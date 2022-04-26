Community Events
Managing Your Money series starts soon in Front Royal and New Market
Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer a six-session “Managing Your Money” series in two locations beginning in mid-May. The Front Royal classes will be held at the Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, from 6-8 p.m. weekly on Mondays beginning May 16th. The New Market classes will be held at the New Market Town Hall, 9418 John Sevier Road, New Market, from 6-8 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays, beginning May 17th. The series is designed to help people take control of their personal finances.
Topics for the sessions include personal finances, understanding credit, developing a spending and savings plan, traditional and non-traditional banking, insurance and recordkeeping, and getting out of debt. Each session will include a list of “Action Steps” to help participants apply what they learn to their own financial situation. Extension Agent Karen Poff says of the program, “This series is not just for folks who may be struggling with their finances. Anyone who wants to reach a financial goal such as buying a car, paying for college, owning a home, or saving for retirement can benefit from taking steps to improve their money management.”
The registration fee for the series is $20.00, which covers a notebook and materials for all six sessions. Scholarships to cover the registration fee are available for anyone who needs one. People can register online at: tinyurl.com/MYMSpring2022. Download a flyer at warren.ext.vt.edu/programs or contact Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu or 540-635-4549 to receive a copy by e-mail or mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling 540-635-4549 or your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
SAR commemorates Patriots Day in Middleburg
On April 23, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in a ceremony in Middleburg, VA to honor the eight patriots who lost there lives on the green in Lexington, Massachusetts to start the fighting in the Revolutionary War. The Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter of the SAR sponsored the event held at the Sgt Maj John Champe Memorial in Middleburg, to commemorate Patriots Day. This is in remembrance of what is considered the first day of the fight for independence. The ceremony was emceed by SMJC Chapter President Ken Bonner. Rt Reverend Larry Johnson performed chaplain duties with Dr Eugene Thomas, Virginia Society Chaplain giving a presentation on the Battle of Lexington and commemorated those who gave their lives at the start of the Revolutionary War.
On April 18, 1775, Dr Joseph Warren found out the British were planning on marching to Concord from Boston to seize weapons and ammunition stockpiled there by American colonists. They were to stop in Lexington and capture Samuel Adams and John Hancock, leaders of the uprising. He dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn the men and communities. On the night of April 18th, over 700 British troops left Boston, arriving April 19th in Lexington. By the time they arrived, Adams and Hancock had left for Philadelphia. After receiving the alarm approximately 70 minutemen gathered on the village green. The militia were led by Captain John Parker who assembled his men in parade ground formation. The intention was to make a show of political and military determination but not to meddle or start a shooting war. Parker’s orders were “Stand your ground; don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.” The British troops who marched to the green were led by Major John Pitcairn and Lieutenant William Sutherland and began an effort to surround and disarm the colonists. One of these leaders ordered them to lay down there arms and surrender. With this action, Parker ordered the militia to disperse and not to fire. The men began to leave, when a shot was fired. No one is sure who fired that shot, but it started an attack by the British. When it ended, eight Americans lay dead with an equal amount injured. Only one British soldier was wounded. The British then reformed and marched to Concord where they found the arms and ammunition had been safely removed. The British started fires which led to minuteman units from throughout the area to gather and protect the town. British troops were ordered to the Concord North Bridge where they began to tear up the blanks on the bridge. Over 400 colonial militia arrived and shots were fired. Additional militia began arrive and the British being outnumbered, began a retreat to Boston. Minutemen from the surrounding areas began arriving and fired from behind rocks, tree, fences and buildings as the Kings men were marching the 18 miles to Boston. The Revolutionary War had begun with the ragtag colonial army defeating what was considered the best army in the world. The eight men who sacrificed their lives that day were John Brown, Samuel Hadley, Caleb Harrington, Johnathan Harrington Jr., Robert Munroe, Isaac Muzzy, Jonas Parker and Asahel Porter.
Junior members Jacob Schwoerer and Christian Powers of the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter, rang a bell for each of the names to honor their memory. Wreaths were placed by Ernest Coggins, Virginia Society 1st Vice President; Dr Michael Weyler, Virginia Governor of the Founders and Patriots of America; Sgt Maj John Champe, Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves and George Washington chapter of the SAR, Ketoctin, Lane’s Mill, Stone Bridge and Elizabeth McIntosh Hamilton DAR chapters and Colonel William Grayson and Reverend John Marks C.A.R. Societies. The Virginia State Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, led by SMJC Vice President Barry Schwoerer fired a salute to commemorate this most important date in American History. Other members of the John Champe Chapter included Sean Schwoerer, Steven Powers, Richard Ryan and Rhett Wade. Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Larry Johnson, Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer, DSS Community Liaison
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Smeltzer from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Michelle is the Community Liaison.
