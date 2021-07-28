Managing your finances during a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the financial well-being of households across the country. While some people lost their jobs, others received wage increases. If you need advice on how to get out of debt or want to invest your money wisely, several professionals can help you manage your finances.

Debt help

A certified credit counselor can assess your financial situation and provide personalized advice to help you get out of debt. However, if you need to file for a Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy, it’s advisable to work with a bankruptcy attorney. In addition to helping you file the necessary paperwork, this professional will represent you at court hearings and creditor meetings to look out for your best interests.

Financial planning

A financial planner can provide you with a complete picture of your assets and help you evaluate your investment options. Consequently, they can guide you toward a financially stable life and assist you in developing a plan to reach your goals.

However, it’s important to specifically work with a certified financial planner (CFP), as these professionals are the most qualified. Only they have the requisite knowledge, skills, and experience to provide you with sound financial planning strategies and solutions.

In addition, depending on your needs, it may be a good idea to get assistance from a registered investment adviser, portfolio manager, or broker. Just make sure you do your research. If you require help managing your cash flow or saving for your retirement, it’s important to choose the right professional for the job.