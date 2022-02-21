Opinion
Mail in Voting
With mail-in voting becoming such an important political issue today, it is worth the time to examine similar issues in history. I have written on this before, but with the blocking of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, it is worth reexamining. The debate is between protecting voting, not from just fraud but from corruption, and allowing all people more access to voting. Then add to the debate the subtext of race and discrimination. This is a difficult dispute, yet, historically speaking, it is not a new one. The last major shift in the voting process had a similar debate between corruption and discrimination.
I have shared this before, but you can never share the Constitution too much. Article I. Section 4 reads, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” In other words, voting practices are controlled by the states and different states can have various practices. This is important to remember as we debate a law about national voting rights. Various amendments have revised the Constitution and have limited the state’s power, but all of these are about who cannot be excluded. None say that all must be included. Right now, you cannot deny the vote to anyone based on race, color, sex, or age. Nothing in the Constitution says you cannot deny voting for other reasons. An I.D. requirement does not go against any of these restrictions, hence why the Democrats are trying to pass a new law. They believe the restrictive voting rules inexplicitly curbs minority voters. This is the same argument made against reformers in the late 1800s.
The progressive movement that grew in America towards of the end of the Nineteenth Century revolved around the idea that Government could make a positive change in people’s lives. The movement was dominated by native WASPS who saw the growth of big business and their influence on Government as corruptive and wanted to take some power back. They saw that reform was going to happen whether they wanted it or not and so chose to lead the reforms themselves instead of leaving it to the masses. This way they could stop any radical reforms and make change more conservatively.
One of the most consequential reforms they championed was a secret ballot. Progressives believed that the masses were being treated as pawns in the political struggle. By this time all men were allowed to vote. However, with an open ballot there was nothing to stop employers from pressing employees to vote a certain way. For many of the poor, but especially immigrants, they were under pressure from political machines to vote for their candidates. When immigrants arrived in America, they were met on the docks by the political machines who set them up with lodging and jobs. It was the machines that took care of most of their needs. However, they were expected to vote how they were told.
In early America, ballots were not provided; you were expected to bring your own. You could make your own ballot, but a popular way to vote was to take an already filled out ballot provided by your political party, not unlike the sample ballots found at some polling stations today. Usually, these ballots were color coded so that foreign speakers or illiterate voters could make sure they voted for the correct party. However, color-coded ballots also made it easy for political bosses to make sure you voted for the correct person.
I am guessing that most reading this probably are thinking that going to a secret ballot was the right thing to do, as it actually increased democracy for the masses. While it allowed for them to vote their own conscience, however, these reformers came under attack as being racists and xenophobic. The problem was that now, to make sure ballots were not compromised, they were provided at the ballot box instead of voters being allowed to bring their own. Ballots now had to be filled out at the polling booth. The issue was that now foreign speakers and illiterates, who accounted for a higher percentage among minority populations, had to fill out a ballot without help. This led to a cry of racism.
Notice that the progressive reforms were not taking on an illegal issue with the secret ballot. It was not illegal for a political machine to give an immigrant a filled-out ballot; they claimed they were just assisting a non-English speaker. This has similarities with today as there are no calls to stop illegal actions. Democrats want to see restrictions removed for in-person voting and allowing more mail-in voting, giving those who can’t make it to the polls a chance to vote. Republicans want to stop illegal fraud, but there not many examples of actual fraud being committed. For many on the right, it is not just fraud, but corruption they want to stop.
Democrats say that political organizers who go door-to-door to help people vote by mail are expanding Democracy, while Republicans, though not using the same words, are seeing mail-in voting the same as political machines distributing filled-in ballots. In both cases is not about illegal voting but voting integrity.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Weather or Not
It’s been said that two people cannot keep a secret and modern wisdom shares that there are two versions to every story. And so it goes with the seasons and weather forecasters too. We have Meteorological and Astronomical versions of the calendar that help predict the weather. And then we have the Farmer’s Almanac. February has shown its colors and we’ve enjoyed both Ground Hog Day and Valentine wrapped in snow. With temps hovering in the twenties, the folks in the Valley don’t need a weatherman to tell them it’s cold out. However, for planning purposes, when should we plan on hanging up our wintry garments and hooking up the plow? In the immortal words of Alfred Lord Tennyson, “In the spring a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of love.” That’s all good, but are we talking fireplace action or out on the water? Most of the prognosticators say, “Not so fast.” In typical fashion around here, March always suffers an identity crisis. Some of the best snow skiing ever is in March but let’s not digress.
