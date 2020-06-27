State News
Man arrested for lying about Marion cross burning, interfering with fair housing based on race
ABINGDON, VIRGINIA – James Brown, of Marion, Virginia, was arrested this afternoon and charged with lying to federal agents about his involvement in the burning of a cross on the front lawn of an African-American woman’s home and criminal interference with fair housing based upon the victim’s race. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Neil L. Mathison, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division made the announcement.
“The frightening act at the center of today’s complaint—a racially motivated cross-burning—interfered with the victim’s federally protected right to fair housing,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today.
“Acts of violence, threats, and other forms of intimidation prompted by racial animus are serious federal crimes, and we will continue to work closely with the FBI to hold offenders accountable.”
“The FBI is committed to protecting all citizens, and will aggressively investigate acts of intimidation or violence against anyone based on race or ethnicity,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Mathison said today. “We thank the Marion County Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office’s Western District of Virginia for their swift and direct attention to this incident.”
Brown, 40, was arrested June 26, 2020, on a federal criminal complaint charging him with lying to federal agents and criminal interference with fair housing based upon the victim’s race.
According to court documents, on June 14, 2020, at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Marion Police Department received a report of a burning cross in the front yard of an African-American family, one of whom had organized a civil rights protest the day before. In the following days, working with the FBI, investigators learned of the involvement of Brown. When questioned by investigators if he had anything to do with the cross-burning incident, Brown allegedly lied. Witnesses interviewed during the investigation stated that Brown admitted to the cross burning and used racial epithets when referring to the African American family.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Marion Police Department, and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Zachary T. Lee is prosecuting the case for the United States.
A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local News
Saving lives one pint at a time
According to the American Red Cross, one pint of donated blood can potentially save up to three lives.
By that math, Cheri Wood, quality and training supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Customer Service Center in Salem, has potentially saved up to 207 lives.
“My dad was in a car wreck in 1978 and needed immediate surgery, but they didn’t have enough blood in the blood bank,” she said. “They put out a call over the local radio and TV stations asking for blood donations to help my dad.
“Thankfully, there were enough people that responded and dad was able to get his surgery.”
She was a young girl when the accident happened, but was old enough to understand how the blood donations made a difference not only in her dad’s life but in her family’s.
“I just determined, when I got old enough, I wanted to give back,” she said. “So, when I turned 18, I started donating.”
The Red Cross allows a person to donate blood every 56 days, but one has to be in good health.
“Through the years there have been instances when I haven’t been able to donate,” she said, “but I tried to stick to the ‘every 56 days’ as much as humanly possible.”
She is thankful for VDOT’s Community Service Leave program, which allows her to take the time needed to donate.
Cheri is on track to give a total of nine gallons by the end of June.
“Every time I give, I do it in memory of my dad, Charlie Martin, because others cared enough to donate for him,” she said.
“As long as I’m able, I’ll continue to donate because I know it is making a difference.”
Crime/Court
Virginia Beach man arrested on charge of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure or kill U.S. Senator
A Virginia man, who allegedly transmitted a threat via interstate commerce to kill a United States Senator, was arrested yesterday in Virginia Beach on a federal criminal complaint. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund made the announcement today following the defendant’s initial court appearance this afternoon.
Dylan Stephen Jayne, 37, of Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested yesterday on a federal criminal complaint and charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce by leaving a voicemail message and threatening to kill a United States Senator.
According to court documents, on the morning of September 2, 2019, Jayne called the Abingdon office of United States Senator Mark Warner and threatened to kill the Senator regarding Jayne’s perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.
The investigation of this matter is being conducted by the United States Capitol Police, and the Burlington, Vermont Police Department. The Virginia Beach Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the apprehension of the suspect. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer R. Bockhorst is prosecuting the case for the United States.
A criminal complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 25, 2020; Phase 3 starts July 1st, briefings to end
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Virginia is not seeing a surge in cases, unlike other states
- Phase 3 this coming Wednesday, July 1st
- Calling on judges to extend the eviction moratorium which is set to expire this Sunday
- Creating the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program using $50 million in CARES Act funding
- Announced a program to help people pay energy bills, more information next week
- Giving an additional 90 days extension for drivers license renewals
- Continues to recommend social distancing and face coverings
- Twice weekly briefings ending, will be held as needed
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 23, 2020; Phase 3 starts July 1st
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Numbers show a downward trend in patients on ventilators and in the ICU
- State is averaging 8,000 to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day
- Virginia will move into Phase 3 next Wednesday, July 1
- Social gatherings capacity will be raised to 250
- Public pools and gyms can open up to 75% capacity
- Announcements on economic recovery will be released Thursday
- Face coverings will still be required in indoor public spaces.
