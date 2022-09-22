Regional News
Manchin permitting reform bill includes approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal that centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for the Inflation Reduction Act would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to the text of the measure released late Wednesday.
Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with some on the left worried it would remove tools for communities to oppose projects with major environmental impacts. The chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, blasted the Manchin plan on Wednesday night and said, “My colleagues and I don’t want this.”
A provision in the legislation to approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia and Manchin’s home state of West Virginia also alienated Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who said he was not consulted and raised strong objections.
“I cannot support the Mountain Valley Pipeline-related provisions in this legislative text,” he said in a statement. “Over 100 miles of this pipeline are in Virginia, but I was not included in the discussions regarding the MVP provisions and therefore not given an opportunity to share Virginians’ concerns. In that sense, I stand in the same position as many of my constituents who have felt ignored along the way.”
Meanwhile, Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley is leading a letter from Senate progressives urging separate votes on a must-pass stopgap spending measure and the permitting legislation, according to a Politico report.
Adding to problems, the top Senate Republican on the chamber’s spending committee told States Newsroom Wednesday afternoon that the inclusion of the permitting measure and other provisions may make the stopgap bill unworkable.
But Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has continued to say the Manchin plan will be included in the stopgap spending bill to keep the government open when the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Details on Manchin plan
The Manchin bill would not remove any federal permitting requirements.
Instead, it would prescribe timelines for federal agencies to complete their reviews, including a two-year target for National Environmental Policy Act reviews on major projects. Such reviews can take up to 10 years, Manchin has said.
The bill includes a section requiring federal agencies to approve the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has been partially constructed to send natural gas from West Virginia to southern Virginia, upsetting Kaine.
Federal climate deal could force completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline
The bill would also set a five-month limit on court challenges and require federal agencies to act within six months when a court remands a decision to them.
Manchin’s proposal would also designate a lead federal agency to coordinate project reviews. The lead agency would monitor requirements and deadlines set at the state level.
Manchin and other supporters of the measure have said it’s needed to deliver energy from renewable sources like wind and solar.
“If you’re going to build a wind farm or a solar farm in the middle of the desert where there’s no people … you’ve got to have permitting reform to get it done,” Manchin said Tuesday. “You’re not going to be able to deliver the energy that people need.”
American Clean Power Association Heather Zichal said that “as renewable energy projects become more prevalent … we must consider reasonable permitting reforms that preserve the substance of bedrock environmental laws while expediting the review process under them.”
But other environmental groups have already come out in opposition to the measure.
“Building a clean energy future that benefits all Americans cannot start by silencing frontline communities and eroding the laws that protect our access to clean air and water,” said Southern Environmental Law Center Director of Federal Affairs Nat Mund in a statement. “It’s absurd to suggest this deal, early versions of which were literally covered with fossil fuel lobbyists’ digital fingerprints, will do anything but exacerbate climate change at the expense of communities that depend on clean air and water that this proposal threatens.”
Progressive opposition
Members of Senate Democrats’ progressive wing have for weeks criticized potential permitting reforms, which they say would remove power from local communities seeking to challenge pipelines and other projects.
Merkley, the chairman of the Senate appropriations panel on Interior and environmental agencies, and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, all reportedly signed on to the letter calling for separate votes on the permitting bill and the stopgap bill — which would allow senators to stake out a clear position on the Manchin plan.
A spokeswoman for Merkley confirmed the Politico report but declined to comment further or provide a copy of the letter Wednesday.
“We are making clear we would like a separate vote — a separate debate and a separate vote — on the permitting process,” Warren told reporters Wednesday.
More than 70 House Democrats sent a similar letter to leaders of their caucus earlier this month.
Grijalva, who spearheaded House Democrats’ letter, issued a strong statement in opposition to the Manchin proposal.
The measure shortens public comment periods, provides fewer ways for communities to oppose projects and weakens enforcement of foundational environmental and public health laws, the Arizona Democrat said.
Federal court (again) overturns (another) Mountain Valley Pipeline permit
“These dangerous permitting shortcuts have been on industry wish lists for years,” he said. “And now they’ve added the Mountain Valley Pipeline approval as the rotten cherry on top of the pile. The very fact that this fossil fuel brainchild is being force-fed into must-pass government funding speaks to its unpopularity.”
