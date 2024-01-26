Chayce Beckham with Special Guest Davisson Brothers Band to Perform at the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, February 19th.

Starting in January, Books and Beyond now recurs on the second Thursday of every month.

Adult Winter Reading: Reading Warms the Heart

Wednesday, January 3rd to Saturday, March 2nd

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Feeling cold this winter season? Come warm the heart with books, programs, and prizes! There’s something for everyone this winter, including craft workshops, history programs, book clubs, and more! Register for the winter reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print, ebook, and audiobook you record will give you one entry into our biweekly prize drawings. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos, and music on our website so don’t miss out!

General Education Development (GED)

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found at laurelridge.edu/adult-education.

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. Having trouble with your phone, tablet, laptop, or other device? Bring it in, and we’ll help!

Bad Romance

Wednesday, February 7th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

In person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where we will have our first local romance author panel! Local authors Carla Vergot, Tava Baird, Linny Lawless, and VK Fox will be here to talk about their books, the process, and answer questions. After the panel the authors, and their books, will be available at their tables. So come out, talk romance, and support our local authors! There will also be a cocoa bar sponsored by FOSL available throughout the panel.

Books & Beyond

Thursday, February 8th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! For February, read anything relating to romance! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.

Genealogy Club

Wednesday, February 14th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings

Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information, education, and more. Their services are free, confidential, and trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.

The Lost History of Potomac Marble

Saturday, February 3rd from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

In person. British invasions, destroyed edifices, and the search for the ideal stone? Join us for a presentation on the history and usage of Potomac Marble led by Paul Kreingold, the conservation director of the Izaak Walton League, Loudoun County Chapter and a Virginia Master Naturalist. Potomac Marble is a limestone conglomerate that can be found along the Potomac River from Leesburg to Montgomery County. Polished samples from 200-year-old local quarries will be on display during the presentation!

Adult Winter Reading Craft

Saturday, February 10th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

In person. Join us for a Saturday afternoon winter reading program. Patrons have the opportunity to learn how to make heart-themed crafts. Older children are welcome so long as they are accompanied by a responsible caregiver.

Life in the Last Frontier: Alaska

Thursday, February 15th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Virtual. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a tiny cabin in the middle of the woods in Alaska? To live without many modern amenities in -30F temps? To be hours away from any big stores? Led by Alaska residents Patrice and Justin La Vigne, this presentation will answer all your burning questions about surviving winter darkness, extreme temperatures, living with wildlife, outhouse etiquette and other everyday adventures in the far north. You will feel part of this unique life after getting an insider’s glimpse into why people settle—and stay—in remote Alaska! This is a virtual program and conducted through Zoom. Registrants will receive a zoom link close to the event date.