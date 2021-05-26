Local Government
Majority opposition restated – Supervisors delay second vote on Sheetz rezoning to June 15
“The public has spoken!” – Despite a resounding victory in February in their fight to preserve the rural nature of their neighborhood, the citizens of Apple Mountain Lake in Linden rushed to a special meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night, May 25, ready to do battle again. Supervisor Tony Carter, in whose Happy Creek District the property at issue lies, proposed reconsideration of the February Sheetz rezoning denial due to unanticipated costs tied to relocating a public school bus stop near the property.
Part of the Dudding Commercial Development proposal to rezone approximately 6.5 acres of a privately owned 15-acre parcel to enable a Sheetz gas station and convenience store was a proffer to maintain a school bus stop on an adjacent portion of the 15-acre property near the intersection of Interstate 66 and Apple Mountain Road that would remain undisturbed and undeveloped.
After a large majority of area residents restated their opposition and indicating alternate solutions to the school bus stop relocation issue were being developed, the board unanimously approved Carter’s motion to delay a vote to the June 15 supervisors meeting when additional information on the school bus stop issue would be available.
Observers of this process were left wondering about the underlying development rezoning request. It appears the Board has left open the possibility of reversing its split 3-2 February decision (Cullers, Oates dissenting) to deny the rezoning. The post-public hearing consensus of Apple Mountain residents Tuesday appeared to be to pursue alternate school bus stop options, rather than reconsider the rezoning with its proffer of the previous school bus stop amenities on the involved property.
With property rights a pivotal issue for several of the supervisors, opponents of the rezoning were left to wonder whose property rights will ultimately prevail, theirs based on public health and safety concerns or the applicant property owner’s on a desired commercial use for a portion of his 15-acre property. And the current landowner is free to pursue other less potentially impactful commercial uses for the land as is. As they left Tuesday’s meeting it was agreed that citizen vigilance remained necessary until the board finalizes a second decision.
As the board opened reconsideration of the rezoning request, Sheetz Site Selector, Bob Slicker, gave a short presentation outlining the benefits of the Sheetz proposal, indicating that it would put $400,000 into county coffers, provide employment for 30-35 employees, 12-15 or more would be full-time with benefits. As previously, Sheetz touted its community mindedness and willingness to work to resolve any lingering concerns that the residents expressed.
Supervisor Walt Mabe asked several questions of Mr. Slicker – Has Sheetz considered any other sites in Warren County for their store? The answer was “no.” He also asked about security cameras, lighting, and screening trees for the site. The developer assured the board that they would work with the county to make sure their site met all relevant standards during the permitting and construction process.
During the public hearing, a very animated crowd of citizens offered their input on the reconsideration bid, both in writing and in person.
The very few supporters of the project were far outnumbered by the opponents, as the County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors had previously found out. Just three members of the public favored the proposal, only one in person. All the previous concerns of the citizens, increased crime, traffic, runoff pollution, fuel tank leakage, water consumption were repeated, along with the new concern about the Board reversing its own decision.
Several questioned the rationale for revisiting the issue, indicating it further causes distrust of the citizens for their government. The burning question was “Why would the previous decision be up for debate again so soon?” The answer was buried in the mysterious world of “proffers”.
It is common practice for developers, in seeking to make their project more attractive to the community, to add features or extra benefits to the package. A proffer may be something as arcane as widening an access road, adding site features for a more harmonious fit with its surroundings, or as in this case, an amenity to benefit the community – a bus shelter for the Apple Mountain Lakes community. Currently students use a space at the entrance to the subdivision as a bus stop and turnaround point. The current property owner withdrew his permission to use that space in the wake of February’s Board of Supervisors decision, leaving the School District no place for the safe pickup and discharge of student bus passengers. Further inquiries indicated that the cost to replace the current site without the Sheetz project could cost the County up to $140,000. That number drew criticism from the public, as well.
It emerged from the comments that the bus stop was an entirely separate issue from the rezoning request and the citizens urged the supervisors to resolve that problem and to leave their previous decision alone. The School Board and Administration must assist with and approve the siting of bus stops. This one is complicated by the need for turnaround space for the buses.
