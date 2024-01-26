Community Events
Chayce Beckham with Special Guest Davisson Brothers Band to Perform at the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Sharen Gromling, is pleased to announce that American Idol Season 19 winner, Chayce Beckham will headline the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102 with special guest Davisson Brothers Band. The Country Music Party will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Doors open at 7:00 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm.
President, Sharen Gromling states, “The 2024 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Country Music Party lineup continues a longstanding tradition of showcasing rising stars in county music.”
Chayce Beckham
Chayce Beckham is one of the most buzzed about newcomers in country music today, having won over millions of hearts while competing on Season 19 of American Idol. From the first audition, superstar Katy Perry highlighted how Chayce’s gravely vocals sound like “the heart of America.” Armed with a determination to make something of himself and the unwavering support of his family, Chayce auditioned for the competition show after undergoing a particularly difficult year to ultimately become the first-ever show winner to claim the title with an original song—kickstarting his journey to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a singer, songwriter and entertainer.
Following his first time onstage after performing in his fifth-grade talent show, the southern Californian began teaching himself guitar—eventually finding his way into a Reggae band (while earning his wages at a construction equipment rental company). Influenced by artists such as Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, and knowing that country music was where his heart called home, Chayce turned to Instagram as a creative outlet for his more intimate songs, sharing his original material.
With his family, his hometown of Apple Valley and now America behind him, the mellow 24-year-old with the alluring rasp released his debut song, “23.” The song is a semi-autobiographical account of his struggles with alcohol and of the lows it can take a person. After its May release, the song quickly earned the top spot on both the iTunes Country and all genre charts. Now signed to 19 Recordings in partnership with BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records and finding his home in Nashville, Chayce is ready to dig into new music and share his signature sound with his legions of fans.
Davisson Brothers Band
The Davisson Brothers Band are a genre-blurring mountain rock band formed in Clarksburg, West Virginia, by Chris and Donnie Davisson. Along with nephew Gerrod Bee and life-long family friend Aaron Regester, the band has created a uniquely authentic Appalachian country sound, which has helped them grow into one of the most successful independent acts in the world.
Since their founding in 2006, the band has recorded three albums, been celebrated as a Highway Find on Sirius XM, charted on country radio with “Foot Stompin’” and scored a hit song in Australia with “Po’ Boyz,” while also earning a dedicated following in the Jam Band/Bluegrass scene and standing shoulder to shoulder with mainstream country stars at festivals like CMC Rocks (Australia) and the Carolina Country Fest.
Their latest album, Home Is Where the Heart Is, was produced by Brent Cobb and David “Ferg” Ferguson, and features Tim O’Brien, Rob McCoury, Stewart Duncan, Leftover Salmon’s Vince Herman, Ronnie Bowman, Kyle Tuttle, Lindsay Lou and more.
Tickets go on sale for the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102 at 9:00 AM on Monday, January 29, 2024. VIP tickets are $55.00 and general admission tickets are $40.00. VIP tickets include premium reserved seats and special entrance to avoid the long lines. General admission is also reserved seating. Tickets will be available at www.thebloom.com. Be sure to listen to Shenandoah Country Q102 daily for concert updates and special ticket giveaways!
Warren Coalition Coordinating Warren County IRL, a Global Day of Unplugging Event
As part of its “We See You, Warren County” program, Warren Coalition is calling the community to come together for Warren County IRL (In Real Life), a Global Day of Unplugging event that will be held from sundown, March 1st to sundown, March 2nd. This is a day created by Unplug Collaborative (unplugcollaborative.org), set aside for people to disconnect from phones and re-connect with themselves, nature, and especially with friends, family, and community—in person!
Studies have shown that overuse of smart phones, especially in relation to social media, has a negative impact on our mental health and overall wellbeing. The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has deemed loneliness and isolation an epidemic in the US, publishing an advisory around it in May of 2023. The reliance on smart phones and social media for communication have contributed to this sense of loneliness.