Kaine, who recently reintroduced separate legislation with Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner to increase public input and notification requirements for pipelines as well as clarify the circumstances under which eminent domain can be exercised, said he agreed “with the need to reform our broken process for permitting infrastructure” but disagreed with the congressional approval of the pipeline.
“Green-lighting the MVP is contrary to the spirit of permitting reform,” he said. “Such a deliberate action by Congress to put its thumb on the scale and simply approve this project while shutting down opportunities for full administrative or judicial review is at odds with the bipartisan desire to have a more transparent and workable permitting process.”
In a statement accompanying the bill announcement, Manchin repeated that Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House had all agreed to pass the legislation, which was part of a deal this summer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Democrats opposed to the bill have not threatened to vote against the combined measure and risk a government shutdown.
Spending bill pitfalls
With annual government funding set to expire at the end of the month, Congress is expected to consider very soon a short-term bill to keep the government open for the coming months.
Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he and fellow GOP lawmakers may filibuster the short-term government funding bill — which would need Republican support to pass — if Democrats add too many additional provisions.
That means they would not supply the 10 Republican votes needed for any legislation to advance in the evenly divided Senate.
“What could be telling would be when Schumer puts the legislation on the floor and there’s a motion to proceed, subject to debate, subject to 60 votes — that vote will be indicative of maybe things to come if he’s loaded it up with extraneous things,” Shelby said. “It probably won’t carry that well.”
When asked about Manchin’s permitting reform bill, which at that point had not been made public, and Schumer’s commitment to add it to the must-pass government funding bill, Shelby said, “I think it’s going to be hard to carry that.”
“We haven’t seen the language of it,” he said. “But it’s a raw political deal.”
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections.
The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential electoral votes.
Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for H.R. 8873, which would revamp the Electoral Count Act.
“If your aim is to prevent future efforts to steal elections, I would respectfully suggest that conservatives should support this bill,” Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said on the House floor. “If, instead, your aim is to leave open the door for elections to be stolen in the future, you might decide not to support this or any other bill to address the electoral count.”
Cheney, along with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Sunday that the bill “is intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed.”
On the House floor, Lofgren said the bill “will make it harder to convince people that they have the right to overthrow the election.”
Both lawmakers are part of the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
The bill raises the threshold for an objection to a state’s electoral vote from one member of each chamber to one-third of each chamber, a big increase, and makes it clear that the vice president’s role in certifying electoral votes is purely ceremonial.
GOP objections
A majority of Republicans pushed back against the bill, with Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois labeling it partisan and Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin calling the process rushed.
Davis said that Democrats were perpetuating a false narrative that Republicans are election deniers and want to overturn elections, while Steil said that Americans have lost faith in their election system, and the bill does not do anything to quell those fears.
“Will the bill before us boost people’s confidence in our elections process?” Steil asked. “The bill fails the test.”
Virginia’s U.S. House delegation split on party lines Wednesday, with all Democratic representatives voting for the bill and all Republicans voting against it.
The House Rules Committee held a hearing on the measure Tuesday and voted 9-3 to send the legislation to the House floor. All Democrats in that committee voted for the bill, and all the Republicans who voted opposed it.
Trump actions
The push to clarify the election certification process comes after former President Donald Trump tried to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to block the 2020 presidential election results certification.
The Jan. 6 insurrection, spurred by Trump, shortly followed. Four people who were part of the mob died, and five police officers responding to the insurrection also died in the days and weeks following.
Current law allows a congressional representative paired with a senator to object to a state’s electoral votes, which Republicans did. But they were interrupted from their objections when the mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
Because the vice president’s role in the certification of electoral votes isn’t exactly clear, Trump tried to pressure Pence not to certify the election.
Trump was impeached by the House for a second time for his role in the insurrection.
Senate version
The future of the House measure is unclear because the Senate is working on its own legislation.
The Senate held an August hearing where Sens. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, and Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, argued for the need to update the 1887 electoral law.
The senators said the current law is archaic and ambiguous and that their bill had several reforms, including clarification of the role of the vice president when certifying electoral votes.
Collins announced Wednesday she had 10 Democratic and 10 Republican co-sponsors for the bill, meaning its passage could reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance past a filibuster in the Senate.
“Our bill is backed by election law experts and organizations across the ideological spectrum,” Collins said in a statement. “We will keep working to increase bipartisan support for our legislation that would correct the flaws in this archaic and ambiguous law.”
Those 10 Senate Democrats include Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Mark Warner of Virginia, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Chris Coons of Delaware, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet of Colorado, and Alex Padilla of California.
