Mandatory 10-digit dialing for area code 540 begins May 14, overlay area code 826 begins in June
After a lifetime of having to dial just seven digits for a local telephone call, things are about to change for Virginians living in the 540 area code region. Beginning May 14, callers must use the area code for all telephone calls, including local ones.
Requiring ten digits for all calls is the first step in a State Corporation Commission (SCC) plan to phase in the new 826 area code.
The 540 area code encompasses the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia; some of the larger cities include Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Winchester.
SCC spokesperson Ford Carson says the inventory of available phone numbers with the “540″ area code is expected to run out before year’s end. When that happens, Carson explained, an overlay, which is the addition of another area code to the same geographic region served by an existing area code, will be implemented. Beginning June 14, 2022, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using that new area code, 826.
Those with existing 540 area code numbers will keep them; no one will lose a phone number.
Those who didn’t heed an earlier announcement about this change should start practicing dialing phone numbers using all 10 digits Carson stated in a media release that come May 14, local calls made in the 540 area code won’t be connected if just seven digits are dialed. You must use ten digits (3-digit area code + the 7-digit telephone number).
People can prepare for the switch by updating their cell phone contacts now so that phone numbers regularly called will already have the area code attached.
For more information, see scc.virginia.gov/pages/540-Area-Code-Exhaust-Relief.
Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop
After two Warren County Sheriff’s Office Press Releases explaining the circumstances of the arrest, injuries, and hospitalization of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis on April 2nd following a low-speed chase southbound on Route 522 north of Front Royal in Warren County, the bodycam and dashboard camera footage of a Front Royal Town Police officer have been released by the Front Royal Police Department in the wake of media Freedom Of Information Act requests.
Monday, May 2, Royal Examiner acquired the video and an incident report written by FRPD Cpl. R.D. Lowery through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request. Lowery’s written narrative describes his involvement and observations at the scene culminating in the 7/11 parking lot adjacent to Royal Farms in the Crooked Run Shopping Center area. Also linked here are the two WCSO press releases, including the account of a previous interaction with Mr. Ennis on March 11, during which sheriff’s office personnel helped secure Mr. Ennis’s safekeeping while family or institutional help was sought during an endangered missing person alert due to pre-existing conditions impacting Mr. Ennis’s cognitive abilities.
As reported previously, Ennis was initially transported to Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) after his arrest, then transferred to Winchester Medical Center with a suspected brain bleed, and later to Blue Ridge Hospice, where he died on April 15. Mr. Ennis’s body was transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, where an autopsy was performed; the findings of the Medical Examiner have not been released.
The Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstance of the arrest and Ennis’s death; and a Special Prosecutor, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, has been appointed in the event charges result from that state police investigation.
Click here to see the incident report.
FRPD Dash Cam footage:
FRPD Body Cam footage:
Press Release: WCSO update on Ennis contact, pursuit, death details
Empty Bowl Supper brings in approximately $13,000 for House of Hope
Saturday, April 30th, in Front Royal:
Empty Bowl Supper 2022 brought in approximately $13,000 in sales and donations for the House of Hope again this year. The community support and enthusiasm means so much to the men and the program. This year, Honey & Hops Brew Works helped host the event inside their building. At one point there was a line out the door waiting to get in!
Thank you to the following Downtown merchants who made this year special by displaying bowls ahead of time including: Jean’s Jewelers, Turnmeyer Galleries, White Picket Fence, Royal Oaks Computers, I Want Candy, DL Campus Coffee, Inklings, Royal Blends Nutrition, Gourmet Delights, Front Royal Wines, Main Street Geek.
For the seventh year in a row, Passage Creek Rising has donated their talents and their music to the Empty Bowl Supper. This year they helped organize a special guest, Ed McCurdy from the House of Hope. The show was outstanding!
Wonderful work by Arline Link, Explore Art & Clay on the bowls. After Arline throws the bowls, the community is invited to paint the bowls. There were several businesses and community groups that got together this year to paint. Ruby Yoga hosted a painting party with lotus and tree of life themes for example. This event would not be able to happen without Arline’s hard work and dedication!
