Making a Difference in Front Royal: Your Chance to Join Influential Town Boards

Opportunities open in the Planning Commission and Front Royal Economic Development Authority.

The Front Royal Town Council has issued a call to dedicated residents, seeking individuals keen to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the town. Vacancies in two of the council’s primary boards, the Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) offer locals a unique opportunity to leave a lasting legacy on the town’s growth and economic trajectory.

Planning Commission: One of the vacancies available is in the Planning Commission, where an individual will serve a 4-year term that extends until August 31, 2027. This commission, consisting of five members, holds regular monthly meetings and additional work sessions as required. Members are compensated with a stipend for their regular meeting attendance. Importantly, per the Town Code, appointees are expected to become Certified Planning Commissioners through Virginia’s Certified Planning Commissions Program (CPC) within their first year. Prospective candidates should note that all certification-associated costs are borne by the Town. The prerequisite for this role is that the applicant must reside within Front Royal’s corporate town limits. For more information, the Planning/Zoning Department is open to queries at (540)635-4236.

Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA): The FREDA board, a seven-member team, is looking to fill two distinct vacancies – one for an unexpired term concluding on December 13, 2024, and another for a 4-year term culminating on December 13, 2026. Like the Planning Commission, FREDA members receive a stipend for their monthly meeting participation. While experience in fields such as economic development, real estate, banking, planning, engineering, marketing, and government is beneficial, it isn’t a strict requirement. The key condition for applicants is that they reside either within Front Royal’s corporate town limits or in Warren County. However, Warren County residents need to have a business located within Front Royal’s corporate boundaries. For more details, individuals can reach out to the Town Manager at (540)635-8007.

For those eager to become part of either board, applications accompanied by a resume are necessary. They can be sent to:

Mayor & Town Council

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council

102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Application forms are accessible on the Town’s official website or by contacting the Clerk of Council directly.

As Front Royal seeks to usher in a new era of planning and economic development, this is an opportune moment for committed residents to step forward and influence the town’s direction. Both boards play crucial roles in steering the town’s policy and growth trajectory. The Front Royal Town Council looks forward to integrating new perspectives and expertise into its team.