Local News
Governor Northam announces 20 new state historical highway markers highlighting black history
~ Markers include student winners from Governor’s Black History Month Historical Marker Contest ~
In recognition of Juneteenth, Governor Ralph Northam announced today, June 19, 2020, 20 newly approved state historical highway markers that address topics of national, state, and regional significance in Virginia’s African American history. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the markers at its public quarterly meeting on June 18. Five of the 20 new markers were suggested by students across the Commonwealth in the Governor’s Inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.
“The Commonwealth’s storied past is complicated and painful, but it is important to step up and tell a more inclusive story,” said Governor Northam. “As we elevate Juneteenth, celebrating and acknowledging the contributions of our Black communities and history is a critical and imperative step forward–especially through historical markers that are highly visible across the Commonwealth.”
On Tuesday, Governor Northam announced Juneteenth as a paid state holiday and proclaimed the day in observance across the Commonwealth.
“We have overlooked or dismissed the important contributions of Black Virginians for far too long when telling Virginia’s history,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “That’s why Governor Northam proclaimed Juneteenth a state holiday, and why the Department of Historic Resources remains committed to preserving and proclaiming Black history. These markers are important and highly visible symbols of our efforts to ensure historic justice and address inequities across the Commonwealth.”
The forthcoming markers highlight people, places, or events tied to African American civil rights, education, health, or Civil War and Reconstruction-era history.
“The purpose of the highway marker program is to educate the public by presenting an objective and truthful version of history. It is a pastime for Virginians to more fully understand and appreciate the experiences and many contributions of African Americans who shaped Virginia of today,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources Julie Langan. “Yesterday’s actions by the Board of Historic Resources couldn’t be more timely or fitting.”
The markers about matters of national consequence include:
• “Stingray Point Contraband” (Middlesex Co), which tells of six enslaved men who fled potential impressment into the Confederate army during the Civil War.
• “Barbara Rose Johns (1935-1991)” (Prince Edward Co.) notes that at age 16, Johns led a student walkout to protest conditions at Farmville’s segregated and “vastly inferior” Robert Russa Moton High School. The resulting NAACP lawsuit seeking to end segregation, Davis v. Prince Edward, was the only student-initiated case consolidated into U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education (1954), in which the court ruled public school segregation unconstitutional.
• “Calvin Coolidge Green (1931-2011)” highlights Green’s leadership in integrating New Kent County schools. His efforts resulted in a 1968 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Green v. New Kent Co. that localities must swiftly integrate public schools, a ruling that hastened school desegregation nationwide.
• “Wyatt Tee Walker (1928-2018)” recalls that this Petersburg pastor served as chief of staff for several years to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The first full-time director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Walker helped organize major civil rights protests including the Birmingham (Alabama) Movement and the March on Washington.
The Barbara Johns and Wyatt Tee Walker markers resulted from the Black History Month Historical Marker Contest that Governor Northam announced in February. The contest encouraged schools to feature a different African American historical marker each day of February, provided teachers with resources to guide history discussions, promoted Black History Month events around the Commonwealth, and initiated a competition for students to submit ideas for new historical markers to the Virginia Department of Historical Resources. Over 285 students submitted ideas, including more than 60 students who suggested a marker be erected for Barbara Johns.
“As the leaders of tomorrow, it is critically important for students to develop a deeper understanding of Black history in the Commonwealth over the past 400 years,” said Secretary of Education, Atif Qarni. “The Black History Month Historical Marker Contest gave students and educators alike an opportunity to research local heroes, and celebrate the incredible contributions Black and brown individuals have made to Virginia history. I am so proud of the educators and students who are helping us tell a more complete Virginia story through their participation in this contest.”
Three other markers submitted by students were approved:
• “Camilla Ella Williams (1919-2012)” spotlights this Danville native, an operatic soprano, who became the first African American woman to secure a contract with a major U.S. opera company. An international touring soloist, she performed in Danville to raise funds for civil rights demonstrators and sang the national anthem at the March on Washington before King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
• “Ona Judge (ca. 1773-1848)” (Fairfax Co.) recalls this woman born into slavery at Mount Vernon. After George Washington became president, Judge escaped during one of Washington’s many extended residences in Philadelphia to perform his presidential duties. She successfully resisted Washington’s attempts to recover her and ultimately married and raised a family in New Hampshire.
• “Sgt. William H. Carney (1840-1908)” born into slavery in Norfolk, later gained his freedom and settled in Massachusetts around 1856. In 1863, he enlisted in the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment and fought at Fort Wagner near Charleston, SC. In May 1900, he received the Medal of Honor for his actions while experiencing heavy fire and serious wounds during the battle, which the 54th led.
In addition to the Johns and Green markers, three others center on advances in education for African Americans, focusing on specific schools. The “Campbell County Training School” and “Prospect School” (Scott Co.) were built with plans and funds provided by the Julius Rosenwald Fund, one of the most successful programs to support universal schooling for black students during the Jim Crow era. Long before the Rosenwald initiative, one of the first African American schools in Shenandoah County opened in Strasburg by 1875. After a fire destroyed the school in 1929, the county built a new one, “Sunset Hill School.”