Warren County IRL participants are encouraged to unplug for a full 24 hours, though they can commit to smaller timeframes. Throughout that time, various businesses and organizations will be offering events, activities, programs, prizes, and/or discounts to help people engage in real life. Businesses and organizations that would like to be a part of this effort can contact Celeste Brooks at celeste@warrencoalition.org or 540-660-3367.
Individuals who participate in unplugging will be eligible for prizes. Signing up on the Warren Coalition website earns one entry into the prize drawings. Signing in at any one of the Warren County IRL events earns additional entries. Completing a survey after the event earns yet another entry. For more information, warrencoalition.org/wc-irl or check out the Warren Coalition Facebook page.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Enjoy a Delicious Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner in Front Royal
Get ready to flip some pancakes and enjoy a warm community gathering! The Front Royal United Women of Faith invite everyone to their Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner. This delightful event will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 13th, in the Fellowship Hall of the Front Royal United Methodist Church, located at 1 West Main Street.
The menu promises a feast of flavors with pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, and beverages, including coffee and tea. This dinner is not only a chance to enjoy delicious food but also an opportunity to engage with the community in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The event is priced considerably to welcome families of all sizes. Children under 10 can enjoy the meal for just $4, and those under 3 eat for free. Youth and adults are welcome at $8 per person. Families living in the same household can relish this delightful meal for a maximum of $20.
All proceeds from the dinner will go towards missions for women and children, making it a meal that satisfies your appetite and contributes to a good cause.
To ensure everyone gets a spot at the table, attendees are encouraged to call the church office at 635-2935 by February 6th to reserve their seats.
This Shrove Tuesday, join the Front Royal community for an evening of good food, warm company, and the joy of giving back. Mark your calendars, and don’t miss out on this wonderful event!
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 25:
Children Activities by Samuels Public Library for the Month of February
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of February 2024. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, February 3
- 12:30PM -4:30PM. Dungeons & Dragons. For ages 12-18. Join us for a one-shot adventure as we go on wintry quest.
Monday, February 5
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with your little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 6
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Heart Cup Tower Challenge. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 7
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft on Castles. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Castle stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft. Registration required.
Thursday, February 8
- 5:00 PM – Hawaiian Dance and Culture. For ages 12-18. Teens will listen to a story, watch a demonstration of traditional Hawaiian Dance and Culture, and try the dance. Teens should wear comfortable clothing and bring water. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 10
- 11:00 AM – Warm the Heart with Art. For ages 8-16. Draw a heart with markers and turn it into a tie-dye picture.
- 2:30 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Join us to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day by taking part in some untraditional Valentine’s Day activities. Registration is required.
Monday, February 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with your little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 13
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Heart Cup Tower Challenge. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 14
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Be My Valentine! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Be My Valentine stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, February 17
- 2:00 PM – Pine Cone Creature Craft. For ages 6-11. Join us as we read about winter animals and make different creatures out of pine cones. Registration is required.
Monday, February 19
- Library is closed for the holiday.
Tuesday, February 20
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Coding a Maze. Registration is required
Wednesday, February 21
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about On the Farm. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with On the Farm stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, February 24
- 2:00 PM – Winter Slime. For ages 6-11. Easy to make and fun to play with! Registration is required.
Monday, February 26
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with your little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 27
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Coding a Maze. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 28
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Weather! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Weather stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for February
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, February 19th.
Starting in January, Books and Beyond now recurs on the second Thursday of every month.
Adult Winter Reading: Reading Warms the Heart
Wednesday, January 3rd to Saturday, March 2nd
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Feeling cold this winter season? Come warm the heart with books, programs, and prizes! There’s something for everyone this winter, including craft workshops, history programs, book clubs, and more! Register for the winter reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print, ebook, and audiobook you record will give you one entry into our biweekly prize drawings. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos, and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development (GED)
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found at laurelridge.edu/adult-education.