The 10 Senate Republicans include Collins, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
U.S. Senate report says government failed to count deaths of incarcerated people properly
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee.
The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found that DOJ failed to enforce the Death in Custody Reporting Act of 2013, which requires states that receive federal funding to report prison and jail deaths to the agency.
“What the United States is allowing to happen on our watch in prisons, jails, and detention centers nationwide is a moral disgrace,” Ossoff, a Democrat, said in his opening statement.
States that fail to follow the law can lose up to 10% of their funding for state and local law enforcement agencies under the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program.
“These failures were preventable,” according to the report. “DOJ must act quickly to remedy the outstanding implementation failures, and Congress should continue to monitor DOJ’s implementation efforts.”
The Senate investigations panel held a hearing Tuesday afternoon following the report’s release, during which two witnesses whose family members died in custody in Georgia and Louisiana also testified. Both deaths were of pre-trial people, meaning they had not yet been convicted of a crime.
The Department of Justice did not comment on the subcommittee’s report but pointed to the testimony of Maureen Henneberg, the deputy assistant attorney general for operations and management in the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs.
Lack of reporting
From 2000 to 2019, the Bureau of Justice Statistics collected and made public information about deaths in custody that was provided to DOJ. Then the agency would inform Congress of its data. But DOJ then transferred that task to its Bureau of Justice Assistance, which began collecting data in the fiscal year 2020.
Since the transfer, DOJ has not reported the data that the Bureau of Justice Assistance has collected, according to the report.
The report found the agency was not fully cooperating with the panel’s investigation, and “DOJ’s resistance to bipartisan Congressional oversight impeded Congress’ ability to understand whether (the Death in Custody Reporting Act) had been properly implemented, delaying potential reforms that could restore the integrity of this critical program.”
“This information is critical to improving transparency in prisons and jails, identifying trends in custodial deaths that may warrant corrective action — such as failure to provide adequate medical care, mental health services, or safeguard prisoners from violence — and identifying specific facilities with outlying death rates,” the report noted.
In the fiscal year 2021, the report found that DOJ “failed to identify at least 990 prison and arrest-related deaths; and 70% of the data DOJ collected was incomplete.” Of those deaths, 341 were prison deaths disclosed on states’ public websites, and 649 were arrest-related deaths disclosed in a reliable public database.
The report found that the Justice Department did not properly manage the data collection transfer from the Bureau of Justice Statistics to the Bureau of Justice Assistance and that most of the information on deaths that occurred in custody during the fiscal year 2021 was incomplete.
About 70% of the records on deaths that occurred in custody were missing at least one data field as required by the reporting law, and about 40% of the records “did not include a description of the circumstances surrounding the death.”
Andrea Armstrong, a professor of law at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law who studies prison and jail conditions, said that making available data on prison and jail deaths can help prompt reviews of staffing, discipline, and mental health protocols.
“Deaths in custody may signal broader challenges in a facility,” she said.
Working to fix problems
Ossoff and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the top-ranking Republican on the panel, grilled Henneberg on why the Department of Justice has not fixed its data collection process.
“You’ve utterly failed,” Johnson said. “This isn’t that hard.”
Henneberg said the department is working to fix the issues, and many of the underreported death counts are from states.
“The states have no leverage to compel their local agencies to provide the data,” she said.
Additionally, she said that while there is a penalty for states that do not accurately report deaths in custody under the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program, the department is concerned that “the penalty may have unintended, negative consequences and has not implemented the penalty.”
Gretta L. Goodwin, the director of homeland security and justice at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, said a review by two investigators found that the department missed almost 1,000 deaths in one year.
“We believe that’s an undercount,” Goodwin said.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
Va. Rep. Good joins GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth
WASHINGTON — Conservative Republicans gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to commit to bringing legislation to the floor that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth, should the GOP take control of the U.S. House following the November midterm elections.
“How on earth can this be happening in America? It’s hard to even understand,” said Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the main sponsor of the bill, referring to gender-affirming medical treatments sometimes used by transgender and nonbinary people, including minors.
The group touted the bill’s 37 GOP co-sponsors in the House, though that number is less than 10% of the chamber’s members, far short of the backing it would need to move on to the U.S. Senate even if Republicans take control of the House.
