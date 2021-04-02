Real Estate
Making an offer: should you bid above, below or at list price?
Are you ready to make an offer on a home? Depending on the condition of the property, the local market, and your level of interest, your realtor may recommend that you bid above, below, or at list price. Here are some circumstances in which each of these approaches would likely be advised.
Bid below
Making an offer that’s below the listed price might make sense if:
• The home requires major renovations
• It’s a buyer’s market and many comparable properties are available
• The seller needs to make the sale quickly
Bid at
It’s a good idea to offer the listed price in the following circumstances:
• You love the property
• No major repairs are needed
• It meets all of your needs
Bid above
In a competitive housing market, it may be reasonable to offer above the listed price if the property is:
• Your dream home
• In a desirable area
• Move-in ready
The best way to ensure you make the right offer on a property is to work closely with a real estate agent who understands both the local housing market and your priorities as a buyer.
Converting alcove tubs into walk-in showers: pros and cons
Do you want to get rid of your alcove bathtub and replace it with a walk-in shower? If so, here are the advantages and drawbacks.
Pros
A walk-in shower is an attractive feature that adds a modern focal point to any bathroom. In addition, stand-alone showers are highly functional. Getting in and out of one is easy when compared to getting in and out of a bathtub. Plus, most walk-in showers can accommodate a bench, making it easy to shave, wash, and relax. Lastly, a walk-in shower, especially a large one, can be a major attraction to buyers when it’s time to sell your home.
Cons
One of the biggest drawbacks of converting a tub into a shower is the cost. You’ll spend more or less money depending on the materials you use, the accessories you install, and the overall condition of your bathroom.
In addition, if it’s the only bathtub in your home, removing it may lower the resale value of your house. However, this might not be an issue if you don’t live in a neighborhood that typically attracts young families.
When weighing the pros and cons of converting your tub into a shower, you should also consider whether you intend to live in your house for the next 10 or more years. If so, do what suits your lifestyle and makes you happy. Re-sale values are important but so is enjoying yourself and your home.
How to get the cottagecore look at home
If you love wildflowers, crafting, embroidery, plants, and a fairytale-like esthetic, the cottagecore look may be right for you. This trendy style evokes the atmosphere, lifestyle, and romanticism of English country houses. Fortunately, you don’t have to live in a literal cottage to get the look. Here’s how to bring this design style into your home.
The walls
To create a dreamy and poetic atmosphere, paint the walls in pastel tones. Alternatively, apply a flowery wallpaper. Just make sure the print isn’t too busy, as this can overwhelm the space.
The floor
Whether it’s wood or ceramic, light flooring is a good fit for the cottagecore look. If you add a rug, consider choosing a white or beige macramé model.
The furniture
Wood, wicker, rattan, and other natural materials contribute to a country esthetic. Look for chairs, tables, beds, and other furniture made of these materials. Vintage and antique pieces are also on the theme.
The accents
Floral prints and botanical fabrics will set the right tone. Plants are a must but consider incorporating dried or fresh flowers into space as well. Handmade items, vintage dishware, and folk art pieces are also a good fit.
To create the cottagecore look in your home, visit shops and antique dealers in your area.
4 hacks for your at-home office
Working from home can be challenging. Here are some helpful tips to make your office a productive, comfortable, and functional place to work.
1. Invest in a good chair
Considering the number of hours you’ll likely spend sitting at your desk per week, it’s worth taking the time to select a chair that’s a good fit. Pay attention to back, thigh, and arm support. On the other hand, you may want to consider investing in a standing desk.
2. Use ergonomics to stay comfortable
Whether you sit or stand while you work, keep your back and neck straight and ensure your computer screen is at eye level. Choose a mouse and keyboard that are a good size and effortless to operate. Also, use ergonomic pads to protect your wrists. Avoid slouching or keeping your arms at odd angles.