Meteorologically speaking, March 1st ushers in spring regardless of Punxsutawney Phil’s soothsaying skills. That’s because winter is considered to be December through February. As an elementary refresher, we have four seasons under the meteorological paradigm, and each is allotted 3 months – albeit there are times when one season encroaches into the next. March is generally the recipient of such ill-treatment.
The astronomical definition of spring is different however because the natural rotation of the Earth around the Sun forms the basis for the astronomical calendar in which we define seasons with two solstices and two equinoxes. The equinoxes mark the times when the sun passes directly above the equator. In our hemisphere, the summer solstice falls on June 21 (the longest day of the year), so many people believe that’s the true beginning of summer. The winter solstice on December 22 (the shortest day of the year) is often said to be the start of winter. The vernal or spring equinox will be on March 21st, and the autumnal equinox on September 22nd. So, astronomically speaking, spring arrives on March 21st, this year, which is aka “the vernal equinox” – but essential for our purposes, it’s the party weekend ushered in by St Patrick’s Day and March Madness revelry. The question remains though, will my date be sporting a sundress or masquerading as a Green Bay Packers fan on St. Pat’s weekend? Are we canoeing on the river or bundled up by the fire? I’ve got to make some plans.
Meanwhile, the rest of us farmers, early beachgoers, and wedding planners, need some answers too: “What’s the weather going to be like next month or even April?” The groundhog saw his shadow, so March is going to be frigid. – If only it was as easy as that. Personally, I think that glorified little rodent steps out each year, gets frightened by all the people, and runs back inside – and we’re supposed to make life decisions based on that. Really?
So, when science and the groundhogs fail us, let’s consult Almanac wisdom. It appears from all indications, that spring-like temperature may take their time arriving (except perhaps for the first three workdays of this week, Feb. 21-23, promised in the mid-to-upper 60s). Here’s a quick excerpt from the Farmers’ Almanac: “According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be slow to warm. In fact, around the time of the vernal equinox, unseasonably cold temperatures may be gripping many parts of the country. Southern states will experience somewhat cooler-than-normal conditions.” The almanac isn’t just calling out March this year. A further review of the publication reveals predictions of an unseasonably cool May in the Valley as well. Shucks, looks like we may have to warm up the hot toddies and bust up some more wood for the fireplace.
The “Good Ol’ Boys” club is still in play
George Cline was spot on about earning trust back from the Town and County.
The “Good Ol’ Boys” club is still in play and the new kid on the block wants a piece of the action!
It does not matter what side of the aisle you’re on. The picture is always the same, you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours!
The citizens of Warren County and Front Royal are always left hanging in the wind or so far behind the 8 ball, it’s not hard to see what’s really happening to our tax money! Provided you are involved in and concerned about what’s going on!
Look how long it took for the Jennifer McDonald fiasco to come to light! If it hadn’t been for the Royal Examiner reporters, we still would be ignorant of the facts.
George Cline is right. Trust has to be earned. The ball is in the Council and BOS courts!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal
Games Nations Play
Three-dimensional chess is essentially a term implying the realm beyond normal comprehension. To the world population, the chess match shaping up along the borders of Ukraine may well fit that definition. “Queen’s Bishop 1 to King’s Knight 5” muses Vladimir Putin. Vlad has just moved another motorized rifle division to the front. This might be checkmate for Kiev. As the Russian people lament their disposition in life Vladimir calls out Ukraine to face the music. Distraction and sleight of hand as they say.
In a grim reminder of the 2008 Olympic Games, the world is once again distracted from the games by Mr. Putin. The threat of a full-on invasion of Ukraine generates images of racing tanks and burning cities not seen since 1945. That is indeed a possibility. Vladimir Putin is quite aware of its psychological impacts on the Western citizenry – so he pushes those buttons when conditions at home demand a distraction. It’s easy to masquerade as the local menace when you hold an inventory of ICBMs in your hip pocket. That card alone indorses discretion and prevents the stern spanking the US gave Iraq when they acted up. So as the West looks on with threats of sanctions, what pray tell, will be the Kremlin’s next move? Will Vladimir really launch the horrors of a blitzkrieg aimed at the Ukrainian capital? It seems unfathomable. But as previously alluded, the last time Mr. Putin interrupted the Olympic Games, he surprised George Bush with the invasion of Georgia.