Thank you to all of the soup donors; the soups were delicious! Soup donors:
- Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash
- The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chicken Orzo
- The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato
- Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup
- Manor Line Market – Red Curry Chicken
- Downtown Catering – Potato Leek, Beef Barley
- Daily Grind – Chicken Gnocchi
- Royal Spice – Chicken Storg (chicken, beans, noodles)
- El Maguey – Aztec (rice, chicken, vegetables)
- Try Thai – Tom Yum, Coconut, and Tofu
- Vibrissa Beer – Cajun Corn and Tomato Soup
- PaveMint – Street Corn Chowder
A monumental thank you to our sponsors. Your support is sincerely appreciated.
This year’s 2022 sponsorship lineup:
- Super Sponsor:
- Explore Art & Clay – Arline Link
- Gold Sponsors:
- MayAnne and Joe Biggs
- Sigrid Hepp-Dax
- No Doubt Accounting
- Silver Sponsors:
- Rotary Club of Front Royal
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Front Royal Dental
- Craig Zunka and JoEllen McNeal
- Bronze Sponsors:
- Jennifer Avery, Realtor – Crum Realty Inc
- Blue Ink Original
- Eric Reploeg, Realtor – RE/MAX Real Estate Connections
- TLC Settlements
- The Auto Care Clinic
- Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements
- Element Risk Management
- Hazard Mill Farms
- Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley
- IN KIND Sponsors:
- Ellen Aders – Aders Insurance/State Farm
- Card My Yard Front Royal
- Finance of America – Blue Ridge donated a Roku TV to be used as a raffle item. House of Hope resident Will helped run this station. Thank you to Vanessa Boies, Mortgage Advisor for making this happen.
Thank you again to our wonderful community of Warren County. We thank you for your support through the Empty Bowl Supper and pledge to keep updates coming on the growth of the House of Hope program.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we look to celebrate our success with all! Occasional needs are posted. You just might have that extra microwave we may need for a graduate! Let’s stay connected! facebook.com/HOPEinFrontRoyal
City’s Development Services Director accepts new position
The City of Winchester’s Development Services Director, Shawn Hershberger, has submitted his resignation effective May 27, 2022. Mr. Hershberger has accepted a position in the private sector with Energix Renewables.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the City of Winchester. At every level, the City organization is filled with exceptional professionals, and I consider myself lucky to have worked alongside them and serve this great community. I’m excited for the future of the city and hope find ways to stay engaged.”
Mr. Hershberger began service with the City on March 27, 2017, after serving five years as the Executive Director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation. The Development Services Director oversees the Economic Development, Planning, Zoning, Inspections, Tourism, and Main Street divisions and serves as Executive Director of the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA).
“Shawn has been a valuable member of our team, and we’re sad to see him go. Shawn and the Development Services team has made great strides in helping the City achieve its goals, especially during the extraordinarily trying times of the past two years. We know Shawn will be successful in his new position, and we wish him nothing but the best,” stated City Manager Dan Hoffman.
While a nationwide candidate search is conducted, Patrick Elwell, Program Manager in the City Manager’s Office, will serve as Interim Development Services Director. Mr. Elwell joined the City in June 2019 and recently served as Interim Zoning Administrator. Mary Blowe, Deputy City Manager/Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Interim Executive Director of the EDA.
Belle Grove’s ‘Of Ale And History’ Beer Fest back for 27th year
Belle Grove Plantation will host its annual “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The event is in its 27th year and is Virginia’s longest running beer festival. It is also Belle Grove’s most important annual fundraiser that helps support its preservation projects and educational programs.
In 2022, the 50 featured beverages will all be from Virginia breweries and cideries. They include Backroom Brewery (Middletown), Bold Rock Cider (Nellysford), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg), Caboose Brewing Company (Vienna), Devils Backbone Brewing Company (Roseland), Old Hill Hard Cider (Timberville), Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Starr Hill Brewery (Charlottesville), Väsen Brewing Company (Richmond), Vibrissa Beer (Front Royal), Winchester Ciderworks (Winchester), and Woodstock Brewhouse (Woodstock).
Winchester blues and rock band, The Sons of Liberty, will be the first musical performers from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Local favorite, the Robbie Limon Band, will perform 1970’s era top 40 hits and deep tracks from 3 to 6 pm. Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson is the entertainment sponsor. iHeart Media stations, Shenandoah Country Q102 and 99.3 The Fox, radio personalities will be at the Beer Fest throughout the day.
