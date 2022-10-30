Interesting Things to Know
Main street frets recession; bankers fret Fed
The economy gives, and the economy takes. During economic expansions, many businesses and individuals thrive. However, once the economy starts to contract, it often means hard times all around. And right now, Main Street business owners are worrying that a recession may loom on the horizon.
A CNBC SurveyMonkey Small Business survey covering the second quarter (2022) found that roughly eight in 10 small business owners believe the economy will enter a recession this year. Inflation has been the biggest concern on Main Street as labor and product costs continue to rise. The survey found, however, that small business owners were reluctant to raise prices since doing might drive away customers.
Still, 36 percent of small business owners reported that business was good as of the second quarter. Another 46 percent said that current conditions were “middling,” while just 18 percent reported that business was “bad.” Over 40 percent of business owners also think their business will enjoy growing revenues over the next 12 months, while 35 percent expect to hold steady.
The survey also found that over 60 percent of businesses planned to keep staffing levels the same, while only 14 percent expected to cut workers. If the economy starts to contract, however, more businesses will struggle through hard times and may cut payrolls.
It’s not just Main Street that’s worried about a contraction, either. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, and others warn that a recession is likely. Goldman Sachs is slightly more optimistic, arguing that a recession might be avoided. Regardless, the bank notes that these are very challenging times. Many bankers have cited interest rate hikes as a major contributor to rising recession risks.
Interesting Things to Know
Predator thrives in Florida, ravages environment
Right now, an apex predator glides through the weeds in the Florida Everglades. It strikes from the shadows. One moment, a bird is singing and flitting across a branch. The next? Gone, only a few stray feathers drifting to the ground.
If our spooky language conjures up snakes in your mind’s eye, bullseye. Yet we’re not talking about just any snake — this is the Burmese python. The name implies Asia, but the pythons are now shockingly common in the Everglades.
The beautifully marked, non-venomous snakes were first discovered in the Everglades in 1979, and since then, explosive breeding and a lack of natural checks and balances have led to a surge in the Burmese python population. Some estimate that 300,000 or more of these pythons are already present in Florida.
Experts believe that the snakes first arrived in the Everglades as discarded pets. Even snake collectors can underestimate how big these pythons grow. In captivity, they quickly to grow to as long as six feet, and in zoos, some have reached 18 feet.
Unfortunately, the Everglades make too perfect of a home. In southeast Asia, where Burmese pythons are a native species, the wildlife has adapted to their presence. Rodents, birds, and other potential prey know to watch out while predators higher up the food chain will happily eat them. In the Everglades, the pythons took the unprepared wildlife by storm. Sometimes, native alligators eat pythons. But other times, pythons eat alligators.
Pythons are suspected culprits in the dramatic decline of raccoon, opossum, bobcat, rabbit, and fox populations.
The Florida government and various organizations are working to eliminate the Burmese python. Some organizations capture and rehome them, while others support hunters who can find and eliminate them. But the local python population continues to swell.
Interesting Things to Know
The ultimate haunted house?
If you love haunted houses at Halloween, here’s a haunt that may be the genuine article.
The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif., regularly features a haunted house in September and October for spooky season lovers who want to enjoy Halloween in an elaborate Victorian house with a creepy background. The story: A fabulously wealthy widow gone mad with grief who communed with the dead. They say she was a recluse, acting on the predictions of a psychic who told her she must never stop adding on to her house because the moment construction ceased, she would die.
Sarah Winchester moved to California after the death of her husband, William Wirt Winchester, in 1881. With an inheritance of the modern-day equivalent of half a billion dollars and a monthly income of nearly $1 million in today’s money, she bought an 8-room farmhouse on 142 acres and started building. She built day and night for 38 years. Construction only stopped when she took her last breath in 1922.
She didn’t have a building plan. She didn’t have an architect. But she did have a small army of craftsmen to build anything she wanted. At her direction, they created an enormous, eccentric house that at one time was seven stories high.
In the house are mysteries: Staircases end at the ceiling — was it an attempt to fool the spirits? Are doors open to solid walls — was she trapping ghosts? Stained glass windows hang where no light can shine through. Windows were installed inside the house. Despite the massive 24,000 square foot construction, there was only one indoor toilet in the whole house during her lifetime.
You can hear the whole story and take a virtual tour at winchestermysteryhouse.com.
Interesting Things to Know
A look at the modern marvel of wireless charging
Will plugs someday soon go the way of the dinosaur? Probably not, but wireless charging increasingly makes plugging into outlets unnecessary. Many phones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and other gadgets can now be charged wirelessly. Yet while wireless charging has become one of the latest tech crazes, it’s been around for over a century.
You may have heard of the Tesla coil. Invented by the brilliant Nikola Tesla, the coil allowed for the transfer of electricity without the need for wires. However, the coil could only transfer energy over short distances, and the powerful open charges could kill or seriously maim people.
These days, wireless charging isn’t so deadly. Currently, “Qi” is the most popular wireless charging standard, using inductive and resonant charging. With inductive wireless charging, a sending coil will send out a signal, which is then received by another coil, generating an electromagnetic field. This gets the electrons in the receiving coil to move, thus creating electricity.