Michelle brings us up-to-date about the Thermal Shelter and highlights some community events that are happening in the next few weeks.
First a reminder about the upcoming food giveaway that’s happening Friday, April 29th at 4:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 14 W 1st St, Front Royal. No ID or application is needed. It starts at 4:00 pm and goes till the food is gone, so don’t be late. Call 540-635-3430 ext 3355 for additional information.
Next on the calendar is the Empty Bowl Supper to benefit the House of Hope. This happens on April 30th, from Noon to 3:00 pm at Honey & Hops, 212 E Main St A, Front Royal. Music will be at the Gazebo. All the funds raised will benefit the House of Hope.
House of Hope is a program for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives.
On May 12th, the Warren County DSS will host a Job Fair in the gymnasium at the Warren County Health & Human Services Complex, 465 W 15th Street in Front Royal. The Job Fair will start at 10:am and go till 2:00 pm. Various employers from the area will be attending, so bring your resume. Also, local education programs will share courses and training opportunities.
And finally, on May 14th, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, will be hosting the Warren County Volunteer Fair. All ages are invited to learn about volunteer opportunities with local organizations that make a positive impact in our community. You can make a difference – be a volunteer.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
American Heart Association and Fauquier Health host first ever CycleNation event in the Warrenton area to save lives
The American Heart Association is proud to partner with Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd to bring the Association’s CycleNation event to the Warrenton area! This will be a digital event, meaning anyone can participate wherever they are, from April 26th to May 26th.
“Heart complications, heart attacks, and heart disease hit close to home for too many of us,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Sarah has joined the cause to ride under Fauquier Health as a Team captain. “By partnering with the American Heart Association, we want to encourage a community-wide health initiative to allow community members to come together, formulate their teams, and involve staff, friends and family to ride for a good cause.”
Kelly Yoder, Director of Laboratory Services at Fauquier Health, joined the cause as a Team Captain for the virtual event as well. When asked about her reasoning to participate, she shared, “My maternal grandparents both passed of heart disease. This opportunity motivates me to get back on the bicycle again.”
The wonderful part about CycleNation is that it is a month-long initiative. May is Stroke Awareness Month and all teams and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. This community initiative is different than what we have experienced in the past. Since this challenge is part of a larger move challenge, team members can also participate by walking, running, clocking time on the elliptical, and more.
The top three comorbidities in Fauquier County have been identified as obesity, hypertension, and high lipids. The common risk factor reduction for all three of these areas is exercise. For a healthy heart it is highly recommended to take a brisk walk for 30-minutes, three times a week. The Warrenton CycleNation is a fun and meaningful way to encourage more physical activity, celebrate heart and stroke survivors, and raise lifesaving funds.
Rich Pinson, Director of Fauquier Health’s Cardiac Service Line, said, “It’s not just about being a professional biker or cycler to participate. We want to encourage participation from all angles to get folks moving more. As a cycler myself, I am excited about the opportunity to promote heart health not only to our staff and community organizations, but to all of our community members. Anybody can participate in this cause.”
Teams and riders can register to receive a $5 Moe Buck Card from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Warrenton and the top fundraising team will also receive a catered taco lunch fiesta from Moe’s. The top three individual fundraisers will receive a free Moe’s taco kit.
To date there are four community organizations that have started their teams: Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson + Johnson, and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
To register your organization as a team, visit www2.heart.org.
Once your team is registered, you can set your donation goal, and start recruiting your riders. There is no limit on riders and any monetary value of donations count.
The Warrenton CycleNation digital event is locally sponsored Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd. The funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
SAR commemorate Revolutionary War hero, Sgt Maj John Champe
On May 23, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration of Revolutionary War patriot Sergeant Major John Champe in Loudoun County. The event was sponsored by the Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter (SMJC) with SAR participation from the Virginia Society (VASSAR), Fairfax Resolves Chapter (FR), George Washington Chapter (GW), Colonel William Grayson (CWG) and Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII). The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Stone Bridge (SB), Ketoctin (KT), Lanes Mill (LM) and Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill Chapters (EMH). The Children of the American Revolution had representatives from the Rev John Marks (RJM) and Colonel William Grayson (CWG) Societies. Ken Bonner, President of SMJC emceed the program with Chaplain duties by Right Rev Larry Johnson (CJWII). Greetings and wreaths were presented by Jeff Thomas, Alternate National Trustee and Past President of VASSAR; Ernest Coggins, 1st Vice President VASSAR and Dr Michael Weyler, Governor of the Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America. Steven Powers then gave a presentation on Sgt Maj Champe.