In an encouraging development, one of the Apple Mountain citizen opponents, Deanne DePyper, has organized a group to tackle the bus stop issue and has already met with the School Department and Supervisor Carter to get the ball rolling.
Upon the presentation of a motion to approve the initial request, the county attorney pointed out that the board need not act on the motion at all to leave the decision unchanged.
Supervisor Carter, who had remained silent throughout the meeting, then offered an alternative motion to delay action on the request until the June 15th regular supervisor’s meeting to allow the informal group headed by Ms. DePyper to develop a plan for the bus stop to present at that meeting. He asked for a second on that motion in order to explain his rationale.
Once Supervisor Mabe had seconded, Supervisor Carter explained that he had requested the reconsideration to resolve the bus stop issue, that the school board had attempted to obtain a right-of way for a stop at the current site and was not able to. Estimates had been floated that put the cost of a site with shelter at $140,000, but that there were various ways to drive that cost down. The public school budget is limited with various improvement and repair projects with urgent need, and this one would have to be considered in that light. Carter said he supported the citizen group’s development of an alternative plan.
The Board unanimously approved the delay until June 15th when more information on the bus stop alternatives will be available.
Judge weighing revisiting of initial Meza appointment ruling
After hearing 40 minutes of oral arguments and responses to his questions regarding the dueling perspectives presented by attorneys to justify or deny revisiting his April 7 ruling that Jacob Meza could be reseated on the Front Royal Town Council four days after the term he chose not to run for reelection to expired, Judge William W. Sharp took what he heard Tuesday afternoon, May 25, under advisement.
His ruling, which he noted would be given in writing unlike his verbal decision of April 7, will determine whether the Town and Meza’s defense counsel’s demurrer for dismissal of the plaintiff removal petition remains upheld by the court or will face re-argument. Heather Bardot appeared as counsel for the defendants – neither Meza nor anyone from the Town was present for the hearing. David Downes represented plaintiff Paul Aldrich, a town citizen who also applied to fill the vacancy created by Chris Holloway’s election to mayor in November 2020.
Bardot began by telling Judge Sharp the defense opinion was “We don’t think we should be here” retreading ground she believes has already been adequately covered by both sides in the courtroom.
Downes countered that he disagreed that all aspects of core issues had been settled. He opened his case for revisiting the court’s initial ruling by pointing to one pivotal issue – Is the office of a councilman under the jurisdiction of council collectively?
Plaintiff counsel added that the 1937 Town Charter where the disputed chapters and sections reside, must be read in the context of its entirety to root out issues of vague or cloudy language. Otherwise he reasoned that “14-year-old convicted felons, living out of town” could be appointed to council. Downes said what began as a simple argument rooted in Charter Section 47 had been complicated through “creative” defense arguments rooted in vagaries of language.
Downes reasserted the plaintiff contention that Town Charter Section 47 prohibits “appointment or election” of former members of council by council for one year after their term in office expires.
“No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter,” the relevant Section 47 passage reads, continuing to note for an unexplained reason an exception for the position of Town Treasurer. On Tuesday Bardot pointed to the absurdity of the above wording’s implied notion that a council person would be “appointed” to a council seat while they were a member of council. Plaintiff counsel countered that the wording referred to two different actions, appointment to a staff position while a counsel member or reappointment to a council seat after leaving council.
In her Demurrer filing for dismissal, Bardot pointed to Section 6D and related wording on filling council vacancies, such as the one created by Councilman Chris Holloway’s November 2020 election to mayor. “The council may fill any vacancy that occurs within the membership of council for the unexpired term, provided that such vacancy is taken within 45 days of the office becoming vacant,” Section 6D states. No reference to a one-year hiatus per appointments is made here, Bardot noted.
