Magic Carpet Ride to Agrabah: Italia Performing Arts presents ‘Aladdin’ this summer

Published

6 hours ago

on

Immerse yourself in the magic of Arabian nights as Italia Performing Arts transport audiences to the world of “Aladdin” in a much-anticipated dance adaptation of the traditional story. Set to take place at Skyline High School in Front Royal, the performance promises a splendid blend of music and dance that will captivate the young and the young at heart.

This dance adaptation, scheduled for Saturday, June 17th, 2023, will have two performances at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, with music thoughtfully edited, compiled, and arranged by the esteemed Dr. Ryan Keebaugh. This unique presentation is sure to bring a new, dynamic perspective to the beloved tale of Aladdin, his magic lamp, and his enchanting adventures.

Reserved tickets are now on sale exclusively through SimpleTix, the official ticket agency for the show. Patrons are advised that tickets will not be available for purchase at the Italia studios or at the door on the day of the performance.

Pricing tiers have been set for different seating sections of the auditorium: Premium tickets for the front rows and center are priced at $40.00, with a discounted rate of $35.00 for viewers under 16. Regular tickets, set on the sides of the auditorium, are available for $30.00, with an under-16 rate of $25.00. For those seeking more budget-friendly options, seats at the back of the auditorium are offered at $20.00.

In the interests of respecting copyright rules, the organization has stated that there will be no recordings of this spectacular show.

The performances will be hosted at Skyline High School, located at 151 Skyline Vista Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Italia Performing Arts website at https://italiapa.com/aladdin/ or call 540-504-7263.

Don’t miss this magical journey that will whisk you away to a land of enchantment, adventure, and dance. Secure your tickets now and let Italia Performing Arts show you a whole new world this summer!

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 1st

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 30, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 1st:

 

• Thursday: 12:30, 3:45, 7:00
• Friday: 9:30, 1:05, 4:15, 7:35
• Sat-Wed: 1:05, 4:15, 7:35
Rated PG | Run Time: 2 hr 4 min

 

• Thursday: 2:50, 5:00, 8:00
• Friday: 1:00, 4:10, 7:30
• Sat-Wed: 1:00, 4:10, 7:30
Rated PG | Run Time: 2 hr 20 min

 

• Thursday: 1:00, 4:10, 7:20
• Friday: 1:15, 4:20, 7:40
Sat-Wed: 1:15, 4:20, 7:40
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 21 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D: add $3

COMING SOON:

  • “Elemental”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Front Royal-Warren County EDA gears up for its Open-Door Business Session: An opportunity to shape Warren County’s future

Published

4 days ago

on

May 26, 2023

By

In an effort to foster regional economic growth, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has announced its next Open-Door Business Session. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. This event is a part of the EDA’s continuous initiative to strengthen Warren County’s workforce development and enhance the economic prosperity of the region.

The two-hour session will be packed with presentations, open discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities. The main focus of the event will be the exploration of Warren County’s workforce development prospects, overcoming related challenges, and celebrating its successes in economic development. Participants will have a chance to engage in meaningful discussions and network with key players influencing Warren County’s economic landscape.

While pre-registration for the session is not compulsory, the organizers have encouraged interested parties to RSVP by Tuesday, May 30, ensuring they don’t miss out on this influential meeting. Those interested can register via the provided link.

The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is known for its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to economic growth. Hosting these Open-Door Business Sessions, they provide a platform where individuals, businesses, and community members can discuss and strategize on various economic development issues, paving the way for a more prosperous Warren County.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with the local community, network with important stakeholders, and directly contribute to the future of Warren County’s economy.

For more information on the event and registration details, visit the REGISTRATION LINK.

American Legion Community Band announces Memorial Day Concert in Front Royal

Published

4 days ago

on

May 26, 2023

By

The American Legion Community Band has announced its next public performance, a Memorial Day Concert, taking place on May 29, 2023. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. As per the band’s tradition, the concert is free, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the live music in the heart of the community.

The American Legion Community Band, a fixture of Front Royal since 1986, is renowned for its talented volunteer musicians from the local area. Under the baton of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band offers a broad repertoire of music, from classical pieces to popular hits, marches to operatic overtures, and modern works specially composed for bands. Their performances always promise a delightful evening for audiences of all ages.

“We’re very excited to bring our music to the heart of Front Royal this Memorial Day,” said Ed Richards, one of the conductors. “Our band members always put their heart and soul into each performance, and we hope to offer a memorable experience for all who join us.”

The band’s Memorial Day Concert is part of its extensive performance season that runs from September through July each year. They grace stages both indoors and outdoors, ensuring that community members have ample opportunity to indulge in their versatile performances.

This dedicated group of musicians rehearses every Tuesday from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. The doors are always open to new members who play an instrument and wish to contribute to the local music scene.

Sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the band continues to be a beacon of community spirit, emphasizing inclusivity and a shared love for music. This Memorial Day, they look forward to commemorating the holiday with a concert that speaks to the unity and resilience of the Front Royal community.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate Memorial Day, the American Legion Community Band’s upcoming concert is sure to offer a night of captivating performances. Mark your calendar for May 29, 2023, and come experience the joy of community music under the stars.

Fallen but not forgotten: Memorial Day in Front Royal honors the ultimate sacrifice

Published

4 days ago

on

May 26, 2023

By

On Monday, May 29th, the Front Royal community will come together on the verdant front lawn of the Warren County Courthouse to pay tribute to America’s fallen servicemembers in an annual Memorial Day Commemoration. The one-hour event, set to kick off at 12 pm, is anticipated to be a heartfelt display of gratitude and remembrance.

The commemoration will be guided by co-chairs Skip Rogers and Robert MacDougall. The duo, who have been integral to the organization of this event, will also deliver remarks to honor and remember the servicemembers from Front Royal and Warren County that have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.

Adding to the solemnity of the event, a flag detail comprised of disciplined and dedicated cadets from Randolph Macon Academy will perform. Their precise movements and synchronized actions in raising and lowering the flag are sure to instill a sense of deep respect and pride in those in attendance. Adding a touch of poignant tradition, a ceremonial bagpiper will contribute to the atmosphere with melodies evoking remembrance and respect.

This year, the guest of honor is former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Sean Glass. Glass, a 13-year veteran of the SEAL teams, has seen operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eastern Africa, embodying bravery and commitment to service during his time in uniform. Glass, now a Warren County resident and father of five, continues to guide future leaders in his role as an instructor with the leadership training company Echelon Front. His presence and words will no doubt add a layer of authenticity and inspiration to the occasion.

The Front Royal community encourages the public to attend this free event to properly recognize the purpose of Memorial Day: to remember and honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The ceremony will not only provide an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made but also remind attendees of the values and freedoms these heroes fought to preserve.

Those who can are invited to turn out, pay their respects, and join in remembering America’s fallen servicemembers this Memorial Day. After all, it is in remembering and honoring their sacrifice that we truly appreciate the cost of the freedom we enjoy every day.

Immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy to shed light on immigration and resettlement issues

Published

5 days ago

on

May 25, 2023

By

The Clarke County Democratic Committee (CCDC) is set to host a special event featuring immigration lawyer Diane Sheehy on June 8. The event, part of the CCDC Guest Speaker Series, is set to address pressing issues related to immigration, conflict, and resettlement. It will take place at 6:30 pm at the Sanctuary Wellness Center located at 208 N Buckmarsh St, Berryville, VA.

Iimmigration lawyer Diane Sheehy

Ms. Sheehy, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Managing Attorney for Immigration Services in Richmond and Charlottesville, VA, will lead the discussion. The IRC is a notable global refugee resettlement organization that works across more than 40 countries and 28 U.S. cities to assist those affected by humanitarian crises. Their mission is to help individuals recover, survive, and rebuild their lives after being displaced from their homes due to conflict or natural disasters.

The CCDC has opened this enlightening event to the public free of charge, allowing all interested parties to gain a deeper understanding of the intricate and complex issues surrounding immigration and resettlement, both locally and globally. Tony Reynolds, the CCDC contact for this event, can be reached at 443.421.0427 for further information.

With immigration issues at the forefront of societal and political discourse, Ms. Sheehy’s expertise and the IRC’s extensive global experience should provide invaluable insight into the challenges faced by immigrants and the ongoing efforts to aid their resettlement. The event serves as an excellent platform for community members to learn, ask questions, and engage in conversations that could help shape future immigration policies.

In a world where accurate, clear, and unbiased information is essential, this event represents an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and contribute to the broader understanding of a crucial issue affecting millions of lives worldwide.

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 25th

Published

6 days ago

on

May 24, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 25:

• Thursday: 3:00, 6:00
• Fri-Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
• Sunday: 1:15, 4:30, 7:40
• Mon-Wed: 12:30, 3:45, 7:00
Rated PG | Run Time: 2 hr 4 min

• Thursday: 12:50, 4:10, 7:25
• Fri-Sat: 12:40, 4:35, 8:15
• Sunday: 1:00, 4:15, 7:30
• Mon-Wed: 12:45, 3:55, 7:15
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 30 min

• Thursday: 1:10, 4:25, 7:40
• Fri-Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:45
• Sunday: 1:25, 4:35, 7:45
• Mon & Wed: 1:00, 4:10, 7:20
• Tuesday: 12:35, 4:10, 7:20
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 21 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D: add $3

COMING SOON:

  • “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

May
31
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
3
Sat
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park with a special Explorer Outpost. Stop by our station along Boston Mill Road[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – Jun 4 @ 1:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area. Join park trailblazers and get your hands dirty as we work to enhance the trail surface on Hadow Trail. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Jun
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
10
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 10 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Turner Pond Entrance. Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and[...]
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 10 @ 10:00 am – Jun 11 @ 11:00 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]