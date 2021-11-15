Regional News
Making communities healthier, today and for future generations
Fauquier Health is proud to be a part of Warrenton, Fauquier County, and surrounding areas. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls – guided by our mission of Making Communities Healthier.
This mission has taken on a whole new meaning over the past year and a half as our team of hardworking physicians and staff has worked alongside our local, regional, and state partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through community alliances and partnerships, we have distributed countless face masks, provided continuous education and resources to the public, established a hotline number for community members and helped establish a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that provided over 27,000 vaccinations to the public.
Even through such a difficult period, we were able to make significantly positive impacts on our community in a number of beneficial ways. The most critical of those is our ability to provide high quality care close to home, to those who need it most. Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Inviting top notch care providers into our community and investing in our facilities are key to ensuring that we are meeting our community’s evolving healthcare needs effectively.
Supporting local organizations and being a fiscally responsible member of the community continue to be critical extensions of our mission beyond our facility’s walls. For this reason, we felt it was important to reflect on the economic growth that was made possible because of the health system’s successes and contributions.
Over the past several years, Fauquier Health has:
- Recruited physicians and advanced practice providers across multiple specialties, including – emergency care, retina surgery, cardiology, hospital medicine, obstetrics & gynecology, midwifery, orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, primary care, interventional radiology, and more.
- Invested more than $30 million in capital improvements including facility upgrades and cutting-edge technology.
- Distributed a payroll in excess of $400 million to just over an average of 1,000 employees.
- Paid more than $30 million in local and state taxes. This is an important benefit to the community, contributing to local projects, road maintenance, infrastructure and schools.
- Provided over $2 million in community benefits programs that help to support local organizations, community events, physician recruitment efforts, tuition reimbursement, and more.
- Delivered over $50 million in charity and uncompensated care to our community members, regardless of their ability to pay.
We are proud members of the Fauquier and Culpeper Chambers of Commerce and support multiple local organizations including Culpeper and Fauquier County NAACP, Fauquier County Public Schools, Fauquier Free Clinic, Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier, SpiritWorks Foundation, various local food banks and many more.
We are thankful for the trust our community instills in Fauquier Health. By choosing quality care close to home over a regional facility elsewhere, you are helping us to ensure our community’s access to the better care, sustainment of local employment, enhanced economic development and overall, a greater well-being of the place we call home.
Learn more about the many ways Fauquier Health is Making Communities Healthier, today and for future generations at FauquierHealth.org/Today.
Local News
Mildred Lee Grove – Philanthropist, Historian, Teacher, Social Worker, Activist…
In 1987, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society named the then 84-year-old Mildred Lee Grove, Historian of the Year. The inscription on the plaque she received at the annual meeting recognized Miss Grove as “a faithful and diligent historian” whose service to the Society has been invaluable. Miss Grove exceled at using history to tell stories. Her expertise was in the supervision of town records, taped recordings, photographs, drawings and the townspeople themselves to interpret the past of the local area. She had the perfect skill-mix of intelligence, patience and scholarship and art and writing, which she employed to preserve the memories and ideas of past events. She was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society for over 40 years serving not only as Recording Secretary, but also on the Editorial Board. She belonged to the Archeological Society of Virginia and participated in many of their programs.
Miss Grove strongly believed that the community should have well documented records for reference in future years. She became increasingly involved in historic preservation which included preserving houses, commercial buildings and churches that played major roles in the community. Miss Grove understood that community pride is centered on town residents acquiring the knowledge to remember and to celebrate the past and to prepare important current events for memories as well.
Mildred Lee Grove was born in Stephens City, Virginia, December 29, 1902 and was the only child of Samuel Benton Grove and Cara Altha Steele Grove. She had a brother who died in infancy. After attending Stephens City High School, she continued her education, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Hollins College in Roanoke (Class of 1924) and a master’s degree in English Drama from the University of Virginia in 1929. Her thesis topic was on Henrik Johan Ibsen, the Norwegian playwright. [1] She took additional coursework in counseling at Richmond Professional Institute (Virginia Commonwealth University) and New York University. [2]
Miss Grove taught English for one year in Clifton Forge, followed in 1925 by five years teaching at John Handley High School in Winchester. Following a twelve year leave of absence to recover from tuberculosis, she returned to Handley in 1942 to teach English for seven more years before accepting the position of Visiting Teacher for Winchester Public Schools in 1949. In this capacity she served as truant officer, social worker and as the school’s liaison to various social agencies until her retirement in August 1968.
