Major economic development expansion announcement brings Virginia’s governor to Warren County
The noon hour on Tuesday, November 16, saw Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in Warren County’s northside Industrial Corridor for a major economic development announcement. That announcement, greeted by an assemblage of state and county economic development and political officials, was the expansion of Nature’s Touch Frozen Food’s facility on Toray Drive. Nature’s Touch is a Canadian-headquartered frozen fruit and vegetable production company with a global distribution network. It will share its Toray Drive location with the Interchange Group, a full-service Virginia warehousing, logistics, and land development services company with dry refrigerated and frozen cross-docking capacities.
So, the Interchange Group’s 48,000 square foot cross-dock port services warehouse next door to the Virginia Inland Port seems a logical place for Nature’s Touch to have landed – a business arrangement made in heaven – and it may be. What Governor Northam announced and Nature’s Touch President and CEO John Tentomas and Interchange Group President Devon Anders elaborated on is a $40 million dollar business expansion investment by Nature’s Touch that will expand its frozen fruit and vegetable distribution capacity from 20 million to 45 million pounds annually. Tentomas pointed to the shared facility’s proximity to the Virginia Inland Port as instrumental in his company’s location there and decision to expand its operations.
The Toray Drive expansion, with a target of mid-2022 for completion – it has already begun across the street from the existing site – will add 67 jobs to Nature’s Touch’s approximate 370-employee company-wide workforce.
See the full Royal Examiner event video, including Nature’s Touch’s Tentomas’s post-event press conference, as well as Governor Northam’s Office’s detailed press release on the expansion announcement below:
From the Office of the Governor:
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods, a supplier of frozen fruits and vegetables for Canada and the United States, will invest $40.3 million to expand in Warren County.
Nature’s Touch will establish a 126,000-square-foot facility built by InterChange Group to increase production. Raw materials will be imported directly to the new facility for processing and distribution. Virginia successfully competed with Montréal, Canada for the project, which will create 67 new jobs.
“Companies choose to invest in Virginia because they can reach customers around the world through the Port of Virginia, including the Virginia Inland Port in Front Royal,” said Governor Northam. “Nature’s Touch’s decision to reinvest is a testament to the strong qualities that make Virginia the country’s top state for business. Our thriving food and beverage processing industry will only continue to grow and more jobs will come to the area thanks to this large investment.”
Nature’s Touch is one of the largest suppliers of frozen fruit to retailers in North America, Australia, and Japan. It was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada. The company offers a range of products and supports multiple private label programs in addition to its own brands. The company is one of the largest buyers of fruit globally.
“When valued partners like Nature’s Touch expand in the Commonwealth, it affirms the value proposition of doing business in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s significant investment and its partnership with InterChange Group will add to the positive economic momentum that Warren County and the Northern Shenandoah Valley are experiencing, and we look forward to Nature’s Touch’s continued success in the Commonwealth.”
Nature’s Touch established its Virginia production facility at the Stephens Industrial Park in Warren County in 2014. It is strategically located near the Virginia Inland Port to consistently move the fresh fruit imported by the company from South America and across the world. The new facility will be located across the street and will allow Nature’s Touch to integrate all aspects of product handling in-house. This will reduce the need for costly supply chain movements in and out of third-party logistics facilities. As a result, Nature’s Touch expects to increase the fruit produced through the Port of Virginia from 20 million to 45 million pounds annually. Interested applicants can click here for more information.
“Nature’s Touch is excited to extend and expand its presence in Warren County,” said Nature’s Touch Chief Operation Officer Dan Jewell. “After extensive evaluation, we determined that Front Royal continues to be the most strategic location for the company’s hub facility for the East Coast United States. This, combined with the opportunity to extend the company’s ongoing strategic partnership with InterChange, made the decision to build the facility in Warren County an easy one for Nature’s Touch.”
“InterChange is pleased to expand our more than a seven-year relationship with Nature’s Touch by providing a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable production facility through an innovative and transparent joint venture,” said InterChange Group, Inc President Devon Anders. “Nature’s Touch’s expansion reflects the promised return for the Commonwealth’s proactive investment in The Port of Virginia. Similarly, InterChange’s capital investments in premier food-grade facilities continue to provide a ready solution for food and beverage companies desiring to locate or expand in Virginia. We appreciate the assistance and investment of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Port Authority, and Warren County to make this project a reality.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Warren County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. The Governor approved a performance-based grant of $400,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages the continued capital investment of existing Virginia companies. Nature’s Touch is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.
Support for Nature’s Touch job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners. Funding support for the program comes from the Northam administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of fully customized recruitment and training services for each company’s products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
“Nature’s Touch has been a cornerstone food company in Warren County for the last decade, and we’re excited to have the company invest in this significant expansion and provide more jobs for our residents,” said Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority Chair Jeffrey Browne. “This expansion helps solidify Warren County’s reputation as an international manufacturing center in the food industry and is the culmination of many people’s efforts. We want to thank Nature’s Touch, InterChange, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Port Authority, and all our partners for bringing this project to fruition. Locally, in addition to our Economic Development Authority staff, our Planning and Building Inspections departments and our Board of Supervisors worked hard to ensure we keep a valuable community partner here in Warren County.”