Citing the inclusion of the words “appointed or elected” Judge Sharp’s initially ruled that Section 47 applied only to paid staff appointments, not council member appointments. Sharpe said it seemed clear that the Town Charter’s intent, dating to its 1937 adoption, was not to prevent council members from running for re-election for a year. So, the court sided with Bardot’s stance for the defense that Sections 6 and 9 of the Charter were the applicable sections on council appointments, rather than Section 47.
In revisiting these issues Tuesday afternoon, Downes said it was “dangerous to take one word out of context” in trying to decipher the intent of town fathers 84 year ago. That intent with Section 47’s application to council appointments was to avoid the appearance or fact of political cronyism in council vacancy appointments. Downes raised the specter of Meza’s decision not to run for re-election after a sometimes controversial final two years in office revolving around a vote in support of his employer Valley Health’s $60-million loan application for new hospital construction through the Town-County EDA after initial potential conflict of interest recusals from that discussion.
Rather, Downes told the court Meza cast his electoral future in the hands of his political allies within council, all save one who are fellow county Republican Committee members. Avoiding such appearances of cronyism was the intent of the town fathers who authored the charter in 1937, Downes asserted, as he had on April 7.
Sharp said he remained aware of the desire on both sides to have the matter resolved in a timely fashion and said he would strive to accomplish that with his written ruling this time around. In his April 29 letter to the attorneys authorizing Tuesday’s oral arguments for reconsideration, Judge Sharp explained, “Not a small part of my decision to enter the stay order, and give one last chance for oral argument, is my realization that I gave a very poor articulation of my reasons for my original decision, and I do not want to make that mistake again. It is therefore my intention to give a written explanation of my decision, whichever way it goes, in which my words are more carefully expressed.”
Stay tuned for what may or may not be the final chapter in the Jacob Meza council appointment drama as we await news of Judge Sharp’s written ruling.
Unreasonable search & seizure? Constitutional violation of Town staff’s rights alleged as ‘Sludge War’ escalates
In introducing a Special Meeting PowerPoint presentation by the Town of Front Royal legal staff the evening of May 24th, Town Manager Steven Hicks noted that the counterpoint to Sheriff Mark Butler’s May 11th PowerPoint presentation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors was initiated at the request of Mayor Chris Holloway.
During that presentation begun by Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett, Town Attorney Doug Napier alleged that a Town trash truck crew of three held and questioned for 44 minutes at the County solid waste transfer station on April 20th had their Fourth Amendment U.S. Constitutional right against “unreasonable search and seizure” violated by the sheriff.
Following the approximately half-hour presentation that also alleged a series of what were termed “FALSE” statements by, not only the sheriff but County Board Chair Cheryl Cullers and former Chair Walt Mabe, the mayor took the lead in upping the ante in the Town’s very public battle with the Warren County government, particularly Sheriff Butler, over the County investigation into the Town’s transport of solid waste sewage material to the county trash transfer station.
As noted during the PowerPoint, Holloway reiterated that the County’s decision not to accept treated sewage materials termed grit and screenings from the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant due to an offensive odor coming from those loads that appeared to have been rehydrated during transport after the WWTP drying out process will cost the Town an additional $29,000 in contracted transfer fees to ship directly to the Page County Battle Creek Landfill. Nine thousand dollars of that will be billed to the county government, Holloway stated.
Holloway’s prepared statement begins at the 30:45 mark of the LINKED Town Video. The mayor, council, and staff discussion that follows begins at the 36-minute mark of the 41-minute-23-second May 24 Special Meeting video. That special meeting began at 6 p.m., an hour prior to council’s scheduled regular meeting.
Portions of the mayor’s prepared remarks
“So, given the evidence and facts presented I hope it’s clear to all citizens and council alike, that the town government and town staff did nothing wrong, made no mistakes, and takes no blame,” Holloway read in opening his prepared remarks. He continued to bemoan the additional $29,000 in contracted landfill shipping costs, cited DEQ findings that the sewage materials in question were not sludge as the County had suspected, observing, “Therefore the Town did not violate any laws. Furthermore, it’s clear that the County changed its Transfer Station policy of accepting grit and screenings on the day of the sting operation … For four years the Town has been legally and properly disposing of grit and screenings at the transfer station.”