Mildred Lee Grove accepted the invitation to join the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, the National Honor Society for Women Teachers who have demonstrated leadership from kindergarten to university in both public and private schools. She was initiated into the society in 1951 at the State Convention in Staunton, Virginia. [3]
Before and after retirement, Miss Grove was engaged in many civic and philanthropic activities in Frederick County. She was the founder of the Social Service Council of Winchester and actively committed to the Northwest Sheltered Workshop, the Salvation Army Board and the Mental Health Board, as well as other organizations. During this time, she discreetly used her personal finances to purchase food, clothing, shoes and medicines for students and their families. [4]
Miss Grove had deep personal roots in Stephens City as over eight generations of her ancestors had resided in Frederick County. She lived her entire life in the home of her parents and grandparents at historic 5357 Main Street (Wells-Allemong-Steele-Grove House) in Stephens City. Her grandmother Altha Watson Steele and grandfather Milton Boyd Steele bought the house in 1872. According to Miss Grove, the brick building was built in 1834 and the adjoining log cabin store was built about 1762 to 1765. [5] A counting room was added in the 1830s that connected the log cabin store to the brick residence. [6]
Her Aunt Inez Virginia Steele was the author of Methodism and Early Days in Stephens City, Virginia. Like her Aunt Inez, Miss Grove became the town authority on Stephens City history. Her Grandfather Milton Boyd Steele was a devout Methodist and Sunday School teacher. Grove’s father, Samuel Grove, was employed in the carriage business with the Banner Buggy Company in Richmond. [7] Later, he was influential in the establishment of automobile dealerships in Virginia. [8] Miss Grove was a lifelong member and supporter of the Stephens City United Methodist Church. According to long time Church Trustee, Ray Ewing, Miss Grove provided substantial funding toward the 1966 Education Building extension. “Later on, she made continual donations to specifically reduce the principal amount of the mortgage on the education building debt. She didn’t like paying interest,” said Ewing.
As an early member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, Miss Grove had participated in the local preservation movement. She was among those who influenced the way George Washington’s Office, Abram’s Delight, the 18th Century Valley Cabin (from Cork Street in Winchester), and Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters in Winchester were preserved, renovated and presented to the public as exhibition buildings. They were also, no doubt, what Miss Grove had in mind as she conceived and communicated her vision for the Stone House. [9]
Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Linda Simmons, Stone House Foundation Second Vice President, Secretary and first cousin, once removed, visited with Mildred Lee. “She was my mentor and took me to meetings of the historical society in Winchester, we went on endless tours of old houses. She shared my budding interest in art history and went with me to the state library as well as endless courthouses to search local records,” Simmons said.
Miss Grove had a reputation for living generously, which Simmons believes came from family history, personal adversity and a Christian, loving, kind heart. “This is why Miss Grove provided tuition assistance to female students attending college or university and older women and widows were given the gift of paying for or off their homes or houses to live in or remain as life estates,” Simmons added.
Miss Grove was a friend to the African American community in Stephens City. According to Simmons, “When Orrick Chapel merged with the local Methodist Church in 1991, the trustees of Orrick Chapel turned to Miss Grove to ensure the historic building would not be abandoned, sold or torn down.” In 1993, Miss Grove had the Orrick Chapel property transferred to the Stone House Foundation where it has since undergone several sensitive interior restorations.
Current Foundation President, Linden Fravel’s, first meeting with Miss Grove came after his discovery of thousands of pottery shards at the Andrew Pitman property. “I had been able to reconstruct a number of pots, jugs, and other vessels. I called and made an appointment for us to meet. That began our relationship that lasted until her death,” Fravel said.
Fravel continues, ”Our initial conversation dealt with the potters of Newtown. She remembered that she had observed a strata or layer of pottery at three distinct places on Main Street when the water lines were being installed. Each of the three instances occurred in front of properties that had previously been occupied by the potters John and Andrew Pitman and their nephew John Nolen. She correctly deduced that these shards were the remains of “wasters” that did not “fire” correctly. They had been smashed and used as cobble on the sidewalk in front of each location. I knew immediately that we were kindred souls, bound by our search for the unpublished history of Newtown/Stephensburg.”
Along with Linda Simmons, Fravel had the honor of speaking at Miss Grove’s funeral. He spoke about a small scrap of paper that he had found among Miss Groves many documents. Upon it was a verse written in Miss Grove’s handwriting, “Many follow the same trail, but few leave markers for those who follow.” Fravel concludes, “Miss Grove was a mentor to all who loved local history. The “markers” that she left and her observations and attention to detail are evident in the day-to-day work of the foundation she chartered over 30 years ago.”