Two markers relay stories about African Americans in the pre-Civil War era. “The African Preacher (ca. 1746-1843)” recalls the African-born John Stewart, who ended up enslaved in Nottoway County. After becoming a licensed Baptist preacher, known for his “wisdom and oratory” and community leadership, Stewart so impressed his white neighbors that they contributed to purchasing his freedom. “Spy Hill African American Cemetery” discusses a burial ground in King George County that emerged by the mid-1800s with the graves of enslaved plantation laborers.
Post-Civil War, Reconstruction history grounds five markers. Two of those signs — “Little Zion Baptist Church” (Orange Co.) and “Westwood Baptist Church” (City of Richmond) — speak to the statewide trend during Reconstruction of African Americans exercising newfound autonomy to establish churches separate from white congregations.
Three markers recount places that arose during Reconstruction. One sign for the City of Richmond, “Central Lunatic Asylum,” and one for Dinwiddie County, “Central State Hospital Cemetery,” discuss the origins and burial ground of Central State Hospital, the nation’s first stand-alone mental hospital for black patients. The settlement of emancipated African Americans in the northern Shenandoah Valley’s Clarke County is the subject of “Bristow,” a community that originated in 1869, one of about 20 county villages emancipated people established or settled in.
The only documented lynching of a black woman in Virginia, where more than 100 lynchings were recorded between 1877 and 1950, is relayed in the marker “Charlotte Harris Lynched, 6 March 1878” (Harrisonburg).
Twentieth-century history is the domain of two markers. “Burrell Memorial Hospital,” tells about the founding in 1915 of the Roanoke area’s first hospital for black patients. “John Chilembwe (ca. 1871-1915)” is about the leader of the first major African uprising against colonial authorities in present-day Malawi. A British Official Commission later asserted that a main cause of the revolt resulted from Chilembwe’s education in the United States, at Lynchburg’s Virginia Seminary.
The full text of the markers is available here.
“This is another win for the Commonwealth,” said Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Janice Underwood. “To move Virginia forward, it is vital that we prioritize telling a more complete narrative of our story. The extraordinary individuals represented in these markers are Black lives that mattered. In real-time, we are building a road map for the country as millions across the nation reflect on black oppression and the systemic reforms necessary for healing, reconciliation, and racial equity.”
Virginia’s historical highway marker program, which began in 1927 with the installation of the first markers along U.S. 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently, there are more than 2,600 official state markers, most of which are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside VDOT’s authority.
More information about the Historical Highway Marker Program is available on the website of the Department of Historic Resources at https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/highway-markers/.
State News
Governor Northam announces new recovery marketing aid for tourism businesses
~ Virginia Tourism Corporation to award up to $500,000 in marketing funds to address impacts of COVID-19 pandemic ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 18, 2020, announced that new recovery marketing funds are available to destination marketing organizations (DMO) across the Commonwealth that have been heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The WanderLOVE Recovery Grant Program, which is administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), will provide up to 50 grants to DMOs of up to $10,000 each.
“The coronavirus pandemic had an immediate and devastating impact on our tourism industry,” said Governor Northam. “When it is safe to resume travel, we want to equip Virginia destinations with the tools they need to support and promote the diverse communities that travelers love to visit. There will be a lot of demand for leisure travel, and the WanderLOVE Recovery Grants will help towns and cities across our Commonwealth position themselves as an ideal getaway when visitors are ready to get back on the road.”
Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Virginia spending more than $26 billion in 2018, supporting 235,000 work opportunities and contributing $1.8 billion in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.
Based on industry research, in-state and drive-market road trips will be the first to return as restrictions are lifted in Virginia and across the country. Travelers will be seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and access to open spaces, specifically beach, outdoor, and rural experiences.
“Tourism is an instant revenue generator for the Commonwealth, and a major contributor to our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The pandemic has had catastrophic effects on tourism nationwide, and these grants will help get Virginia back on its feet as a premier travel destination.”
WanderLOVE, a new integrated summer campaign created by VTC, will provide travel inspiration for road trips, outdoor recreation, hidden gems, small towns, and it’s signature LOVEworks program. Grant recipients will be equipped with creative assets and a toolkit to implement in their own marketing.
Applications for the DMO WanderLOVE Recovery Grant Program open on June 18, 2020, and will close on July 2, 2020. Awardees will be announced by July 15, 2020. Grants are open to any of Virginia’s 114 recognized DMOs. Funds must be used for recovery marketing and may be used for participating in the VTC co-ops, local advertising, out-of-state marketing, and other allowable items. DMOs may apply for DMO Recovery Grants here.
While the DMO WanderLOVE Recovery Grant Program is only open to eligible DMO partners, VTC’s traditional Marketing Leverage Program (MLP) grants will open to all Virginia tourism industry partners in August 2020. More information on that program is available here.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 69%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 3
89/66°F
89/66°F