“The Port of Virginia is excited to be able to support the international supply chain for Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods by providing unparalleled port access into the Shenandoah Valley via the Virginia Inland Port,” said Virginia Port Authority Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “Nature’s Touch’s continued investment and job creation within the Commonwealth paired with our infrastructure investments will ensure Virginia remains the nation’s leading business destination for years to come.”
“We have a significant business expansion here in the Shenandoah Valley thanks to the strategic partnership between Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods, the Commonwealth, and Warren County,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I am excited about the increased job opportunities that come with this expansion announcement. This economic growth is further evidence that the Valley is a great place to live, work, and do business.”
“It is always exciting news to hear that our district is landing a business opportunity in our neck of the woods,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “There are so many great things that occur when this opportunity comes to fruition—specifically jobs and revenue that will greatly support our constituents. Congratulations to Warren County, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and the folks that brought this project to the finish line!”
Valley Health announces plans for the repurposing of the former Warren Memorial Hospital campus
In a move to expand senior health services in Warren County and Front Royal, Valley Health is announcing the sale of the former Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) and the 120-bed Lynn Care Center to Hill Valley Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider that specializes in skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care, and owns and operates facilities throughout Virginia. Locally, Hill Valley operates facilities in Luray, Warrenton & Winchester.
The transaction is expected to close by January 31, 2022, after which the operation of the Lynn Care Center and the redevelopment of the former WMH campus will be under the leadership of Hill Valley Healthcare. The strategic realignment follows an extensive analysis, which identified a growing senior population and a need for comprehensive skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care services in Front Royal and Warren County.
“When Valley Health opened our new hospital campus in June of this year, our goal was to repurpose the former campus in a manner that was consistent with our mission of serving our community by improving health,” said Mark Nantz, President and CEO of Valley Health. “Hill Valley is a leading skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care provider in the state, with the skills and experience to develop programs to help address the healthcare needs of the growing senior population in the Warren County and Front Royal community. Equally important is Hill Valley’s “People First” philosophy and culture, which align closely with Valley Health and assures they will be actively engaged community partners. We are excited for the opportunities that this will create for families and seniors, and welcome Hill Valley to Front Royal.”
From 1950 to 2021, the former WMH, at 124,000 square feet, improved health and wellness throughout Warren County and the surrounding areas. The current Lynn Care Center facility, at 69,000 square feet, was built in 2002, although the center has served area seniors through long-term care since the late 1970s.
“We are thankful to the team at Valley Health for partnering with us through this process,” said Shimmy Idels, CO-CEO at Hill Valley Healthcare. “They were a pleasure to work with. We are committed to building on Valley Health’s mission and Lynn Care’s tradition of being leaders in post-acute care and serving the community as best we can.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
About Warren Memorial Hospital / Lynn Care Center Warren Memorial Hospital has partnered with the community since 1950 to improve health and wellness throughout Warren County and beyond. Lynn Care was established in the late 1960s as a 40-bed unit of WMH and was re-established for long-term care in the late 1970s. It currently serves seniors and those who require post-hospital rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, and long-term care.
Hill Valley Healthcare, is a skilled nursing consulting company rapidly positioning itself as a leading healthcare provider that applies its expertise and ingenuity to create 5-star facilities. Hill Valley currently employs almost 2,000 team members and operates a total of 20 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Nebraska & Rhode Island. The system includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehab, on-site dialysis care and home health.
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign with need for volunteers
The Front Royal Salvation Army has kicked off the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign recently starting with hanging the “Red Kettle” at our local Rural King store. When you hear the ding, ding, ding of the bell, it will be time for your donation to help the less fortunate in our community.
Captain Ann Hawk is the Corps Officer in Front Royal and reminds us that every dollar we drop into a Kettle goes directly to providing essential services to our most vulnerable neighbors.
For more information about the Salvation Army visit their website.
Red Kettle History
In 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken. He only had one major hurdle to overcome — funding the project.
Where would the money come from, he wondered. He lay awake nights, worrying, thinking, praying about how he could find the funds to fulfill his commitment of feeding 1,000 of the city’s poorest individuals on Christmas Day. As he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called “Simpson’s Pot” into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor.
The next day Captain McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas.
Six years later, the kettle idea spread from the west coast to the Boston area. That year, the combined effort nationwide resulted in 150,000 Christmas dinners for the needy. In 1901, kettle contributions in New York City provided funds for the first mammoth sit-down dinner in Madison Square Garden, a custom that continued for many years. Today in the U.S., The Salvation Army assists more than four-and-a-half million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas time periods.