During the 1980s and 90s, Miss Grove would often reminisce during frequent interviews about life at the turn of the twentieth century. The topics included early firefighting techniques, Christmas Eve childhood memories, Saturday night activity in town and Sunday morning routines, local shopping experiences, crushed limestone roads, country doctors and dentists, early post office locations, President Andrew Jackson’s speech from the front porch of the then Main Street Tavern, a once bustling Mudville business district and Grandma Steele’s version of General Phil Sheridan’s Cedar Creek “dash.” She gladly shared her memories with others who wanted to acquire knowledge just as she did through the learned art of story-telling.
In the early nineties, Winchester resident, Barbara Cooper, was a home health physical therapist with Valley Health who made visits to Mildred Grove at the family home on Main Street. ”Even with her broken hip, she insisted on giving me a tour of the home and showed me where the old detached kitchen had been connected to the house. I credit her for kindling my interest in local history. We had wonderful conversations. At ninety, her faith was strong. She never once complained of pain. I would describe her as serene. I also remember she was very excited about visits from the late Dr. Dave Powers, a former foundation board member, and his interest in Newtown history,” Cooper said.
The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, privately-operated organization governed by a board of directors. Named for the small stone dwelling built in the 1760s (currently undergoing restoration) that originally housed the Museum, the Foundation has always been focused on educating children, residents and visitors about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley. With the town of Stephens City as its focus, the Foundation seeks to interest and engage residents, visitors, scholars and students in the events, life-ways and material culture of the region. [10]
The restoration continues the vision of Mildred Lee Grove, who established the Stone House Foundation in 1990. Near the end of her life, Grove felt the need to turn the Stone House into a museum so Stephens City would have a place to preserve its heritage. Grove died in 1997 at the age of 94. She left an endowment of about $3.5 million to ensure that the Foundation could carry her vision for the property forward. [11]
[1] The Winchester Star, Mildred Lee Grove Obituary, dated November 24, 1997
[2] The Winchester Star, Mildred Lee Grove Obituary and Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[3] Stone House Foundation digital files related to Mildred Lee Grove exhibit.
[4] Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[5] The great war and modern memory, by Linda McCarty, The Winchester Star, August 2, 1989
[6] Historical tour of Stephens City, by Linda McCarty, The Winchester Star, October 10, 1990
[7] Town life at the turn of the century, County tales, The Winchester Star, September 26, 1990
[8] Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[9] Restoration Project, Newtown History Center web site
[10] About the Foundation, Newtown History Center web site
[11] Stone House Foundation receives 50K for restoration work, by Josh Janney, The Winchester Star, September 29, 2021
Regional News
New digital message signs lead the way for I-81 drivers
STAUNTON – The Virginia Department of Transportation has installed and activated 30 new digital message signs along Interstate 81. The signs are part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP) to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile I-81 corridor.
The electronic display boards, also known as Changeable Message Signs, offer motorists vital information about traffic incidents, congestion, work zones, and inclement weather.
“This is proven technology that helps travelers make informed decisions before they hit the road, or be able to alter their plans if conditions change,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich.
“Incidents are responsible for much of the congestion on this interstate,” added Dave Covington, I-81 Program Delivery Director. “The digital message signs are a cost-effective way to help drivers avoid some of those backups.”
Twenty-one of the new digital message signs is located on the interstate between mile marker 72 in Wythe County and mile marker 321 in Frederick County. Another nine signs are on roadways approaching I-81, offering information that can help motorists decide whether to merge onto the interstate. VDOT’s network of traffic operations centers provides messages for the message boards and continuously updates them in real-time.
The I-81 CIP originated from public input and a 2018 data-driven study. The $2 billion plan of focused improvements was approved in December 2018 by the Commonwealth Transportation Board. In 2019 the General Assembly approved funding and Governor Ralph Northam signed it into law. Information on I-81 CIP including interactive maps and timelines, and details about upcoming and current projects are on the Improve81.org website.
The digital message sign project is part of I-81 CIP operational improvements that include additional traffic cameras, flashing curve-warning signs, VDOT’s Towing and Recovery Incentive Program, and expanded Safety Service Patrol coverage. Dozens of arterial route improvements are currently underway and scheduled for completion by 2023.
In March 2020 the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $6,999,464.84 contract for the DMS project to Richardson-Wayland Electrical Co. LLC of Roanoke, Va. The project was completed on October 28, 2021.