Only Mr. Putin knows if we are to be treated to a sequel. The limited soiree into Georgia accomplished his goals as NATO hastily retracted its membership offer – not to be heard from since. His antics also scared away any Western desires for Ukrainian membership, at least for the time being. Meanwhile, reclining in his chair – amidst the roar of nations, President Putin keeps his cards close to his vest.
While the others play chess, he is playing poker. A peek at his hand reveals thousands of combat forces arrayed on Ukrainian flanks backed by an arsenal of ballistic missiles with pilots recently seasoned in Syria. All are poised for the offensive. Their ammunition, fuel, and food pods are positioned forward. Everything is set. The Pentagon satellite feeds acknowledge this to be true. Mr. Putin has gone to great lengths to set a proper ruse. The entire show is cloaked in cigar smoke and Russian propaganda depicting NATO as the cause of this consternation. Depending on your vantage point, there may be some truth there but Mr. Putin is the only one at the table brandishing a pistol. Make no mistake, he is the antagonist. All in, it looks like Vladimir is not bluffing. But to the trained eye, the risks of playing this hand are far greater than the rewards.
At a glance, Mr. Putin has set the conditions for results that don’t seem to pan out in his favor. Once tanks roll, cities burn and civilian casualties overwhelm our TV screens, Mr. Putin’s actions will jump-start NATO’s resolve. The alliance will call for more US missile systems and collectively revise their security calculations with increased defense spending – not what Vlad wants. The 2% GDP standard for defense spending will suddenly be met and exceeded by the alliance across the board. Poland will openly embrace US troop bases and war machinery and missile umbrellas will flourish. The Baltic nations will be jumping up and down for renewed US involvement there. Companies that produce such war material in the West will increase production.
The savvy stock market investors should take note. The Scandinavian countries of Sweden and Finland will send ministers to address NATO membership and sanctions of all sorts will be heaped on Russia and its oligarchs with their fortunes interwoven in western assets. Russian income from piped gas to Western Europe will take a hit that will subsequently reduce its ability to purchase more war machinery and platforms. The combined pain on Mr. Putin will be minimal, but for Russia – it will be enormous.
The lamentation of his people that induces these warmongering distractions will increase and the end result will be a more unified NATO alliance with a renewed comprehension of who the bad guys are. Instead of helping his economy flourish and partnering with Western Europe, Russia will be ostracized. Vlad may as well build another wall and drape it with an iron curtain. For a dictator obsessed with how history will portray him, he may have moved that chess piece prematurely. When the smoke clears he may be left holding a pair of eights and aces.
‘Date Night’…… Front Royal Style
By the 18th century, Valentine’s Day was as much as we know it today. By the way, it’s today, so it’s not too late to not forget. Just saying. Happy Valentines’ by the way, but we’ll touch upon Valentines’ a bit later. This isn’t about that. Sit back a bit and let me talk to you about the concept of ‘Date Night.’
Date Night ought not to suffer for its lack of nobility and title so that’s why we’re calling it Date Nite and not ‘After Five.’ Date Night should be a thing we look forward to weekly, or bi-monthly if not more often. To each his own spelling I say.
What about date night as a concept. Allow me to explain. Essentially, you and your friend/spouse pick a night in the week and designate it as ‘Date Nite.’ I like Thursday but my girlfriend prefers Friday night – so Friday night it is. Meanwhile, we labor away during the week and rarely see each other – which is another strong motivation for ‘Date Knight.’ Wait until you get married. Then ‘Date Night’ really is something to look forward to.
But just so we’re on the same page. Date Knight is essentially needed during the dark times when there are no heralded holidays bathed in pomp and pageantry like Christmas Day or Independence Day. Those days are big in their own right but what is there in January, especially after the first of January? What then? And what about April and May and June for instance or August and even most of September through October? Date Night is really needed for those swaths of insignificant nights and weeks that march on to the tune of boredom through the numbered days on the calendar.
Think about it. Most days and nights of the year can’t even be remembered when you reflect back. Most days don’t cause the local stores to go nuts and promote themed outings resulting in themed events that we must unavoidably attend. Yes, the themes I mention are those showcased annually, when one must negotiate the labyrinth of heart-shaped candy or search for green garments or my favorite, the costumes and pumpkins times. There’s something to be said about witches in mini-skirts. And of course, there’s always the ‘Holiday 6’ meaning the many gatherings surrounding the 6 weeks from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. The point of this ramble is to shed light on the other 52 weeks of the year that aren’t shrouded in theme but possess many possibilities. And that my friend is where ‘Date Nite’ flourishes.