John Champe was a Revolutionary War soldier and hero. He was born in 1752, near Aldie Maryland. In 1776, he enlisted in the Virginia Cavalry and quickly rose to the rank of Sergeant Major in the unit commanded by Major Henry Lee III, later known as “Lee’s Legion”. In October 1780, near Bergen, New Jersey, the legion was camped across the river from New York City and British encampments. A month earlier, Benedict Arnold had deserted to the British. General George Washington wanted to capture Arnold, who was in New York recruiting men to fight for the British. Washington developed a plan to capture, court-martial and make an example of the traitor Benedict Arnold. This would require an individual to be a double agent, act as a traitor to the colonial cause and infiltrate the British forces. The soldier would ride through American pickets and board a boat that would cross the Hudson. In New York, he would present himself as a deserter and gain Arnold’s confidence. With the aid of an accomplice, he would kidnap Arnold and bring him back to the American camp. Major Lee told Washington, that John Champe was the right man for the job. Lee’s Memoirs describe Champe as “Rather above the common size — full of bone and muscle — grave, thoughtful, taciturn — of tried courage and inflexible perseverance”. Champe accepted the assignment and at about 11:00 pm on October 20, 1780, rode away from camp with his personal effects, weapons and the unit Orderly Book to prove his desertion. Only a handful of American leaders knew of the plan. Champe was chased by and shot at by his own unit. He eventually made it to the river and was captured by the British.
Taken to British Headquarters, he convinced Arnold of his desertion and was assigned as a recruiting sergeant. The job gave him access to Arnold’s home where he observed Arnold and his nightly routine. A plan was made with sympathizers to seize Arnold on his evening stroll, take him to a waiting boat and transport him across the Hudson. Before the plot could be put into play, Arnold moved the headquarters to another part of Manhattan, taking Champe with him. Arnold moved his forces to Virginia. Once in Virginia, Champe served in the British Army for months before finding a way to escape back to the Continental Army. Upon rejoining the Americans, Champed wanted to continue fighting the British, but Major Lee dissuaded him from it. It was noted that if captured, he would now be hanged as a spy. Lee believed Champe had acquitted himself well and discharged him honorably from the Continental Army. After the War, Washington personally recommended Champe for the position of Sergeant-at-Arms for the Continental Congress. His name was recorded as such in the Congressional log dated August 25, 1783. After serving, he returned to Loudoun County near what is now Champe Ford Road. The DAR erected an obelisk near the site of that home. He later moved his family to what is now Pendleton County West Virginia. He married Phebe Susan Barnard and they raised six children. He died September 30, 1798 in Fort Prickett, what is now West Virginia. Sergeant Major John Champe was a true hero of the American Revolution.
Wreath presentations were made by representatives of the participating organizations followed by a musket salute from the Virginia State Color Guard. The guard was commanded by Barry Schwoerer (SMJC) and included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dale Corey (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Brett Osborn (CJWII), Christian Powers (SMJC), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Jacob Schwoerer (CJWII) and Michael Weyler (OFPA and CWG).
Mark your calendars for SamiCon at Samuels Public Library – Saturday, May 7th
Samuels Public Library is bringing back SamiCon in-person for the first time since 2019. This year the event coincides with Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 7th.
SamiCon is a free event for all comic fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers. Throughout the day patrons of all ages visiting the library can pick up free comics provided in collaboration with Four Color Fantasies at two service tables located in its Graphic Novel sections.
“SamiCon is one of our favorite events to showcase what the library has to offer” Said Erin Rooney, Adult Reference Supervisor. “Members of the community may not be aware of some of the amazing services and collections we have, as well as those of our sponsoring organizations.”
This year’s theme is, “Level Up with Your Library Card,” where patrons can try their hand at activities in order to gain experience points for raffle prizes.
Activities include coding workshops run by local STEM center Code Ninjas, arcade games on loan from local game store Play Favorites, a scavenger hunt, an escape room, costume contests, Minecraft, Pokémon cookie decorating, and performances from local magician Kevin Owens.
“SamiCon is a little like Halloween or Christmas, it lets your inner child come out to play!” Said Sydney Patton, a member of the Friends of Samuels Library. “The best part is you are among friends, of all ages, who are also there to have fun! I can’t think of a local event I love more!”.
In addition, the library will be unveiling its brand new board game collection, sponsored by Play Favorites, that allows patrons to check out popular titles such as Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, and Code Names.
All events will take place Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm at Samuels Public Library. While you’re out and about for SamiCon, community members should also check out Family Fun Day and Main Street Geek’s Free Comic Book Day activities.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
AARP Smart Drivers Course to be held May 6th at Front Royal United Methodist Church
Refresh your driving skills and save insurance cost by taking the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) Smart Drivers course on Friday, May 6, 2022. The class will be held from 8am to 5pm at the Front Royal United Methodist church in their Fellowship Hall.
Designed for those aged 50 and above, attendees will be presented a certificate that should reduce their auto insurance rate. There are no tests to pass, and the cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.
To register or for more information call Mike at 540-635-1256.
