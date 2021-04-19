Main Street & Gazebo area closure on April 24th

On Saturday, April 24th, 2021, the Town will authorize the closure of Main Street, a portion of Chester Street and the Village Commons (a.k.a., the Gazebo) beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The closure is to allow restaurants and merchants to serve their patrons outdoors on Town property. Main Street merchants may set up outdoor tables, chairs, or tents on Main Street and Kidd Lane as an extension of their property and merchants not located on Main Street may set up in the Gazebo parking lot.

Restaurants and merchants shall set up on one side of the street to allow emergency vehicles through. It is up to each merchant to follow all the applicable ABC regulations and the Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders, as amended.

The closure of Main Street and the Gazebo area protects pedestrians checking in at the Visitors Center & Gazebo area for the Empty Bowl “To Go” Event and while browsing for hand crafted ceramic bowls and soup from restaurants and merchants along Main Street.

The Empty Bowl Supper benefits the House of Hope for Homeless Men. House of Hope has a significant impact on the transformation for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. A professional staff of case workers develops a proactive plan with each citizen to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing. In the meantime, the non-denominational and non-discriminatory 24-Hour Emergency Intake service provides shelter, food, and guidance in obtaining needed services.

Empty Bowl Supper offers a “To Go” service in accordance with CDC guidelines. Tickets for bowls and soup are sold online, or at Explore Art & Clay (100 E 8th St. Front Royal, VA).

Passage Creek Rising and JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience will be playing live at the Town Commons Gazebo.