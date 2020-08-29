Main Street to stay closed on weekends until end of November

The weekend closures of Main Street will continue until the Governor of Virginia lifts all such relevant business restrictions.

Since this date is unknown at this time, the Town Manager has been authorized by Town Council to continue the closure. Main Street will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic until November 30, 2020, weather permitting.

Please be aware of new directional signs for parking and the installation of handicap parking on Main Street beginning September 4, 2020. The closure will be revised somewhat to allow traffic to enter Main Street from the west and continue onto Chester Street leaving the Gazebo Parking Lot’s three entrances open. Main Street from the east will allow traffic to enter Main Street and continue onto Crescent Street. The hours for the weekend closure are Friday at 4:30 pm – Monday at 7:00 am with exception to Labor Day weekend. The closure will be extended to Tuesday at 7:00 am.

The Front Royal Town Council encourages all citizens and visitors to visit all our restaurants and businesses throughout the Town. Please maintain six feet social distancing and wear masks when required, following the guidelines as directed by Governor Northam. Businesses and restaurants may provide additional guidelines for their establishments.

Should you have questions, please contact Interim Town Manager at (540) 635-8007.