3. Set up a second monitor
An additional screen can make coding, designing, writing, researching, and other tasks easier. This small upgrade can seriously enhance your productivity and allow you to better juggle multiple tasks.
4. Personalize the space
Use art, paint, wallpaper, and office accessories to decorate your space in a way that’s cohesive and energizing. Consider adding touches like a fragrance you love, a quote that inspires you, or a novelty vase to hold fresh flowers.
Lastly, invest in quality electrical lighting. Bright overhead illumination and a good desk lamp will help reduce eyestrain and increase productivity.
4 fun themes for a gender-neutral nursery
Whether you’re waiting on a delivery-room surprise, or you simply want to avoid outdated stereotypes, here are some theme ideas for a gender-neutral nursery.
1. Under the sea
Decorate this baby’s room with shells, coral, and starfish collected on past beach excursions. For your child’s nursery companions, consider inviting in fish, seahorses, sea turtles, jellyfish, sharks, and whales. A painted mural or decals on the walls will bring this ocean theme to life.
2. Night sky
Paint the walls or ceiling midnight blue and stick on a sky’s worth of stars. Add other celestial features like planets, comets, and the moon. Look for star-shaped lamps, rugs, mirrors and other decorative items to complete the look.
3. Woodland
Pair natural wood furniture with decorative elements inspired by the forest. Bears, foxes, deer, hedgehogs, and rabbits will be right at home in this nursery. Incorporating nature-inspired wallpaper and bedding is sure to add a woodsy touch.
4. Adventure travel
Globes, maps, compasses, hot air balloons, and vintage airplanes fit in perfectly with this theme. Select artwork from around the world and incorporate some of your own travel photos to add a personal touch.
Regardless of what theme you choose for your baby’s room, make sure to select non-toxic paint and products. In addition, help bolster your local economy by opting for locally made furniture, toys, knickknacks, and artwork.
What is grandmillennial style?
Grandmillennial style, also known as granny chic, offers a new take on an old tradition. In opposition to minimalist white spaces, this eclectic style embraces patterns, ruffles and heirloom furniture but juxtaposes them with abstract art and modern accents.
Get the look
Raid your parents’ or grandparents’ basement or head to local flea markets, thrift stores, and furniture shops to stock up on the following:
• Patterned everything. Curtains, rugs, and furniture in classic prints like toile, floral and plaid are a must.
• Embellished items. Look for accessories, lamps, and other decors with ruffles, pleats, fringe, and scalloped edges. Extravagant chandeliers and ornate mirrors are also on the theme.
• Traditional collections. Unearth that old collection of decorative china, antique figurines, or Bohemian crystal and proudly display it.
• Needlepoint pillows. Without a doubt, no grandmillennial bedroom or living room would be complete without at least one of these. Bonus points if it’s inscribed with a sassy saying.
Keep in mind that the color scheme of grandmillennial style is generally monochromatic or analogous. This allows the space to be layered yet still feel cohesive.
5 ways to transform your home on a budget
If your home could use a facelift, but you’re low on funds, you may be considering repainting. Here are five other fantastic but affordable ways to give your living space an upgrade.
1. Update your window treatments. Pick out new curtains in a pattern you love or opt for shades or blinds that complement the style of your home.
2. Refinish your cabinets. Wood cabinets in the kitchen, bathroom, or elsewhere can be stripped, sanded and stained, or painted to completely refresh their appearance. Swap out knobs and handles to further change their look.
3. Re-caulk in the bathroom. Apply a fresh coat of caulk to the space around the tub and between the toilet and floor. It’s a small detail that can make a big difference.
4. Redo the flooring. There are budget-friendly flooring options including vinyl, carpet, and laminate. Unlike wood and stone, these products are fairly easy to install on your own.
5. Replace light fixtures. Look for affordable but timeless fixtures or consider investing in a statement piece for your front entrance or living room.
You can find the materials you need at the hardware, lighting, and home decor stores in your area.
