Make the classic Reuben sandwich at home

The sweetness of corned beef paired with the salty sourness of sauerkraut, nutty Swiss cheese and tangy Russian (or Thousand Island) dressing, all on earthy slices of rye bread.

The messy, glorious Reuben is a classic American sandwich for a reason: It’s incredibly delicious. And with just a few very common ingredients, it’s easy to prepare at home. Make just one for yourself or whip up a pile of them for family or guests — either one won’t take much time. This recipe makes four sandwiches, but scales up or down easily.

Ingredients

8 slices good-quality rye bread

4 tablespoons softened butter

1/4 c. Russian dressing (or you can use prepared Thousand Island dressing)

8 slices Swiss cheese

3/4 pound corned beef

1 c. sauerkraut, drained

For the Russian dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons horseradish

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

First, prepare the Russian dressing (if desired). Whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire, sugar, and paprika until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Next, butter each slice of bread on one side. Spread Russian dressing on the unbuttered sides of each slice. Top four slices with cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut, then top each sandwich with the remaining slices, dressing side down. Place sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat and grill until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted — two to three minutes per side.