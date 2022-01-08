Mae Virginia Ramey Jenkins (1950 – 2021)

Elaine Bowers, age 82, on January 1, 2022, passed peacefully from this life while surrounded by a loving family at her Flint Hill, Virginia home. She was preceded in death by Ralph, her college sweetheart, and husband of over 50 years. Together they raised 3 children: James and William, both successful business owners – in California and Hawaii, respectively, and a daughter, Susan (Weber), a Neuropsychologist who lives locally with her husband Aron, and their son, Manoa.

Elaine had the joy of living with and helping to raise Manoa alongside his parents. Lovingly described by grandson Manoa, as a warm and protective grandmother, a gentle caregiver (who surreptitiously fed people food) to the family cats, and a wise and witty teller of stories. The family came first for this warm and supportive matriarch, whose guidance and wisdom are lasting, and whose physical presence as a mother and grandmother will be exceedingly missed.

A 1962 Education graduate of Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, Elaine and Ralph moved to Hawaii where he completed his Ph.D. in Marine Biology and she joined the State of Hawaii Education System while earning a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. Her 38-year tenure teaching elementary children, developing literacy programs, and mentoring new teachers, undoubtedly had a positive ripple effect on thousands of lives. Although proud of her many career accomplishments, her family treasures most of the life lessons of respect for self and others, kindness, sharing, humility, and personal accountability – all imparted with an essence of profound and abiding devotion.

Her heart was so rooted in the Rappahannock community, that although she and Ralph had a house in Hawaii, after retiring in 2003, they would regularly leave boating with family and friends, and playing tennis at the Kaneohe Yacht Club to spend 8 months of each year in Virginia, restoring the old farmhouse and raising cattle.

Consistently involved in one community event or another, her Trinity Episcopal Church family and beloved Rappahannock Garden Club were both the providers and recipients of lasting friendship and delightful hours shared. These wonderful organizations were very dear to her heart. Elaine knew no strangers: just friends not yet introduced. This deceptively petite dynamo with her infectious smile, kind heart, and faithful soul was a spunky Sassie Lassie and a joyful dancer: on the ballroom floor and in life. A woman of valor, a woman of substance. She created good memories for so many, and through them, though gone, she remains. In the words of Euripides, “Come back. Even as a shadow, even as a dream.” May she be at peace and her memory visit us often.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elaine’s honor to Trinity Episcopal Church, Blue Ridge Hospice, or the Rappahannock Garden Club. Private burial arrangements by Maddox Funeral Home. Memorial Service at Trinity Episcopal Church (to be determined).