Interesting Things to Know
Making sense of the oodles of payment apps
Payment apps. So, so many payment apps. You’ve got Venmo, Zelle, Cashapp, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. Try to divvy up the bill with your friends at a restaurant, and you may be dealing with multiple payment apps. Ultimately, these apps offer a lot of conveniences, but some of the nuances can be a hassle. Let’s dig in.
Venmo ranks among the most well-known apps and currently lets you transfer money to friends (peer-to-peer, aka P2P) for free. However, the app is a bit nosy on its default settings, showing folks in the app where you spend money. And while it’s owned by PayPal, you can’t simply link Venmo to your PayPay account and have to make bank transfers instead. Venmo also charges merchants who accept it.
Zelle is a great option for linking your bank account directly into an app. Zelle facilitates transfers from your bank account to friends and merchants. However, you can only send funds from one bank account, and not all banks participate. There are no fees for sending and receiving money, making Zelle a great low-cost option.
Google Pay is a solid option if you use Gmail and other Google services. There are no fees for transferring money to and from friends and family, and the app integrates with Google’s other applications, like Gmail. You will incur a 1.5 percent or 31-cent fee (whichever is higher) for debit card transfers.
Prefer Apple over Google? Apple Cash may be more your speed. However, standard transfers may take one to three days unless you opt for instant transfer, which incurs a 1.5 percent or minimum 25-cent fee.
Which app is best? That’s ultimately up to you, but choosing apps like Zelle or Venmo that don’t charge fees for P2P transfers will help you save.
Prevent woodland fires
Smokey the Bear says, “A great, crackling campfire is just what you need for camping in the woods in October. But it is also a serious responsibility. Protect the woods you love by completely extinguishing your fire.”
Maintaining your campfire
As you’re enjoying your campfire, remember these safety tips:
- Once you have a strong fire going, add larger pieces of dry wood to keep it burning steadily.
- Keep your fire to a manageable size.
- Make sure children and pets are supervised when near the fire.
- Never leave your campfire unattended.
- Never cut live trees or branches from live trees.
Extinguishing your campfire
Here is how to make sure your fire is completely out:
- Allow the wood to burn completely to ash, if possible.
- Pour lots of water on the fire and drown ALL embers — not just the red ones. Pour until the hissing sound stops. Stir the ashes and embers with a shovel.
- Make sure everything is wet, and embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, use dirt. Mix dirt or sand with the embers until they are cool to the touch.
- DO NOT merely bury the fire. It will continue to smolder and could catch roots on fire — and potentially start a wildfire.
- REMEMBER: If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave!
Don’t burn dangerous things
- Never burn aerosol cans or pressurized containers. They may explode. And never put glass in the fire pit. Glass does not melt away — it only heats and shatters. Aluminum cans do not burn. They only break down into smaller pieces. Inhaling aluminum dust can be harmful.
- Pack it in, pack it out. Don’t leave trash.
Arguing online? You have better things to do
Discussion can be stimulating. A little banter and cordial debate can be fun. But when everyone hides behind screens, it’s easy to get stuck on “winning” a discussion and for everything to quickly spiral into undisguised nastiness. It can be difficult to tear yourself away from the back-and-forth that can waste hours of your time and crater your mood before you know it.
The obvious solution: Just don’t do it. But that’s easier said than done in a social media ecosystem that pulls us in and doesn’t let go. Here are a few tips to help you put down the phone and reclaim your time (and sanity).
- Don’t post something controversial in a public space (like social media) if you don’t want to argue about it.
- If you still want to share, don’t start or participate in arguments. Interact with people you actually know and stick to your honest thoughts and feelings without attacking others.
- If someone responds in a way that invites argument, don’t engage — just hide or delete the comment, if possible.
- Turn off notifications. If you don’t see when someone comments, you’re unlikely to get sucked into an argument.
- Consider what you add or receive from the discussion. Does arguing change or solve anything? Are you really getting anything out of this?
- Deactive or limit your account. You might miss it at first, but you’ll be surprised at how quickly that feeling passes.
How to choose your hunting clothing
When hunting, comfort and function are essential factors in the clothing you choose to wear. Here are some things to consider that’ll help you make the right purchases.