The original Saint Valentine is said to have offered a card to a young woman and signed it ‘Your Valentine’, which inspired the tradition of exchanging ‘valentines’, or cards expressing fondness. That is one of the heralded nights we enjoy annually – not to be confused with the concept of ‘Date Nite.’
How often is Date Knight? It might be that once a week is too often and causes too much anxiety during the planning phase. The remedy for that is rotation.
One week I decide where we’re going and you have it the next time. My spouse and I used Date Knight to visit all the taverns and Inns in the area that fashioned an operational fireplace this winter. Very romantic. Now we can recommend to others where to go for such. If weekly is too difficult then try bi-monthly. Don’t allow too much time though or gossip will abound and the couch potato moniker will be affixed.
Dinner dates are a fun way to spiff up a bit, call an Uber and step out. Pick a cool restaurant and spend a few extra beans. Candlelight and champagne are always a winning combo but diversity is key. Start out at the Beer Museum and tavern hop down East Main.
Birthdays and anniversaries obviously make for excellent Date Nights. You can also coordinate with a friend to take you out on their boat or plan a bonfire by the river. It’s extra exciting when Date Night is a surprise location. Be inventive and have Chinese food or sushi delivered to your porch overlooking the mountains.
If your spouse likes sporting events then there you go. Who says Date Nite has to be synonymous with heavy financing and after five attire. Give it a go and let me know.
White House Sized Ego
This week I intended to write about the jobs report put out by the White House and give a historical comparison. Biden claimed that he has the largest growth in jobs throughout history, and I thought surely that is not right, especially with the numbers FDR put out. However, when I checked the White House webpage, I decided to change my topic after reading the list of accomplishments released last week.
What I found interesting about the list was the Trumpian language used. Of the 15 achievements, 13 of them are listed as the best of all time. Among the many points were the greatest or biggest. Two were the lowest, two were the most, one was more than any other, two were the first, two were the largest and, finally, one was the strongest. How is it that no one noticed these claims? Possibly we became used to hearing Trump proclaim he was the greatest president of all time or maybe it’s just that in order to run for president you have to have an ego the size of the White House. What is also interesting is that Trump was accused of being an egomaniac for making similar claims. Yet no matter how bad Trump was or possibly Biden, historically speaking, neither tops the list of narcissists.
In 2013 the Pew Research Center ranked all the presidents in order of their narcissism. Pew did not list which presidents were narcissists and which were not. All presidents have egos. The report concluded that presidents are more narcissistic than average Americans. According to the survey, the most narcissistic presidents were, first, Lyndon B. Johnson; second, Teddy Roosevelt; third, Andrew Jackson; fourth, Franklin D. Roosevelt; and fifth, John F. Kennedy. The list includes some of the most famous presidents of all time and some of the most loved and respected. The oddball on the list is the top, LBJ; he is not as well known or respected as the others. Yet if you know anything about Johnson, you should not be surprised.
I wish I had room to discuss each of these fascinating presidents, but my editors are already upset with the length of some of my columns. I will have to keep this short. Between JFK’s public and personal personas, he may be the most bi-polar of all the presidents. He was beloved by the masses, while hiding his womanizing and drug abuse. FDR is another of the most beloved yet was the first president to believe he was so important that he ran for four terms. Andrew Jackson believed he was so important that he vetoed more bills than all his predecessors combined. Teddy has one of the best quotes to show his arrogance. When speaking about the people in Cuba, he once said, “I am doing my best to persuade the Cubans that if only they will be good, they will be happy; I am seeking the very minimum of interference necessary to make them good.” Yet all these presidents are nothing when compared to Johnson.
Today Johnson is somewhat overlooked. He was sandwiched between the most beloved and infamous presidents of all time, Kennedy and Nixon, both extreme narcissists. In many ways, Johnson is the first modern Democrat ,but he has been shunned by the party because of his policies on the Vietnam War. Johnson and Trump have a lot in common when it comes to ego and crudeness. In fact, Johnson beats Trump when it comes to crudeness. Johnson was better in the public eye, or possibly fortunate, to not have Twitter. This is the president who in private circles became upset when people talked about Kennedy’s sexual conquests. He insisted he had more sexual partners by accident then his predecessor had on purpose. Trump may have discussed his big hands, but Johnson was known to strip down to his birthday suit and show what he was made of. He once did an interview while skinny dipping in the White House pool. He made aides watch him shower and while he used the toilet. As for his ego, this was the president who was more concerned about being the first president to lose a war than he was about the war tearing the nation apart over Vietnam. He wanted to be a great president and he wanted everyone to know it.