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. Having trouble with your phone, tablet, laptop, or other device? Bring it in, and we’ll help!
Bad Romance
Wednesday, February 7th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where we will have our first local romance author panel! Local authors Carla Vergot, Tava Baird, Linny Lawless, and VK Fox will be here to talk about their books, the process, and answer questions. After the panel the authors, and their books, will be available at their tables. So come out, talk romance, and support our local authors! There will also be a cocoa bar sponsored by FOSL available throughout the panel.
Books & Beyond
Thursday, February 8th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! For February, read anything relating to romance! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Genealogy Club
Wednesday, February 14th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information, education, and more. Their services are free, confidential, and trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
The Lost History of Potomac Marble
Saturday, February 3rd from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. British invasions, destroyed edifices, and the search for the ideal stone? Join us for a presentation on the history and usage of Potomac Marble led by Paul Kreingold, the conservation director of the Izaak Walton League, Loudoun County Chapter and a Virginia Master Naturalist. Potomac Marble is a limestone conglomerate that can be found along the Potomac River from Leesburg to Montgomery County. Polished samples from 200-year-old local quarries will be on display during the presentation!
Adult Winter Reading Craft
Saturday, February 10th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Join us for a Saturday afternoon winter reading program. Patrons have the opportunity to learn how to make heart-themed crafts. Older children are welcome so long as they are accompanied by a responsible caregiver.
Life in the Last Frontier: Alaska
Thursday, February 15th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Virtual. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a tiny cabin in the middle of the woods in Alaska? To live without many modern amenities in -30F temps? To be hours away from any big stores? Led by Alaska residents Patrice and Justin La Vigne, this presentation will answer all your burning questions about surviving winter darkness, extreme temperatures, living with wildlife, outhouse etiquette and other everyday adventures in the far north. You will feel part of this unique life after getting an insider’s glimpse into why people settle—and stay—in remote Alaska! This is a virtual program and conducted through Zoom. Registrants will receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Night to Shine: A Dazzling Prom Night for Special Needs Community in Warren County
Warren County is gearing up for an extraordinary event, “Night to Shine,” promising an unforgettable evening of joy and celebration for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Hosted by Virginia Hills Church and organized by the ARC, this prom night is set to light up the community with its inclusivity and heartwarming experiences.
Night to Shine, now in its 10th year and founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is more than just a prom. It’s a global event, celebrated simultaneously worldwide, offering a unique and tailored experience to each attendee. On February 9th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Virginia Hills Church will transform its auditorium into a prom paradise, complete with a red carpet, photo opportunities, limo rides, and possibly a horse and carriage.
Each guest, aged 14 and up, will be paired with a buddy, ensuring personalized attention and a doubled guest count for an all-embracing experience. Sensory rooms will be available for those who might get overwhelmed, ensuring everyone’s comfort throughout the evening. A special crowning ceremony will be a highlight, where every attendee will be celebrated as kings and queens, symbolizing their invaluable worth.
Recognizing the tireless efforts of parents and caregivers, a respite room offering a catered meal, gift bags, and relaxation services like massages will be provided. This not only gives parents a well-deserved break but also fosters a community among them, sharing experiences and support.
The ARC and other local organizations are currently accepting donations of formal wear to ensure that every attendee can dress up for this special night. Drop-off points include the Warren County Parks and Rec Center, Blue Ridge Opportunities, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A fitting and giveaway event is also scheduled.
Safety is a top priority. The church has arranged for the presence of deputies and EMTs, ensuring a secure and enjoyable evening for all.
Virginia Hills Church and the ARC’s dedication to the community shines through in this event, marking it as a beacon of inclusivity and celebration in Warren County. This inaugural local edition of Night to Shine is not only a prom night but a testament to the community’s commitment to recognizing and honoring each individual’s uniqueness and importance.
Click here for more information.
