Peggy’s life, but General Hospital, Washington football, the Chicago Bulls, and her beloved CC (cousins and classmates) Monthly Dinner Club were at the top. She also will be remembered for the love she shared with the children she taught and the many friends of her three children that came in and out of the house. Her house was always open to everyone.
Surviving are her sons Alan Cochran of Front Royal, Va. and Brian Cochran of Manassas, Va.; daughter Laura Cochran of New York, N.Y.; her brother Frank Nesbitt of St. Louis, Mo. and his wife Pat Nesbitt; her brother Tommy Nesbitt of Clearwater, Fla.; and her sister Mary Russell of Front Royal, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 567, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown (1955 -2023)
Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Brown was born January 6, 1955, in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late John Kyle Scoggin and Henny Tove Christiansen Scoggin.
She had a private practice as a psychotherapist.
Surviving is a daughter, Lindsay Brown, of Winchester, VA.
The family invites all to join them for a Celebration of Life 6:00 – 7:00 pm, and a service will follow at 7:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reaching Out Now, P O Box 122, Middletown, VA 22645.
Obituaries
Helen Virginia Clatterbuck (1937 – 2023)
Helen Virginia Clatterbuck, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Lynn Care Center on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born on December 17, 1937, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Charles Eastham and the late Goldie Waters Smoot. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Junior Eastham, Lewin Eastham, and Richard Eastham, and a son-in-law, John Shirley.
Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Jean Dodson (Stevie), Diane Shirley, and Louise McGuinn, all of Front Royal; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Charles Wilson “Scott” Scott (1945 – 2023)
Charles Wilson “Scott” Scott, 78, of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, August 11, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Mount Morris Baptist Church, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, Virginia 22639, with the Rev. Ralph Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Morris Community Cemetery.
Scott was born on August 3, 1945, in Fairfax County, Virginia, to the late Woodrow Scott and Ethel Robinson Fields. He retired from Fairfax County and was a member of the Cavalier Club and South River Temple #420.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Shelby Scott; daughter, Ebony Delrosario; stepdaughter, Tina Brown; stepson, Thomas Caison; brother, Carl Scott and three sisters, Joyce Fields, Jeraldine Harper, and Joan Scott.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Obituaries
Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker (1937 – 2023)
Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker, 85, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
The committal service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 am at Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville, CT. A celebration of life will follow from 2:00-4:00 pm at the New Milford VFW.
Bob was born to the late Audrey Sharon on November 2, 1937, in Morristown, New Jersey. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Weber.
Surviving Bob are his daughters, Marlene Baxter (Wayne) and Wendy Getchell (Edward); his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Matthew, Benjamin, Robert, Brittany, and Michael; and his 3 great-grandchildren.
Bob served in the United States Air Force. He was also employed by Scovill/Century Brass and Mitchell Oil during the time he resided in New Milford and New Preston, Connecticut. In his spare time, Bob loved playing softball and bowling.
Obituaries
Charles Davis Prince (1939 – 2023)
Charles Davis Prince, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, August 11, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Adam Cubbage officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Prince was born to the late Sammy and Rhoda Nicholson Prince on October 27, 1939, in Rappahannock County, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lola Johnson Prince, and brother, Leroy Prince. He retired from Perry-Judd’s Incorporated in Strasburg, Virginia, and was a life member of the Front Royal Fire Department and a member of Linden United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Charles M. Prince (Faye) of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa D. Prince-Day (Kenneth) of Pensacola, Florida; three brothers, Gene, Melvin, and Curtis; three sisters, Joan, Fannie, and Linda; two grandsons, Dillon (Emily) and Justin (Alex) and one great-grandchild on the way.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 7 to 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Barbara Lou Santmyers (1947 – 2023)
Barbara Lou Santmyers, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Heritage Hall.
A funeral service will be held for Barbara at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Tancy Seal officiating. The family invites guests to visit the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside, the family will be gathering for a celebration of life at Bethel Community Center.
Barbara was born on March 23, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Harry and Mary Day. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin Day, John Day, Roy Day, Charlie Day, Bernard Day, and Ralph Day.
Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 53 years, Donald W. Santmyers Sr.; her sons, David W. Santmyers and Donald W. Santmyers Jr.; her brother, Clifton “Bud” Day; her sister, Peggy Broome; her grandchildren, Dustin W. Santmyers, Allison N. Santmyers, Kelsey Santmyers, Sarah K. Rutherford, Wesley J. Rutherford, and David’s dog, Charlie Wayne; her great-grandchildren, Cole E. Santmyers and Conway W. Stonebreaker; her numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious dog that never left her side, Peanut.
Barbara enjoyed cooking for her beloved family and spending precious time visiting them.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Santmyers, Wesley Rutherford, Joshua Gordon, Alberto Flores, Terry Ray Santmyers and Mark Allen Santmyers.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tanner Steed, Dave’s Diversified Services employees, and Matt Malloy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, 221 N. Commerce Ave. Front Royal, Virginia, or to John Wesley United Methodist Church at 14 Church St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630