For inductive charging to work, the sending coils must be aligned and touch one other. A newer method, called resonant charging, was invented at MIT in 2006. Resonant charging uses two coils operating on the same resonant frequencies, facilitating energy transfer over short distances, meaning devices don’t need to touch.
Inductive charging is more efficient than resonant charging. As a result, you can charge devices more quickly while using less electricity. Meanwhile, resonant charging offers convenience.
However, even inductive charging isn’t particularly efficient compared to the traditional plug.
Still, no matter how you cut it, wireless charging is far more efficient and practical today than the infamous Tesla coil. And with scientists continuing to tinker with charging solutions, the future is bright and wireless indeed.
Interesting Things to Know
How to store your emergency funds
Building up an emergency fund is one of the smartest steps you can take to ensure your financial and overall well-being. Emergency funds are liquid funds that you can tap into when times get tough. Maybe you need to pay for an expensive automotive repair, or perhaps the fridge dies. If you suddenly have an expensive and unavoidable bill to pay, an emergency fund can come to the rescue.
But where do you store those funds? Here are three considerations for your emergency fund:
- Your funds should be easy to access. In the parlance of finance, they should be liquid — funds you can get today if you must.
- But not too easy to access. You should have to take an extra step and think about it for a minute. You should keep those funds where you can easily forget them but still remember them in an emergency.
- They should also be safe. You don’t want to risk your emergency funds.
- They should prevent you from falling into debt.
With those requirements in mind, it’s easy to eliminate stocks and credit cards as an emergency money source. While stocks can be a very good investment, giving you a lot of return, they also can go down. While some financial experts argue that some portion of a large emergency fund should be in stocks, if your fund is less than $10,000, don’t risk your money.
Credit cards don’t work because they add debt. The whole idea of an emergency fund is to prevent a spiral into debt. You might be able to handle one small financial emergency on a card, but if a second emergency follows, you end up servicing debt rather than saving money.
That leaves savings accounts. They allow you to make regular deposits, and they are safe.
You want to keep your emergency fund separate from your regular savings and checking accounts, making it easier to track your finances. Once a month or so, you can simply take a peek at your account to reassure yourself that the funds are there and will be there when needed.
Choose a separate credit union or bank for your emergency fund. Another choice is a high-yield online savings account. Those accounts usually have a higher interest rate than traditional banks.
Interesting Things to Know
Pockets! The Holy Grail of women’s clothing
Real, functional pockets that are big enough actually to hold things are one of the most coveted amenities in women’s wear, but finding them can feel like hunting for the Holy Grail. The battle for decent pockets is so ubiquitous that it spawned a popular joke — when a woman receives compliments for a lovely new dress, she smiles and says, “Thanks! It has pockets!”
But it’s not just a joke — women’s clothing really does have smaller (and therefore less functional) pockets than men’s clothing. According to Jan Diehm and Amber Thomas, writing for The Pudding, pockets in women’s jeans are about 48 percent shorter and 6.5 percent narrower than the pockets in men’s jeans. Even for women who only carry the bare necessities, pockets don’t cut it — only 40 percent of women’s pockets can fit an iPhone, and just 5 percent can carry a Google Pixel. Men’s jeans, in contrast, can comfortably hold almost any common smartphone. And if you’re a woman who wants to slide her hands into her pockets? You can forget it because you’ll only be able to squeeze them into 5 percent of your pockets.
It wasn’t always this way. Medieval men and women wore pouches tied around the waist to carry their stuff around. It remained common practice until the 17th century, when it became fashionable to sew pouches directly into clothing. Pockets were an instant hit and soon appeared in men’s coats, waistcoats, and breeches. But pockets didn’t appear in women’s clothing — average women were still stuck with the pouch, buried between layers of petticoat and inaccessible for day-to-day use. The pouch eventually disappeared, with no replacement except perhaps a tiny, impractical coin purse.
By the 19th century, women were fed up with impractical clothes and started publicly agitating for more functional garments. Fashion evolved through the first half of the 20th century and the World Wars, and women adopted practical trousers and menswear-inspired fashions that naturally included ample pockets.
But in the post-war era, women’s clothing took another turn. As silhouettes slimmed and sharpened, pockets disappeared, and the handbag industry exploded, setting a standard for women’s fashion that continues to dominate.
Interesting Things to Know
Take a minute to plan your fire escape
In a fire, confusion reigns. Smoke makes it hard to see or breathe. Your only chance to survive a house fire is not to delay a second and get outside.
Everyone should know that fire is a life-threatening emergency. It can happen to anyone; in fact, it happens to about one in 3,000 households.
- Every family member should know what a smoke alarm sounds like.
- Everyone should know that a chirping smoke alarm means a battery should be replaced.
- Every person should know two escape routes from every room.
- Get out immediately, and don’t go back in.
- Sleep with bedroom doors closed to stop fires.
- There should be a family meeting place away from the house at a permanent location, such as a neighbor’s house.
- As a practical precaution, everyone in the household should always have a powered-up phone and know how to call 911.
- Leave doors open for pets to escape.
- Check your windows regularly to make sure they open easily.
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 2
72/52°F
68/46°F