Captain McFee’s kettle idea launched a tradition that has spread not only throughout the United States but all across the world. Kettles are now used in such distant lands as Korea, Japan, Chile, and many European countries. Everywhere, public contributions to Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten.
UPDATE: FRPD seeking suspect in City National Bank robbery
Town of Front Royal Police are seeking what is described as a young, white male suspect 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 in the Friday afternoon, November 12, robbery at the City National Bank located at the busy mid-town intersection of Sixth Street and Commerce Avenue. Here is the FRPD Press Release issued shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in its entirety:
“On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm, Front Royal Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the City National Bank located at 600 North Commerce Avenue. Arriving officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the bank and showed the bank teller a note requesting money. The male suspect was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled the bank on foot. He was last observed crossing Commerce Avenue heading east on 6th Street. There weren’t any injuries reported in the incident.
“The suspect is described as a young white male possibly in his 20’s, 5’3-5’6, 140-160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a white covid style mask with sunglasses. The suspect did not display a weapon. The police department advises that anyone with information please contact Detective DL Fogle at (540) 636-2208 or dfogle@frontroyalva.com”
Virginia War Memorial announces winners of 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
A middle schooler from Fairfax and a high school sophomore from Patrick County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 65th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Thursday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and livestreamed on social media.
The winner in the middle school category was Joseph Moreno, a 6th grader at The Basilica School of St. Mary in Fairfax. His teacher is Melissa Manaker.
The winner in the high school category was Maria Turner, a 10th grader at Patrick County High School in Stuart. Michele Ardner is her teacher.
The annual contest was open to middle and high school age students throughout Virginia enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled. The essay topic for the 2021 competition was “An American Who Served in the Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.”
The contest winners, Joseph Moreno and Maria Turner, traveled to Richmond to read aloud their essays on stage as part of the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Each winner received a $250 gift card and each of their teachers received a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The gift cards were funded by donations to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
Joseph and Maria were personally congratulated by Virginia’s U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam, and Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs who attended the ceremony.
“We are very proud of Joseph and Maria, our 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest essay winners and all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Education and preserving history for future generations are tenets of our important mission here at the Virginia War Memorial. These students demonstrate with their inspiring words, just how important that mission can be.”
More than 80 Virginia students submitted entries to the contest. The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website: vawarmemorial.org/essays.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Warren County Girls Cross Country Team wins State runner-up
On Saturday, November 13, the WCHS Girls Cross Country team won the VHSL Class 3 State Runner-up in cross country. Placing 2nd Overall was sophomore Kaley Tanner with a time of 5:51.2.
Also placing in the Overall Top 25 for the meet were Amber Riley (23rd) and Ryleigh Breeden (25th). Also contributing to the Wildcats’ 2nd place finish were Nicole Ranney, Leah Webster, Audrey Moya, and Ella Martin.
Ava Bordner from Skyline HS was the overall state champion. The meet featured 103 competitors and 12 teams in the Class 3 championship. The 5000-meter race was held at Green Hill Park in Salem, VA.
Circuit Court Judge Bill Sharp receives Rotary’s ‘Service Above Self’ award named for Doug Stanley from – Doug Stanley!
Two years ago when former Warren County executive Douglas P. Stanley, a longtime member and former president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal, left the area for a similar post in Prince Edward County, Virginia, the local club honored him by creating the “Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self” award in his name.
At a regular Friday meeting of the club on November 12, Stanley made a quick visit from his current distant workplace to honor fellow Rotarian and longtime friend, Circuit Court Judge “Bill” Sharp, with the “Service Above Self” award named for Stanley prior to his departure two years ago.
Sharp, born in Maryland, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Yale University in 1974, and a Law Degree from the College of William and Mary three years later. Settling in Front Royal, he practiced law, then won the Commonwealth’s Attorney position in 1979. Later, he served as a judge in the 26th Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (1994 – 2019). During that period he joined the Front Royal Rotary Club.
Since 1988, Stanley listed a series of high-level positions, including the local Rotary Area One assistant governor Sharp, held from 2006-2009. Then Stanley ran through a myriad of committees Sharp served on while actively participating in a score of club activities including major fundraisers.
“In my years with the Rotary Club of Front Royal, I had the opportunity to serve with Bill on the board of directors … to me, the most significant impact that Bill brought was his leadership for the Warren County Skatepark project” that came about by the numbers of kids coming through Sharp’s courtroom charged with skateboard violations, Stanley pointed out. “Opened in 2010, the skatepark got off the ground … because of Bill Sharp,” Stanley said.
Later, Stanley borrowed from statesman Sir Winston Churchill, observing – “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
“This honoree has truly given the Front Royal/Warren County community much to be grateful for. (He) exemplifies the guiding principles of Rotary … in his personal and professional life every day and truly goes above and beyond,” Stanley concluded, handing the award certificate to his friend and fellow Rotarian, Judge William “Bill” Sharp.