Greene’s office said the co-sponsors include Bob Good of Virginia; Jim Banks of Indiana; Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds and Greg Steube of Florida; Clay Higgins of Louisiana; Andrew Clyde and Barry Loudermilk of Georgia; Diana Harshbarger and Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee; Paul Gosar of Arizona; Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn of Colorado; Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin; Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina; Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey; Fred Keller, Dan Meuser and Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania; Matt Rosendale of Montana; Vicky Hartzler of Missouri; and Tracey Mann of Kansas.
State actions
Conservative Republicans across the country have been seizing on the issue of gender-affirming care for transgender youth and attempting to limit it. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “numerous states have implemented or considered actions aimed at limiting LGBTQ+ youth access to gender-affirming health care,” and some have enacted restrictions. The foundation says that 15 states in 2022 are considering 25 similar bills.
Numerous medical organizations, including the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and American Osteopathic Association have voiced opposition to laws restricting gender-affirming care.
Lee Savio Beers, American Academy of Pediatrics president in 2021, said in a statement this year that it’s “critically important for every child to have access to quality, comprehensive and evidence-based care — transgender and gender-diverse youth are no exception.”
“As pediatricians, we will continue to speak up and advocate for our patients. We also want transgender and gender-diverse youth to know that not only do we care for them, we care about them, we value them and we will do all we can to ensure they have access to the care they need and deserve,” Beers added.
A federal appeals court in August upheld an injunction blocking Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender children, the Arkansas Advocate reported.
Felony for gender-affirming care
The legislation proposed in the U.S. House would make it a felony to perform more than a dozen gender-affirming medical procedures on someone under the age of 18 and would allow people who had that care as minors to file a civil lawsuit against each person who provided that care.
The legislation would also prevent federal dollars from going to gender-affirming care and would bar any federal employee from performing such a procedure.
Higher education institutions would be prevented from offering instruction in gender-affirming care.
The measure includes exceptions for people who don’t have “normal sex chromosome structure, sex steroid hormone production, or sex steroid hormone action,” as well as people with “both ovarian and testicular tissue.”
Anyone experiencing a disease, disorder, infection or injury related to a previous gender-affirming procedure would be allowed to get care under the bill’s provisions.
There’s also an exception for anyone with a physical disorder, physical injury or physical illness who would experience “imminent danger of death or impairment of a major bodily function” without one of the procedures or treatments.
Unlikely Senate passage
The bill is unlikely to get past the U.S. Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster even if Republicans take back that chamber following November’s midterm elections and the bill is able to pass the U.S. House. And the legislation would be certain to face a veto from President Joe Biden, who in June signed an executive order that seeks to safeguard LGBTQ+ health care.
The House GOP measure includes the phrase “gender-affirming” nearly 50 times throughout the bill text, and Greene used the phrase on Tuesday before arguing that type of care doesn’t truly exist.
“States like California, Washington, New York and other Democrat-controlled states want to fast-track kids and tell parents they have no right to take away their children’s desire for gender-affirming care. There’s no such thing as gender-affirming care,” Greene said.
Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican and a co-sponsor, questioned why more members of Congress weren’t at the press conference to support the legislation.
“Why wouldn’t every member of Congress be here?” Good asked.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-22 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
“What I want to be really clear about is the books are a pretext,” Ashley Hope Pérez, an author of a banned book, said. “(Book banning) is a proxy war on students who share the marginalized identities of the authors and characters in the books under attack.”
In 2015, Pérez wrote “Out of Darkness,” a young adult romance about a Mexican American girl and an African American boy set in the 1930s, but the book was banned from school districts last year.
The states with the most incidents of banning are Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, according to an updated report released Monday by PEN America, a group that is dedicated to fighting book bans and advocates for the First Amendment. Overall, there were 2,532 incidents of banning across the United States.
“[T]he scope of such censorship has expanded drastically and in unprecedented fashion since the beginning of the 2021–22 school year,” the report found.
In total, there are 1,648 unique book titles that were banned in 2021-2022. PEN previously published a report in April that found 1,586 instances of individual books banned, affecting 1,145 titles, in 86 school districts across 26 states.
Groups demand bans
The new report found that 50 groups at the state, national and local levels, with as many as 300 chapters, “have played a role in at least half of the book bans enacted across the country during the 2021–22 school year.” Of those groups, 73% were formed in 2021, according to the report.
“Those who advocate on this issue are within their rights, their freedom of assembly, mobilization, using their voices, and that’s perfectly appropriate,” Suzanne Nossel, chief executive officer of PEN America, said during a press briefing with reporters Monday.
