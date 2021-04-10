Make family reunions memorable

Have you noticed that at family reunions, close families often sit together and talk to each other? At reunions with three or more generations attending, some people have no idea who most of those at the reunion are or how they are related to them. Here are a few ideas on how to get people mingling and talking to each other.

* Color-coded T-shirts or name tags. Imprinted shirts that designate you as part of “Joe’s clan” or “Mark’s kid” are nice, but cost money. Name tags that are color-coded for various branches of the family can serve the purpose.

* Photo projects. Encourage people to bring historic photos of family members, churches, cemeteries, and old family homes. The photos should have a name and date on the front and the owner’s name on the back.

The photos should be arranged on cork boards for all to see. Family photo albums can be placed on a table.

* Story hour. Designate a time for people to share stories from family history. Mention on the invitation or at the sign-in table that there will be a time to share stories.

* Quiz project, prize. Print out a quiz about family members in history. Ask things like great-grandmother Jones’ first name, where aunts and uncles were married, which aunt had twins, and in what state Uncle Joe was born? Set a time limit and give a prize for the most right answers.

* Take a tour. If the reunion is in a town that is important to family history, arrange a tour of homes, churches, and courthouses where people bought marriage licenses or the park.