Referencing the additional $29,000 in costs the County refusal to accept the rehydrated and odorous loads of treated grits and screenings, the mayor adding of those costs, “Begs the question why.”
“Why,” the mayor wondered again, didn’t “the county administrator” simply call “the town manager” to inquire of their concerns, as opposed to launching “a criminal investigation and sting operation … I can’t tell you how many citizens have asked me that question – it makes no sense …
“After everyone realized the Town did nothing wrong, I lost count of all the false statements and contradictions. It was both amazing and embarrassing,” Mayor Holloway said of his perspective of County officials’ comments and publicly expressed opinions on the refuse situation, before broadening his critical stroke.
“As a town citizen how much longer are we going to have to continue to pay for Warren County’s negligence? Look at how hard over the last two years the County and the EDA have tried to make Town Council out to be the bad guys in the EDA scandal, rather than take full responsibility. It was the board of supervisors and the EDA’s board’s lack of oversight that allowed these alleged crimes.
“And now this failed sting operation,” Holloway added again citing the additional $29,000 in sewage shipping costs. “Again, how much longer does the average citizen need to continue to pay for Warren County’s negligence?”
Revisiting the Town trash crew’s experience of 44 minutes of questioning peppered with alleged legal threats, the mayor added, “What is the leadership of Warren County capable of doing to the average citizen?
“So, what are the real issues here,” the mayor asked. “From my perspective this issue is not just about grits, screenings, sludge or Sheriff Butler’s sting operation. What it really is about is honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability, and ultimately it’s about misuse of power (perhaps surprisingly consolidation of the two municipal governments did not make his list).
As he neared completion of his statement, the mayor expanded on the “accountability” issue, first suggested with a call for firings and resignations at council’s April 26 meeting where the first public salvoes were fired across the County’s bow (County responds to Town attack on its methods in dealing with sewage dumping allegation).
“Additionally, County leaders need to hold accountable those who falsely accused the Town of illegal dumping sludge and hold accountable those who so horribly handled the situation. Ultimately the board of supervisors, the county administrator, Sheriff Mark Butler must apologize to our employees for being invalidly detained, harassed, threatened by the county sheriff,” Holloway stated.
But he was just getting up a head of righteous indignant steam. “If the County really wants to heal our community, if they really and truly want to be honest and transparent, if they really want to restore trust between the Town and County as many campaigned on, it’s going to start with county leaders admitting their mistakes and their failures; and admitting they tried to cover up and make excuses for this failed sting operation. In other words, County leaders need to come clean.
“In my opinion, these are necessary first steps to reconciliation and the healing process,” the mayor, who joined Jacob Meza in launching the public war of words over the transfer station incident on April 26, concluded his prepared remarks.
As to the status of trash truck 661’s three-man crew, one of who resigned after the April 20 Bentonville transfer station incident, in response to a question on County liability for the alleged 4th Amendment violations, Town Attorney Napier said that would be up to the involved garbage truck crew. For it is them whose Constitutional rights Town legal staff asserted were violated by the 44-minute questioning about the sewage content of their April 20 load (is that a poor choice of words in this context?)
In subsequent comments, Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, whose past regular contacts with County Board Chair Cullers was noted, said she did not believe an “us versus them” stance would be beneficial “to anyone” on either side of the situation.
Cockrell also noted that Cullers had called her the day of the April 20th investigative incident at the transfer station. She noted that the call was made after the incident was over, but wanted it in the record that the communication from the county board chair about it did occur.
Royal Examiner will pursue a response from county officials and publish that response as it becomes available.
Watch the “special” meeting here.
The regular meeting began on a lighter note, with the presentation of three Town scholarships to graduating high school seniors – Kisyl Housden, “Jackson” Pond, and Michael Kelley. It is recorded in a separate Town video and will be covered in a separate Royal Examiner story.