• Multi-layer systems. If you want to stay comfortable on the move or while looking, opt for technical underwear that keeps you warm while wicking away moisture. Choose polar fleece and merino wool clothing for an excellent middle layer. A windproof, waterproof jacket is your essential outer layer. Be sure to protect your extremities, too. A neck warmer is especially useful, as it can hide your face from your prey.
• Patterns that suit your surroundings. The place where you’re hunting and the time of year will determine which camouflage schemes will best blend into your environment, whether brown, green, or white.
• Type of hunt. You’ll need light and breathable clothing if you track deer over long distances. On the other hand, to harvest small game, you’ll want clothes made of sturdy materials that won’t rip on tree branches or brambles. Similarly, wearing a pair of overalls with ventilation holes underneath your coat is good if you sit in hunting blinds for long periods.
• Essential details. Ensure that the materials you choose are quiet, such as Gore-Tex or fabrics with a peach-skin finish, so your clothes don’t betray you with the slightest movement. Ensure there are enough pockets to keep everything you’ll need within easy reach. Pay attention to their positioning, whether horizontal or vertical. Examine the closures and avoid features like Velcro that make noise.
Before heading out, wash your new hunting clothes with unscented detergent specially designed for hunting.
3 types of buy-local enthusiasts: which one are you?
Every consumer has reasons for buying locally, depending on their values and priorities. Which of the following buy-local enthusiasts do you identify with most?
1. Environmentalist loves buying local products because they don’t require large amounts of fossil fuels to reach their destination. They also know that transporting food over long distances often involves using chemical agents to preserve its integrity as it travels by road, sea, or air.
2. The humanist keenly understands that working conditions abroad don’t always meet basic human rights standards. This advocate has the well-being of their fellow humans at heart. They believe that buying local ensures the products they buy have been produced in a country where legislation governs fair wages and humane working conditions.
3. The patriot constantly thinks about how their choices impact the local economy. They purchase local products to encourage entrepreneurship and help create and maintain jobs in their community. They also recognize that buying locally increases their community’s economic stability and resilience, especially in an era of global uncertainty and upheaval.
Do you recognize yourself in any of these profiles, or do they all describe you? Whatever your motivation for buying local, it’s an intelligent choice.
The power of a little humility
If you want to become happier and more resilient against life’s many trials, there’s a simple (though not always easy) long-term formula: Be humble.
Humility is about understanding our own strengths and weaknesses and keeping things in perspective.
The psychologist Everett Worthington described it as “the quiet virtue” and breaks it down into three core elements: accurate self-perception, modest self-portrayal, and other-oriented relational stance.
But maybe C.S. Lewis described it best: Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.
In addition to general humility as a virtue, Worthington outlined sub-types like intellectual humility and cultural humility.
A truly humble person acknowledges and accepts their strengths and limitations without shame or judgment. Instead of using superficial measures like money or possessions to assess their own value, their sense of self-worth comes from within — a trait that helps them see the intrinsic value of others, too. Humility allows us to learn and grow and treat obstacles as opportunities.
Humility isn’t just a trait, it’s a practice. Explore your strengths and weaknesses, own your imperfections (and quit spending your life trying to hide them), recognize that you’re part of the big picture, and be open to learning.
As Mahatma Gandhi said, “It is unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err.”
Moose hunting: 3 expert tips
Do you love moose hunting but don’t always get the results you want? Here are three expert tips to improve your chances of success.
1. Don’t always use the same calls. Do you have a set of calls you frequently use because you think they’ll get you the best outcome? You may be scaring off your targets. You must adapt to the hunting season, location and conditions. For example, in an area where moose communicate discreetly, a vigorous call may be too aggressive and invasive.
2. Don’t neglect your physical fitness. It can be frustrating to let a magnificent male go because you don’t think you have it in you to climb the mountain where you spotted him. To effectively track moose in the woods, a little pre-season training is essential to build your muscular and cardiovascular endurance.
3. Don’t lack discretion. If you don’t want to get spotted by a moose, don’t stand in bright, open spaces or wear clothes that smell like food. Additionally, drinking from a plastic water bottle that contracts with a crackling sound as you sip will eliminate the element of surprise.
When hunting, it’s crucial to be vigilant and pay attention to minor details.
