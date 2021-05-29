Make your yard a paradise for pollinators

Habitat loss is one of the main causes of the decline in the population of bumblebees and other pollinators. If you want to help protect these vital species, consider growing nectar plants in your yard. This will provide a food source for the insects and birds that pollinate your community’s gardens, orchards, and fields.

Choosing plants

There are many kinds of flowering species that can beautify your yard while also creating an inviting space for pollinators. Sunflowers, anemones, goldenrods, echinacea, and hydrangeas are all great picks. Pollinators are attracted to a number of annuals as well, including borage, centaury, and cosmos.

If you prefer to grow food in your garden, consider planting aromatic herbs like oregano, sage, and thyme. Fruit trees and plants, such as apple, blueberry, and strawberry are a good source of nectar in spring.

Additional advice

If you want to attract pollinators to your yard, be sure to:

• Grow nectar plants in areas that are sheltered from the wind

• Include white flowers in your garden to attract nocturnal pollinators

• Provide a source of water such as a small fountain or birdbath

• Avoid weeding dandelions, clovers, and ivy; they’re rich in nectar

• Plant species with varied bloom times, so you have flowers from spring to fall

By following these tips, you’re sure to create a welcoming environment for all kinds of pollinators.