“But when the end goal is censorship, as a free expression organization, it’s our obligation to call that out and to point out that even the use of legitimate tactics of expression can sometimes lead to a spurious and speech-defeating result,” she said.
According to the PEN report, some states with book bans include Idaho, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas, Minnesota and New Jersey, among others.
“The unprecedented flood of book bans in the 2021–22 school year reflects the increasing organization of groups involved in advocating for such bans, the increased involvement of state officials in book-banning debates, and the introduction of new laws and policies,” according to the report.
“More often than not, current challenges to books originate not from concerned parents acting individually but from political and advocacy groups working in concert to achieve the goal of limiting what books students can access and read in public schools.”
Book Ban Week
The report was released in connection with Book Ban Week, an annual campaign by the American Library Association and Amnesty International to celebrate the freedom to read and to push back against censorship.
The ALA also released its own report that found from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 of this year, there were 681 attempts to “ban or restrict library resources, and 1,651 unique titles were targeted.”
Some groups that have challenged school boards include Moms for Liberty, an organization formed in 2021 with strong GOP ties, and local chapters that “target local school board meetings, school board members, administrators, and teachers” to push right-wing policies, as reported by Media Matters. Moms for Liberty has about 200 local chapters across 37 states.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a Moms for Liberty convention in the summer, where he touted “parental rights” and praised the group for its efforts to get books banned from public schools. In Florida, there are 566 books that are banned, according to the report by PEN.
Republican lawmakers at the state level are also joining the movement to ban books from public schools and libraries.
Nossel said this idea of “parental rights” is “sort of the rubric that gets used to promote these movements.”
She said it’s beneficial for parents to be involved in their children’s education, but “that is not what this is about when parents are mobilized in an orchestrated campaign to intimidate teachers and librarians to dictate (to) them certain books be pulled off shelves even before they’ve been read or reviewed.”
“The trends are very clear that this is a targeted effort,” said Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America and lead writer of the report.
Friedman said that book bans occurred in 138 school districts, representing 5,049 schools, across 32 states. He added that the bans affect nearly 4 million students.
“Overwhelmingly, we are seeing people Google what books have LGBTQ content whatsoever. Even just a book that has an illustration of a same-sex interracial couple gets thrown onto one of these lists and ends up banned in some districts,” he said during the press call.
PEN found that 41%, or 674, of the 1,648 unique titles that were banned addressed LGBTQ+ themes or featured main or secondary characters who are LGBTQ+.
Bans tied to ‘sense of power’
Cheryl Lewis Hudson, an author, and publisher specializing in children’s books celebrating Black culture and Black history said that book bans are about power and are nothing new. She said the trend of book bans is not only censorship but the erasure of marginalized communities.
“We can recall historically that in the United States, enslaved persons were prohibited by law from learning to read or write, and slave masters really understood that this special control of slaves was a sense of power — if you couldn’t control slaves’ bodies, you could control their minds by denying them access (to knowledge),” she said.
Hudson said Jim Crow laws prevented her from accessing public libraries, and she was not able to get her first library card until she was 13. She added that the segregated school she attended did not have a library for students.
“So banned books is not new, nor is the access to knowledge, and the data that PEN is providing reveals really alarming trends in terms of access to ideas,” she said.
She and her husband founded a publishing company that published more than 50 books featuring Black historical figures and culture.
Hudson said the common theme in books that are being banned is not the content of the books but the fact that “the authors of those books are African American, the contributors of those books are from multicultural or non-white backgrounds.”
PEN found that 40%, or 659, of the 1,648 unique titles that were banned had main or secondary characters of color, while 20%, or 338 titles, addressed race and racism.
“So there is a trend and an underlying pattern of white supremacy, really that is challenging the actual existence of people of color in a democracy,” Hudson said.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday.
The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would secure more GOP votes. The amendment would clarify religious liberty protections, though those protections already are in place.
There had been hopes among the negotiators and LGBTQ advocates that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this week would begin the process of moving the bill past an expected 60-vote legislative filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and toward a simple majority passage vote.
But a drive to get at least 10 GOP senators to support the bill appears to have fallen short, leading to a delay until after the November midterm elections.
“We’ve asked Leader Schumer for additional time and we appreciate he has agreed,” Sens. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat; Susan Collins, a Maine Republican; Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican; Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat; and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, wrote in a joint statement released Thursday afternoon.