EDA vacancies filled; supervisors forward resolution urging action on EDA criminal prosecutions
The final items on the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening agenda were two Economic Development Authority matters. The second of those was appointments to fill the two vacant seats on the EDA Board of Directors. Those vacancies were created by the supervisors’ majority decision to make Ed Daley’s interim county administrator’s appointment more lengthy than originally anticipated when the retired Frederick County-Winchester area municipal manager was tapped from the EDA Board following the forced resignation of long-time Administrator Doug Stanley, and by the amount of out-of-state work, Melissa Gordon has been engaged in recently.
Appointed to fill those seats were Scott Jenkins and Robert Hencken.
Jenkins and his wife Lisa are proprietors of Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast on the county’s south side and are active in tourism promotion endeavors locally. Hencken has been a member of the county’s Broadband Committee. Further information on the appointees will be provided when available from the County.
The pace of criminal justice
Preceding those appointments was the approval of a Resolution expressing a collective discontent at the pace at which the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case is proceeding. Following John Bell’s 2019 election, in early 2020 his office recused itself collectively from those cases due to personal or professional connections leading to potential conflicts of interest. Criminal indictments dating to Brian Madden’s tenure as Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney were eventually dropped by the Special Prosecutor’s Office in Rockingham County to avoid case dismissals due to the volume of material – over a million pages of documentation – leading to a permanent dismissal of cases on defense motions related to a prosecutorial failure to meet speedy trial standards.
As it stands, new old indictments can be re-filed or new ones filed when prosecutors are ready to move toward trial. However, another delay occurred when the Special Prosecutor’s Office turned the case over to federal authorities in the Western District of Virginia. The consequent lag time in a renewal of criminal prosecutions related to the $26-million dollar-plus EDA financial scandal and civil litigation has frustrated some citizens, and now it seems, those citizens’ elected officials.
The “Resolution Seeking Justice For The Citizens Of Warren County” was passed on a unanimous voice vote on a motion by Delores Oates, seconded by Walt Mabe.
Following an introductory paragraph, a six-paragraph series of sentences beginning with “WHEREAS” traces the EDA’s mission of promoting local economic development; former Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s role in a position “of public trust” in that endeavor; the allegations that “from at least 2016 until 2018, McDonald, along with various others, engaged in a variety of schemes to unlawfully take millions of dollars in money and property from the EDA for her own personal benefit”; the criminal charging and dismissals described above; concluding with the fact that “currently, no criminal charges are pending against McDonald.”
The Resolution then concludes: “Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved By The Board As Follows:
1. The Board requests that a criminal prosecution be instituted as soon as possible against McDonald and any other parties who aided or conspired with McDonald to steal EDA funds or property.
2. The Board authorizes and directs the County Administrator to transmit a copy of this resolution to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Daniel P. Bubar, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell, Congressman Ben Cline, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, State Senator Mark D. Obenshain, Delegate C Todd Gilbert, Delegate William D Wiley, Delegate Michael J. Webert, and all local media.”
Followed by acknowledgment the Resolution is considered immediately in effect upon its adoption on May 18, 2021.
Intent of Resolution
Royal Examiner contacted Board Chairperson Cheryl Cullers several days after the resolution’s passage to explore the process of mixing politics and law enforcement, as the resolution seems to do in ordering distribution of it to elected officials at the state and federal level with its “as soon as possible” assertion. Cullers said rather than politicization of a law enforcement endeavor, the resolution’s intent was largely informational.
“I think with this the intent was to let people know that we do want to see justice for them in this case with the small amount of encouragement we can give, rather than to tell law enforcement how to do its job,” the Warren County board chair asserted. She pointed to the lengthy delay in re-establishing criminal prosecutions, as noted above the criminal cases have passed through the hands of three different prosecutorial agencies, finally being passed from the state to federal level from late 2019 to early 2020.
Cullers said that while she has not experienced much direct feedback from constituents, she is aware of social media expressions of frustration at the lack of action on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal litigation since the original indictments were dropped by the Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg to assure they could be re-filed when prosecutors were ready to proceed to trials against multiple defendants.
But when might that be after over a year of no visible action at the federal level?