The Pew Research Center rankings came out before either Trump or Biden, so they did not make the list. It is hard to think that Trump would not rank high. If he is, he would be in good company. He did declare himself “greatest of all presidents” on twitter. Later he did show some humility when he said “except for Lincoln.” As for Biden, he is still only in his first year. When asked if he wanted to debate Trump, Biden said, “No… If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” However, historically speaking, it will be hard to ever beat Johnson. I saved my favorite of his quotes for last. When he was asked if he was born in a cabin, his response was, “You have me confused with Abe Lincoln. I was born in a manger.”
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Bridgewater Fair
I waited a day before commenting at length about the recent tragedy at my alma mater, Bridgewater College, in order to pray and gather my thoughts. There were several reasons for this, but none more prevalent than my desire to ensure that what I had to share would be measured, meaningful, and most of all, from a place of healing rather than pain. So here goes…
Tragedy and trauma are intrinsically linked; the former births the latter. As I watched the news footage of the situation unfolding, scrambling to social media for additional info, it was trauma that I felt. Now, keep in mind that it’s been two decades since I was a BC student and much has changed. Driving through the campus last year I was struck by how built up it had become, practically unrecognizable from my time there. But I noticed one thing that did remain the same, all these years later: Flory Hall.
In addition to the President’s and Academic Dean’s Offices, Flory Hall houses the Departments of History, Political Science, Foreign Language, and Education. As a History/PolSci/French Major with teaching certifications for my undergrad, I pretty much spent 90% of my college experience in that building. To quote Dickens, “I could walk it blindfolded.” So when I watched the WHSV reporter give updates with my beloved stomping ground as his backdrop, police presence and yellow caution tape littering the storied landscape, I quite literally hurt.
Yes, I hurt for the students, faculty, and staff facing this ordeal (at that point, we did not yet know about the shooting and subsequent deaths of the two campus police officers) and for their families who were desperate for information on their loved ones’ safety. But, perhaps selfishly, I hurt for myself and those who came before. For those of us who walked those sidewalks without fear or care in the world. And for those who will walk those same paths in the future, robbed of the safety and security I took for granted.
I was hit by a wave of memories of my friends, some of whom have passed in the intervening years, and the good times we shared. I was reminded of 9/11 and trying to process that within those very walls. I thought of being the last teaching assistant to leave the building before Christmas break, enjoying the calm of an empty school building and the peaceful glow of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree as I walked out into the cold, dark December night. I recalled the smell of the chalk dust that filled the classrooms that as yet were still unconverted to the more modern marker and smart boards that no doubt are in their place today. I hurt for what felt like the violation of a place that, for four years, was not just my site of learning, but my home. In so many ways, I grew up there.
With the news of the death of Officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter, and the critical role they played in protecting the campus inhabitants, my hurt turned, temporarily, to anger. More than that, it was rage. Hence my need to delay public comment, as nothing good comes out of giving voice to unbridled, raw rage.
So I went to sleep the night of February 1 asking the Lord to direct my thoughts to how He sees this situation and what He would have me tell people.
I awoke the following morning with the song, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” in my head and have not been able to shake it since. Based on the Longfellow poem, it recounts his inner turmoil processing the considerable trauma of the Civil War (and those traumas within his own life) with his innate belief that God is good and is our hope and future. As I pondered the words, singing them to myself as I went about my morning routine, I found my disposition changing, softening. Sure, I was still angry, frustrated, and hurting for all those involved, most notably the families of the slain heroes. But the rage was gone, replaced by the incomparable peace and joy that passes all understanding.
It may seem bleak. The darkness may seem so very invincible. But as Longfellow discovered, “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep, ‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep. The wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good will to men.’”
Good will. Pass it on.
“Christmas Bells”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South,
And with the sound
The carols drowned
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent,
And made forlorn
The households born
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
‘There is no peace on earth,’ I said;
For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.’
Matt Pandel
Dr. Matthew B. Pandel is a mental health consultant, theologian, and educator. He resides in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley with his wife, Carolyn.