“We are confident that when our legislation comes to the Senate floor for a vote, we will have the bipartisan support to pass the bill,” they added.
House passage
The U.S. House passed the bill in July following a 267-157 bipartisan vote that got the backing of 47 Republican lawmakers.
The so-called Respect for Marriage Act would ensure that same-sex couples would continue having their marriages recognized federally and at the state level in the event the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn the 2015 case that legalized marriage equality nationwide.
The legislation would also protect interracial marriages, should a future Supreme Court ruling strike down the 1967 Loving v. Virginia decision that voided state laws making it illegal for interracial couples to marry.
Specifically, the bill would “require state government to recognize marriages from other states regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of the two people in the marriage.”
So if one, or both, of those U.S. Supreme Court cases and the constitutional protections they established were to be overturned, states could bar same-sex couples from marrying. But if that couple were to travel to a state with marriage equality, their home state would need to recognize the union.
Abortion decision
Momentum behind this legislation as well as bills to secure the right to use contraception began moving in Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion in June.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion in the case that the justices “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents” and singled out three cases that he believed should be reconsidered by the current court.
The cases — Griswold v. Connecticut, Obergefell v. Hodges and Lawrence v. Texas — provide constitutional protections for people to determine if and when to use contraceptives and who they marry, and prevent the government from criminalizing adult private consensual sexual relationships.
Schumer said Thursday before the delay announcement that the “onus” for advancing the bipartisan marriage equality bill on the floor rested with Republicans, who need at least 10 of their members to support it for it to advance.
“To downplay this issue, to let it pass by, or to act as if we can put it off for another time is not the right thing to do,” Schumer said. “We should do it now.”
Schumer’s spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement Thursday afternoon that Schumer “is 100% committed to holding a vote on the legislation this year before Justice Thomas has a chance to make good on his threat to overturn Obergefell.”
The spokesman added that Schumer is “extremely disappointed that there aren’t 10 Republicans in the Senate willing to vote yes on marriage equality legislation at this time.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has been coy about support for the legislation, saying Tuesday that “if the majority leader decides to bring it up, we’ll see where the votes are.”
In order to get the backing of GOP senators, the group of five negotiators has been working on an amendment that would cement already existing religious liberty protections.
In their joint statement Thursday afternoon, they wrote that “through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language that respects religious liberty and Americans’ diverse beliefs, while upholding our view that marriage embodies the highest ideals of love, devotion, and family.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Maryland becomes haven for out-of-state abortion seekers, providers
BETHESDA — Off Old Georgetown Road, just south of Interstate 270 and not far from where abortion opponents are known to stand in the median and protest, is one of few abortion clinics in the U.S. that offers abortions in the latter stages of pregnancy.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, the clinic’s staff has worked overtime to provide care to the influx of out-of-state patients.
When abortion was a federally protected right, the Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence, CARE staff typically saw 15 to 17 patients weekly. In the two months since abortions were left to states’ discretion, the number of patients from other states has surged, officials at the clinic said.
The acting clinic administrator and medical assistant at CARE is Kelsey, identified by only her first name for security reasons. Kelsey said that out-of-state people now account for a large portion of patients, and numerous referrals come from the South.
Dr. LeRoy Carhart, the medical director, echoed Kelsey’s comments.
“We’re increasing every week,” Carhart said. “We have 24 patients on the schedule right now this week…We have one or two patients from Mississippi or Atlanta every week.”
Abortion providers in Maryland said they see the impact of the reversal of Roe v. Wade as increasing numbers of out-of-state patients and even staff members from closed healthcare facilities make their way to their doors.
At Hillcrest Clinic, an abortion provider in Catonsville, Maryland, the staff has received calls from workers at abortionfinder.org and ineedana.com, websites that help people locate abortion clinics, said Hillcrest’s administrator, Charlotte.
Charlotte, who asked to be identified by her first name only for security reasons, said she thinks those calls are helping out-of-state clients find her clinic.
People from the surrounding states of Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Ohio, and also numerous patients from Texas, have come to Hillcrest to receive an abortion, she said. The result, she said, is an uptick in patients overall.
Clinics in Maryland were already seeing patients from West Virginia, even before this week when the state virtually outlawed all abortions because of abortion restrictions that previously existed in the state.
Whole Woman’s Health, an abortion provider, has clinics in Indiana, Virginia, Minnesota, and Maryland. The organization did have four clinics in Texas, but due to the state’s strict abortion laws, those clinics were closed, said Marva Sadler, senior director of clinical services. She said the staff from those shuttered facilities have been referring Texas patients to their clinics outside the state, including its Baltimore location.