With the May 18th passing of the “Seeking Justice” resolution that is now, not only a matter of citizen but official county concern as well. Tasked by the county supervisors with distribution of the resolution to state and federal elected officials and the media, Interim County Administrator Ed Daley agreed with Cullers’ assessment, adding a subtle political push to the equation.
“I think the intent is to assure that the case is proceeding, and is not put in the inactive case file at the federal level,” Daley told Royal Examiner on Thursday afternoon, as the staff was preparing the resolution’s distribution documentation.
The full text of the resolution is available here.
Those two EDA-related matters begin at the 2-hour-and-13-minute mark of the County meeting video.
Whose property rights will prevail in Sligo Estates short-term tourist rental proposal
After getting a positive report on COVID-era and coming season visitation projections from the new director of Shenandoah National Park, and no public comments to berate county officials about anything, a full compliment of the Warren County Board of Supervisors breezed through unanimous passage of its Consent Agenda and approval of the first four, and eventually final three, of an eight agenda run of public hearings – including extension of the deadline to pay certain taxes without penalties and interest until June 22.
But that fifth public hearing made the board realize maybe the job’s not as easy as all that, especially for a self-identified staunch property-rights majority. That public hearing on D.C. Metro area resident and federal, foreign service employee John Carpenter and his wife’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) request to allow a Short-Term Tourist Rental operation out of their Sligo Estates property ran the supervisors into a property rights head-on collision.
That collision was illustrated by all 11 public hearing speakers expressing opposition to the request following the applicant’s summary of his short-term rental proposal. A decision on that property rights collision between one property owner and all 22 of his neighbors and the Sligo Estates Property Owners Association was tabled until the board’s June 15th meeting.
And while the POA’s 2018-drafted covenants didn’t specifically mention “Short-term rental” or “air B&B” as a commercial use by name, the 11 public hearing speakers from the neighborhood made it clear their perception of the covenants included a prohibition on short-term rentals of less than a month, and as brief as weekend getaways by non-property owners.
And to make that point, the POA approved a new set of covenants the previous weekend which did specifically include a prohibition on short-term rentals. The reasoning largely revolved around security concerns of bringing unknown people with no ties to the community in on a revolving basis as a money-making endeavor. Dangers on the POA-maintained narrow and winding entrance road – called a long driveway by one resident – were also noted. Questions on whether the POA would be liable for any accidents occurring with short-term renters unfamiliar with the entranceway were raised.
One resident, Jeff Sisler, pointed to a past experience in the neighborhood with an intruder involving a murder and/or attempted murder in which a neighbor called him for assistance due to the length of time, sometimes an hour, it takes for law enforcement to respond to the remote neighborhood.
Other issues raised included a perception the applicant was going back on his word that if the community was totally opposed to the use, he would abandon the proposal. And while the vote against Carpenter’s proposal was called unanimous by POA President Caleb Johnson, POA Treasurer Jim Eiserman pointed out that the applicant had voted for his own proposal, perhaps making the opposition less than “unanimous” in his mind.
Opening the Public Hearing, POA President Johnson noted discussion with the applicant had been civil: “And while we’re not on the same page we can keep this civil and respectful – after all, this is Virginia,” Johnson said with a perhaps subtle nod to the “Virginia is for Lovers” marketing strategy.
During his public hearing opening remarks, POA President Johnson observed that Sligo Estates is mostly a second home community for people, like the applicant who may plan on moving there permanently after retirement. So, Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe asked how different the applicant’s proposal really was from how the bulk of residents utilized their properties for stays of less than a month until they reach retirement age, as the applicant is likely to.
“The difference is that is not a business enterprise,” Johnson responded of owners’ short-term visits, adding of short-term rentals: “They are strangers coming in … The difference is it’s a business.”
“Short-term rentals are a good thing. But they don’t fit in everywhere – our neighborhood is one of those,” POA Treasurer Eiserman told the supervisors, noting the opposition wasn’t personally directed at the applicant, whom he called “up and up” in his dealings with the POA.
