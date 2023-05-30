Magic Carpet Ride to Agrabah: Italia Performing Arts presents ‘Aladdin’ this summer

Immerse yourself in the magic of Arabian nights as Italia Performing Arts transport audiences to the world of “Aladdin” in a much-anticipated dance adaptation of the traditional story. Set to take place at Skyline High School in Front Royal, the performance promises a splendid blend of music and dance that will captivate the young and the young at heart.

This dance adaptation, scheduled for Saturday, June 17th, 2023, will have two performances at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, with music thoughtfully edited, compiled, and arranged by the esteemed Dr. Ryan Keebaugh. This unique presentation is sure to bring a new, dynamic perspective to the beloved tale of Aladdin, his magic lamp, and his enchanting adventures.

Reserved tickets are now on sale exclusively through SimpleTix, the official ticket agency for the show. Patrons are advised that tickets will not be available for purchase at the Italia studios or at the door on the day of the performance.

Pricing tiers have been set for different seating sections of the auditorium: Premium tickets for the front rows and center are priced at $40.00, with a discounted rate of $35.00 for viewers under 16. Regular tickets, set on the sides of the auditorium, are available for $30.00, with an under-16 rate of $25.00. For those seeking more budget-friendly options, seats at the back of the auditorium are offered at $20.00.

In the interests of respecting copyright rules, the organization has stated that there will be no recordings of this spectacular show.

The performances will be hosted at Skyline High School, located at 151 Skyline Vista Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Italia Performing Arts website at https://italiapa.com/aladdin/ or call 540-504-7263.

Don’t miss this magical journey that will whisk you away to a land of enchantment, adventure, and dance. Secure your tickets now and let Italia Performing Arts show you a whole new world this summer!