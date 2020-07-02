Business
Management Message idea: You can use in whole or as an idea starter – It’s time to change the tone
In July, we celebrate this country’s independence and the birth of what was to become the United States.
In July 2020, sadly, we don’t feel so united.
We have had extreme, collective disappointments, tragedy, and stresses in the last few years. We have also had successes, change for the better, and some hopeful signs for the future.
Everywhere we turn, people are angry, and all too anxious to point fingers. Anger is everywhere from supermarkets to living rooms to the street. For every success one person points to, another claims it was corrupt. For every corruption, others claim it was a success.
The sad thing is that some points of everyone’s opinion are valid. But anger makes it very difficult to focus on solutions and agreement.
In this era, perhaps we can never agree, but we can tone down the rhetoric. That’s important because no matter how angry we are, there are things worth saving in our nation.
Inflammatory, sweeping accusations against one person, groups of people, or every person don’t help the general tone. It doesn’t help to accuse everyone, but yourself, of evil intentions. Just like you, most people don’t think their intentions are evil at all. We might remember that.
Let’s avoid name-calling to insult those with whom we disagree.
Turn off, log off, conversations that have become vicious. Don’t be part of the problem.
Take a moment to hear others.
Let others speak.
When you speak, try to speak with charity.
This month, take time to remember that, right or wrong, idealists founded this country in hope of building something better than existed previously. You can argue they didn’t succeed, as many have, but at least they tried to build, not destroy.
Let’s be joyful builders. Let us thrive together aware of our disagreements, but in unity to seek solutions.
Innovative plant disease detection
A tool that may enable farmers to instantaneously detect plant diseases in the field is being developed by a team of researchers from North Carolina State University. Here’s how it works.
Disease signatures
When plants “breathe,” they release volatile organic compounds, better known as VOCs. However, when a plant is sick, the composition of those VOCs changes. Each disease causes different changes in the VOCs emitted during plant respiration. This means that it’s possible to associate VOC changes to specific diseases, an idea that led researchers to develop a device that can analyze plant VOCs and identify disease.
Portable disease detector
For now, the detector can differentiate between 10 plants VOCs and effectively diagnose four diseases. This is a promising development that could provide farmers with an affordable and fast way to detect plant diseases before they harm crop yields.
Industrial waste gets second life as fertilizer
Spent microbial mass (SMB), a plentiful and nutrient-rich waste material composed of bacteria, fungi, and plant cells, is being reviewed as a fertilizer. Recently, researchers examined how its application affected cornfields by comparing one treated with SMB to one that received normal fertilizer.
A plentiful alternative to fertilizers
The main question when evaluating a potential fertilizer is how effective it is. In the case of SMB, researchers found that fields treated with it and those treated with normal fertilizer had similar crop yields. One difference that stood out, however, was that SMB needed to be applied more often. Nevertheless, this isn’t a major concern. Industrial biotechnology produces a lot of SMB, so supply is unlikely to be a problem.
Lower environmental impact
While more research is required, it seems that SMB could have a positive impact on food production and the planet.
Wounding plants could make produce healthier
Proponents of organic farming contend that organic fruits and vegetables, which are exposed to more stress than produce farmed with the help of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, are healthier. Specifically, there’s been substantial debate around the idea that exposure to insect bites induces a stress response that causes plants to produce more antioxidants and makes them healthier and more nutritious. A recent study suggests this may be true.
An international team of scientists observed strawberry plants that were exposed to different types and levels of wounding to the leaves a few days before harvest. They found that plants that had been wounded in ways that mimicked insect bites produced more antioxidants than those that hadn’t been wounded.
This discovery could spur the development of new techniques for the produce industry, which is constantly trying to grow more nutritious food. Manipulating plant metabolism without the use of environmentally harmful pesticides and fertilizers is a step in the right direction.
3 advantages of crop diversification
Crop diversification is the agricultural practice of cultivating a variety of crop types. This offers many benefits and could provide solutions to some of the key problems modern farmers face. Here are three advantages offered by crop diversification.
1. It helps farmers make ends meet
As crop prices become less stable and growing conditions become more difficult, many farmers struggle to ensure their financial security. However, farmers can reduce economic uncertainty by cultivating more than one type of crop. Furthermore, diversification lets farmers take advantage of niche markets in their region (such as by cultivating heirloom varieties to sell at local farmers’ markets).
2. It makes crops more resistant
3. It lessens the environmental impact
Crop diversification makes farms more environmentally friendly. This is because planting a variety of crops makes the soil healthier, which in turn reduces the need to use excessive amounts of fertilizer. In addition, diversification ensures that crops are more resistant to disease and therefore require fewer pesticides.
Lastly, farmers who plant different kinds of crops are able to tap into their regional markets and contribute to strengthening their local economies. This helps farms thrive and provides them with greater financial security.
How antibiotic use in cattle impacts soil and the environment
The use of antibiotics in cattle is a subject of ongoing concern and debate. Furthermore, research suggests that antibiotic use could increase greenhouse gas emissions.
Antibiotics and soil carbon
Researchers looked at soil that was exposed to manure from cows treated with antibiotics. They analyzed it and compared it to soil exposed to no manure and soil exposed to manure from antibiotic-free cows. While the exact cause isn’t clear, they found that the soil exposed to antibiotics stored less carbon than the others.
Why soil carbon matters
The bottom line is that while manure is typically considered healthy for the soil, the presence of antibiotics in it could mitigate the benefits. To ensure soil health, antibiotic use in cattle should be closely reviewed.
Small microbes could mean big progress
A common issue encountered by farmers is that, over time, fertilizer use results in diminishing returns. This is because fertilizers deplete nutrients from the soil and producers consequently need to use more of it each year to make their crops flourish. Unfortunately, this only worsens the problem in the long term.
Microbial solutions
A possible solution to this problem is to introduce beneficial microorganisms into the soil. Some of these help soil retain carbon, which bolsters plant growth and promotes organic diversity. Other microbes aid in crop production by preying on harmful organisms and thereby helping plants stay healthy.
The importance of sustainable agriculture
The development of microbial farming is a step toward producing large crop yields that don’t require chemical fertilizers.