While fear approval would create a precedent allowing short-term rentals under any circumstance, Pat Rogers pointed to a 2015 unanimous board of supervisors vote of denial on a similar proposal. The justification for the denial were “concerns raised by neighbors” Rogers observed, telling the 2021 supervisors, “These are precisely the same concerns.”
While acknowledging the County doesn’t get involved in POA covenant disputes which are locally established “rules” as opposed to countywide “laws”, one resident said that residents’ signing off on a POA’s covenants made rule-breaking a simple “matter of right and wrong”.
The specter of litigation by residents or the POA if the application is approved was also raised. – “This will be in litigation,” someone in the audience replied from their seat when the topic was raised by the board. County Attorney Jason Ham said the County wouldn’t likely be involved in such a legal challenge. He added there might be a chance an applicant would bring litigation against the County for denial. However, it would seem that might be an uphill legal battle in the face neighborhood/POA opposition and past denials on similar grounds.
So, is short-term rental a commercial use? And whose property rights have priority here?? Our county’s elected officials’ decision on whose property rights hold sway – Stay tuned until the board meets on June 15.
After several periods of silence in response to Chairman Cheryl Cullers call for a motion, Mabe’s re-made motion, after input from the county attorney, to table a decision to June 15, seconded and re-seconded by North River Supervisor Delores Oates, passed on a unanimous roll call vote.
Following Planning Department staffer Matt Wendling’s summary of the proposal see this public hearing discussion begin between the 57 and 58-minute mark of the County video.
The Board’s votes on appointments to fill two vacancies on the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors and support of a “Resolution Seeking Justice for the Citizens of Warren County” in the manner of reinstituting criminal prosecutions of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and others implicated in the EDA financial scandal that concluded Tuesday’s meeting, will be covered in a related Royal Examiner story.
Those two EDA-related matters begin at the 2-hour-and-13-minute mark of the County meeting video.
County supervisors expected to approve extension of 2020 tax payment deadlines at May 18 meeting
Following last week’s authorization to advertise for a public hearing on adoption of an ordinance delaying imposition of penalties and interest on late payment of certain 2020 taxes, the Warren Count Board of Supervisors will hold that public hearing at tomorrow evening’s meeting on Tuesday, May 18.
Due to the shutdown of a good deal of Information Technology (I.T.) systems including departmental and staff emails following the March discovery that Warren County’s software had been “intruded” upon along with other systems across the nation, some tax bills have been late going out. Consequently, upon passage of the ordinance, no penalties or interest will be accrued on the June county tax payment installment until June 22. Impacted taxes include real estate, personal property, machinery & tools, and vehicle license taxes becoming due June 5.
The Town of Front Royal did not experience the same software “intrusion”. According to its Finance Department, while town taxes will become due by June 1, no penalties or interest are accrued until June 5.
The County has fallen short of terming the I.T. event a hack due to no evidence of the theft or manipulation of data discovered thus far. Since being identified as part of an unauthorized I.T. event across multiple states, the “intrusion” is being investigated at multiple law enforcement levels, including federal and state, across the nation.
County ponders off-hour citizen misuse of trash convenience sites
While the Warren County Board of Supervisors tries to figure out where it stands with the Town of Front Royal as far as threatened fees to compensate the Town for additional costs tied to direct shipment of treated sewage to the Page County landfill, during its May 11 meeting Public Works Director Mike Berry briefed them over problems with after-hour citizen disposal of trash at County solid waste convenience sites. Also, on the table for discussion, last Tuesday were increased funding needs to adequately staff Chester Gap Fire & Rescue Company 9. See that discussion in a forthcoming related story.
Fortunately perhaps, considering unresolved Town-County solid waste dispute variables including potential back fees the Town may owe the County for avoided commercial sewage disposal fees and the County’s financial contribution to federally and state-mandated upgrades to the Town Wastewater Treatment Plant, neither topic was new to the supervisors. Both have been the subject of at least one previous work session discussion.