Signage completed:
Rockbridge County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 192.3
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 196.3
Augusta County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 212.2
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 214.8
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 220.9
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 228.7
- Route 250 WB
City of Staunton
- Route 250 EB
Rockingham County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 238.3
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 252.8
City of Harrisonburg
- Route 11 SB
- Route 33 WB
- Route 33 EB
Shenandoah County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 280.8
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 284.9
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 295.3
Frederick County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 308.7
- Route 17/50 WB
- Route 522 NB
- Route 7 WB
- Route 522 NB
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 319.3
Warren County
- I-66 WB at Mile Marker 8.4
Regional News
Virginia State Police investigation fatal crash in Clarke County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. along Route 600 (River Rd) at 2 miles south of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy).
A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Rt. 600 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Ford, Clayton D. Cummings, 30, of Berryville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cummings was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Regional News
Virginia State Police investigation crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police Trooper E. Meyers is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 273 mile-marker.
A 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma.
The driver of the Mazda, Linda S. Dellinger, 69, of Edinburg, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. Dellinger was wearing a seatbelt.
A dog in the Mazda died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old male, of Staunton, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, an 11-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Regional News
As millions quit jobs for new opportunities, ‘Great Resignation’ shows no signs of waning
WASHINGTON – From 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., Janika Bates was attending to her jam-packed schedule as a digital producer for Turner Sports, which included watching sports games into the early morning hours, editing game highlights, and posting segments of the athletes’ press conference interviews online.
After leaving her job of three years in July, the 26-year-old Atlanta resident now spends her mornings meditating, journaling and reading before creating content for social media.
“Everything that’s exciting at first gets boring after a while, or it just becomes mundane,” Bates said, reflecting on the position she later described as mentally draining.
Bates became part of a massive flood of people who left their jobs in what Dr. Anthony Klotz, associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, dubbed “the Great Resignation,” a COVID pandemic-born phenomenon resulting in a record-high number of people voluntarily quitting their workplaces.
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics at the Labor Department reported Oct. 12 that 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August. That accounts for nearly 3% of the nation’s workforce.
Remarkably, the number of people who left jobs in August is 43% higher than at the same time a year ago, the statistics show. And nearly every sector of the economy has been affected, particularly the leisure and hospitality industry and in education and health services.
There is little sign that the trend is easing: month-over-month numbers have continued to grow in most economic sectors, according to the government figures.
Dr. Christopher Kayes, a professor of management at The George Washington University, said he thinks of “the Great Resignation” more as a “‘great awakening.”’
“…Millions of employees realized that they were unsatisfied with their jobs, their careers, and the opportunities they had for advancement,” he told Capital News Service in an email.
Forced from workplaces at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many people had time to reassess what was important to them, analysts said.
The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst “to get people to reflect on their work, their life, their work-life balance,” said Dr. Richard Klimoski, professor of psychology and management at George Mason University. “Maybe even think about their future and what they want out of life.”
Ana Skoumal, a 30-year-old Chicago resident, said her job at Dennemeyer & Associates, an international law firm, was considered a dream job by most law students, but the pandemic put everything in perspective for her.
The former third-year associate said she wanted to have control over being able to work a normal workday.
During her first year or so at the firm, she said, she worked 100 hours a week and was pulling one to two all-nighters every week.
Skoumal said the workload increased over the years and it felt like it vastly increased during the pandemic. But the pay didn’t necessarily match with what she was happy with, she said.
Now she has started her own firm that specializes in trademark law.
“I’m fine working 100 hours a week for myself,” Skoumal said. “COVID really put things into perspective for me, and I really just thought, ‘What am I doing?’”
No amount of a raise or bonus, however, would have changed Skoumal’s mind that she wanted to quit her job and start her own business, she said.
Levon Myers, 27, of Fairfax, Virginia, said he’s starting a freelance marketing business after quitting his job in July at Badger Sports Properties, the corporate sponsorship marketing division of University of Wisconsin Athletics.
After leaving college, Myers said he was ecstatic about getting the job. But last year, he said, he started to feel like maybe it was time to see what other opportunities were out there.
Myers said he felt that he wasn’t being fairly compensated for his work and he wasn’t necessarily getting the recognition he deserved.
“It’s just pretty standard corporate structure where if you’re at the bottom, you don’t get any of the recognition, and the people above you are getting all the pats on the back and collecting the big paycheck and you’re just fighting for scraps at the bottom,” he said.
Ernesto Uribe, a service advisor at a car dealership, said he’s been thinking about leaving his job for months, but he needs the money.
The 28-year-old from Linthicum Heights, Maryland, said the biggest reason why he’s thinking about quitting is because of management, which he described as non-existent.
Uribe said he’s kind of mentally checked out from his job, and “at some point, you got to question yourself, is the stress even worth the money, and that’s kind of where I’ve been …”
That stress is common in many jobs, experts say.