At CARE, Kelsey said many of their patients are from Georgia. Under the state’s new law, abortions are outlawed after six weeks of pregnancy.
An official at Planned Parenthood Southeast said provisions in the law appear to be modeled after the Texas abortion law, which allows citizens to bring lawsuits against other Texans involved in helping a person receive an abortion.
Consequently, workers at Summit Medical Associate in Atlanta said they have been told not to refer patients to clinics outside the state for fear of running afoul of the law. Instead, they can only refer patients to abortionfinder.org.
“It’s real hard,” said Yaya Guy, a medical assistant at the facility. “We know the clinics where they can go to, but that part of the law restricts us from doing that.”
Many new patients from Mississippi at CARE are related to the closure of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion provider. The Mississippi clinic was the face of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the landmark ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.
When women do decide to venture out of state for an abortion, it can be extremely difficult, Maryland providers said.
“Clinics go out of business, and then it becomes a fight for women to find the next closest one, which then [involves] coordinating with childcare and coordinating travel costs,” Kelsey said. “It’s just a huge take-on task for so many women to try to figure out how to do that.”
The overturning of Roe has caused not only patients to come to Maryland. Staff from closed abortion clinics in other states are also arriving in search of jobs.
CARE’s staff now includes workers who moved from other clinics to Maryland to continue their work as abortion providers. One staff member, Sue, who also wanted to be identified by only her first name, came from Tennessee, a state with a near-total abortion ban.
Sue, a nurse practitioner, said she could no longer work in Tennessee because under the state’s laws, performing an abortion is considered a Class C felony, leading to up to 15 years in prison.
“I also have a young daughter, and I’m not from Tennessee originally, but I had lived there for the past 12 years,” she said. “I had always told my husband that we would not raise a daughter in a state that didn’t have full-scope reproductive care for women. So, that was the last straw for us, and that’s why we relocated here.”
There are dozens of abortion clinics across Maryland, and new ones are in the works. In the most recent year for data on abortion clinics, 2017, there were 44 Maryland locations with providers offering abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit organization that reports on reproductive health and rights.
“Luckily, there are enough clinics in Maryland that I think we’ll be able to take care of all the Marylanders who need us and then do as much as we can for the out-of-state folks,” Sue said.
As a nurse practitioner, Sue is legally allowed to perform abortions in Maryland under the Abortion Care Act, which passed in the General Assembly during its last session and went into effect on July 1. The new law provides $3.5 million to train nurse practitioners and other medical professionals to perform abortions.
As a result, Carhart said he trained two nurse practitioners to work at CARE and provide abortions. Along with the nurse practitioners, CARE’s staff has grown to include one registered nurse, six medical assistants, one full-time doctor, and three part-time physicians.
Carhart began performing abortions in 1970 as a junior in medical school. He is well-known for practicing abortions in the later stage of pregnancy. He worked with George Tiller, a physician who performed the same procedures in Kansas, and who was gunned down while in church in 2009 in Witchita, Kansas, by an anti-abortion extremist. In 2013, he was featured in a documentary on Tiller’s life and murder,
Carhart was threatened in 1991 when anti-abortionists set numerous fires on his Nebraska property that burned down his home and farm, killing 21 horses, a dog, and a cat.
Additionally, Carhart was involved in the U.S. Supreme Court case Stenberg v. Carhart, in which Carhart argued that a Nebraska law prohibiting “partial-birth abortion” violated the Fourteenth Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Carhart’s favor in 2000.
He is also known for Gonzales v. Carhart, in which Congress passed, and former President Bush signed into law a bill that banned partial-birth abortions. Carhart sued to stop the act from going into effect. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against him in a 5-4 decision in 2007.
Carhart recently treated a patient from another state at CARE who was forced to carry her pregnancy for 30 weeks because where she lived in the Southeast, an area with restrictive abortion laws, she could not find any clinic that could legally give her an abortion at her stage in the pregnancy, Carhart said.
He said the woman wanted an abortion because her baby had a brain hemorrhage, had not moved for weeks, and did not have a chance at survival.
“It just took her that long to find somebody who would take care of her, and that’s the biggest part right now,” he said. “They’re devastated. They don’t know where to go.”
By Abby Zimmardi
Capital News Service