On the citizen trash disposal side of the agenda, Public Works Director Berry explained that convenience site issues revolved around trash and other large-scale items like furniture being dumped after operational hours. North River Supervisor Delores Oates noted problems she has observed headed to or from church on Sundays with improperly discarded trash at the Cooley site “blowing everywhere and litter everywhere. – And so the community needs to understand that (they) need to be better stewards of the things that are provided to them,” Oates reasoned.
She observed that the so-called trash convenience sites are provided as just that, a “convenience” to county residents. It is a convenience that could be removed if it continues to be abused and was eventually judged too costly a convenience for the County to continue to provide. Alternatives to the convenience sites could be the long haul of residential trash to the Bentonville collection and transfer station; neighborhood contracting of their own trash pickup; or perhaps continued illegal dumping at random, remote locations. None of those would seem a preferable option for county citizens as a whole.
Oates was joined by Board Chair Cullers and Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robbie Seal in suggesting some sort of public relations campaign to raise awareness of the difficulties and additional costs to the County in dealing with the problem. “But they just need to understand that this is important to all of us, that we maintain a clean and beautiful community and not just throw your trash wherever you feel like it,” Oates concluded.
During the discussion, Lt. Seal and the sheriff’s office were commended for increased patrols trying to deter the after-hours dumping. Seal observed that people pulling up before or after hours who saw a marked sheriff’s office vehicle nearby tended to turn around and leave with whatever they had with them.
A variety of operational methods were raised to deal with the problem, including longer hours, opening on Wednesday and Sundays when the sites are now closed or operating at reduced hours; alterations to fencing and placement of open containers near or beyond entrances when the sites are closed. However, problems including costs for additional staffing and equipment and installation, overloaded open containers, and bagged trash being tossed over fencing toward containers catching, ripping and adding to the blowing trash and litter problem, were also cited.
Questioned by Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox on costs to keep the sites open seven days a week or for longer hours, Berry estimated $35,000 a year to open Wednesdays, along with additional costs for added site adjustments. To increase Sunday hours from the current 12-noon to 7 p.m., to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. could add another $16,000 to $20,000, Berry told the board.
Cullers and Shenandoah Supervisor Walt Mabe took the stance that improved services with additional hours and altered facilities as necessary to meet off-hour customer needs as the preferred route. However, Cullers acknowledged problems even on fully operational 7 a.m.-to-7 p.m. days: “Even when we open at 7 (a.m.), my understanding is that there’s stuff piled up there before 7 in the morning, right?”
“Yes,” Berry replied.
Following a sixteen-minute discussion, Interim County Administrator Ed Daley summarized the apparent board consensus on a path forward:
“So, with the board’s concurrence we’re going to, number one, start opening the gates more, see what that does. If we run into problems then we’ll stop. But we’re going to try it.
“We’re going to look at the fencing like Lt. Seal was talking about – putting ups some more fencing, and also (Assistant County Attorney) Caitlen (Jordan) is working on this signage she said she’ll have for you in June …
“We’ll look at the cost of open containers and where they could be placed …
“And also looking at increasing the Sunday hours, and also Wednesday hours. We’re talking in terms of $50,000 as to what that total would be there.
“So, we will look at all these options in a progressive manner and start moving forward and see if we can get some of this cleaned up,” Daley concluded.
Berry sighted necessary personnel moves to accomplish the desired operational changes related to available hours and shifts, forecasting what he called “not too significant” a hike in those hourly personnel costs. Cullers questioned the public works director on those shifts, asking if there were staff working full 12-hour shifts. Berry replied that those 12-hour days were generally split between two six-hour shifts, other than Sunday when a seven-hour shift was pulled.
And with that discussion resolved, the board moved toward Sheriff Butler’s report on his department’s investigation of stinky treated sewage mixed with Town residential trash being dumped at the Bentonville Transfer Station as reported in our story “Illegal sewage dumping investigation closed with no charges – but is that the end of the story?” The convenience site portion of the meeting begins 39 minutes into the open meeting video right after the EDA Resolution and meeting adjournment and ends around the 61-minute mark.