“Too many employers have failed to take seriously human emotions in the workplace,” Kayes wrote. “Human resource policies ignored burnout, the (importance) of building resilience, and the overall physical and mental well-being of employees.”
Dr. Robert Harbert of Roanoke, Virginia, said some factors in his decision to quit his job as an assistant professor of biology at Stonehill College in Massachusetts included a lack of support from his employer and a lack of wage increases.
“The institution was putting financial success over taking care of the people that actually put all the work in,” he said.
Now he works as a consultant in the pharmaceutical industry, where he said the pay is better and the expectation of the number of hours worked is lower.
Sohaib Athar, 44, of Islamabad, Pakistan, is a former vice president of engineering in the AI field for a unicorn, which is a start-up with a value of at least $1 billion.
As the company grew, “the direction that the business and the culture were moving towards slowly deviated from my personal values and beliefs, until I could see that staying there any more would be detrimental to my health and happiness,” he told CNS in an email about his August resignation.
Some effects of the mass exit of people leaving their jobs may include more automated jobs, better pay and benefits, and greater attention to work-family balance, according to Klimoski.
“I am glad that COVID came with the silver lining of making us … aware of our mortality and the limited time we have on this planet and urged us to take a step back and scrutinize our lives, get our priorities in order and change them for the better,” Athar said.
By BRITTANY N. GADDY
Capital News Service
Regional News
Cybersecurity concerns grow in hospitals across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland hospitals are seeing an uptick in ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, mirroring a national trend, and a federal agency is investigating a dozen breaches among healthcare providers in the state.
There are seven breaches currently under investigation from this year alone but there are 12 current investigations regarding Maryland healthcare providers in the last 24 months.
Ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity threats have become a great concern for public health organizations and healthcare facilities nationwide, according to an October 2020 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, FBI, and Department of Health and Human Services joint statement.
“We are attacked on an hourly, not just daily, basis by phishing attempts and people trying to get into our network in a variety of ways,” said Dr. Joel Klein, senior vice president, and chief information officer at the University of Maryland Medical System.
In healthcare ransomware attacks, hospitals’ critical medical records could be seized and encrypted, which could cripple their ability to provide services to patients, until the ransom is paid, according to a 2020 Comparitech analysis.
Klein told Capital News Service he has seen a rise in cyberattacks since the pandemic started, signaling that a problem that affects so many where they are most vulnerable is only getting worse.
“It could be a life-or-death situation. You could sustain critical injuries if you get misdiagnosed or don’t have the correct information at the doctors,” said state Sen. Susan Lee, D-Montgomery.
More than one-third of health organizations surveyed were hit with a ransomware attack last year and 65% of those affected claim the cybercriminals successfully encrypted data, according to a May 2020 Sophos report on ransomware in healthcare based on data from 328 healthcare respondents worldwide.
Lee recently saw SB623 go into law. The new state law prohibits a person from impairing or interrupting the computer services of an organization and specifically mentions health care facilities.
FIN12, the name of a cyber threat actor, has recently been highlighted for its aggressive use of ransomware attacks against healthcare facilities, and particularly among businesses with revenue in the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a Mandiant report on Oct. 7.
But the cyberattack trend has slowly snowballed steadily for years, and the University of Maryland Medical System is not alone.
The Kent County Health Department experienced telephone issues due to a cyberattack on their phone provider in September.
The outage lasted six days and resulted in the health department changing its phone number, according to Bill Webb, health officer for Kent County.
Webb spoke on Sept. 29 on behalf of the Maryland Association of County Health Officials at a Maryland legislative Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Biotechnology.
At the meeting, Webb explained the need for greater funding beyond the current “patchwork funding system” for qualified information technology staffing and training in the local healthcare industry.
At least seven Maryland-based data breaches from this year are under investigation, according to the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
From local centers like The Tree House Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, where 514 individuals were affected, to medical enterprises like The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, with several locations in Maryland, where 125,291 individuals were affected, according to HHS Office for Civil Rights data.
The Greater Baltimore Medical Center was the victim of a ransomware attack in December 2020.
The hospital system took its electronic medical records offline as a precautionary response to the attack, according to a hospital press release. The Greater Baltimore Medical Center declined to comment further.
Hospitals and organizations should have a full-fledged cyber incident plan that establishes a clear response in the event of a ransomware attack, according to the University of Maryland’s Center for Health and Homeland Security director, Markus Rauschecker.
Rauschecker also advises what he calls “good cyber hygiene,” like installing software patches and cybersecurity training for staff.
By A.R. Cabral
Capital News Service
Wind: 16mph W
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 2
66/48°F
72/34°F