The 2022 souvenir glass sponsor is KEE Construction Services Inc. Other major sponsors include First Bank, iHeartMedia, Perry Engineering, iHeartMedia, Carper’s Wood Creations, and Schenck Foods.
Food will be available from Shaffer’s BBQ Palace, 3 Fires Wood-Fired Pizza, Vittles, Classy Caboose, and A-1 Kettle Korn. Local businesses and the Belle Grove Museum Shop will also offer unique gifts and products for sale.
Festival gates will open at 11 am and tastings will be offered from noon until 5:30 pm. Advanced tasting tickets are on sale at www.bellegrove.org until Friday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. (there are no fees for buying online). Tickets may also be purchased at area Handy Mart locations and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester (open daily 9 am-5 pm, cash and checks only) and the Belle Grove Museum Shop (open Monday-Saturday, 10 am-4 pm and Sunday 1- 5 pm).
Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate and includes a commemorative tasting glass and eight beer tastings. Additional tastings may be purchased for $2 after 2 pm. Designated drivers or guests under-21 may buy general admission for $15 and will be given two complimentary non-alcoholic beverages in the Designated Drivers Tent. Admission includes access to all performances, vendors, and Belle Grove’s 1797 Manor House and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center in the 1918 Barn.
Visitors are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but are asked to leave pets and large backpacks and totes at home. No food or beverages may be brought onto the festival grounds. Photo identification is required for anyone who wishes to do beer tastings. Attendees under 18-years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a rain or shine event.
“Of Ale and History” takes its name from “mine host was full of ale and history” a line in a 17th century satirical poem by Richard Corbet, the Bishop of Oxford and Norwich, England. Belle Grove Plantation, which was founded in 1783 originally grew wheat, barley, oats, and other grains used in beer. Today Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. Belle Grove is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia (exit 302 on I-81). The latest information on the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival may be found at www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove
Berry v. Town: multiple filings as judge orders Town to disclose communication with counsel regarding investigation of Berry’s harassment complaints
There has been a flurry of filings in Berry v. Town of Front Royal federal discrimination lawsuit, though no trial date has been established since the case was twice continued.
Attorneys for the Town of Front Royal missed the April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm deadline to file objections to Judge Joel C. Hoppe’s March 31 Memorandum and Opinion, which partially ruled in Berry’s (referred to as “Brown” in court documents due to her marriage after the suit’s initial filing) favor regarding the Town’s attorney-client privilege related to communication with its legal counsel of record, Julie Judkins.
Judge Hoppe cited the Oct. 7, 2021, deposition of Matt Tederick, in which the former interim town manager stated that Ms. Judkins’s role was “to advise Town Council as it relates to a complaint that was made by [Brown]” and further testified that the Town had retained a firm specializing in employment matters because he “wanted an outside set of eyes, an expert in personnel matters to offer legal advice and counsel in the event it was needed.”
Judge Hoppe wrote in his Memorandum and Opinion that any advice given by Ms. Judkin regarding Berry is protected by attorney-client privilege. However, he ruled that communications with Judkins about the investigation of Brown’s harassment complaints, her conclusions from the investigation, and her advice about any remedial measures taken in response to the alleged harassment were not covered by attorney-client privilege. Hoppe, in the March 31 opinion, ordered the Town to disclose those communications.
On Friday, April 22, 2022, after being advised of the above, an oral order was issued granting the Town’s motion for an extension to file a reply. Judge Thomas T. Cullen set a filing deadline of 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 28. Heather K. Bardot, counsel for the Town of Front Royal filed objections at 9:54 PM, nearly five hours past the deadline. The filing stated that the deadline had been overlooked when the order was received because “the court did not mention it would be shortening the time to file objections during the April 6, 2022, status conference, and defense counsel did not contemplate that occurring, or catch that deadline.”
Per Judge Hoppe, responses to the objections would be due April 21, 2022, and a hearing on those objections was scheduled for April 25. However, shortly before the scheduled hearing, counsel was notified that the court had a conflict with the hearing date.
Though two alternate dates were offered, both sides had conflicts. At that point, the court indicated that the matter would be decided on the pleadings, which at that time consisted of the objections and the reply to the objections.
Heather K. Bardot, counsel for the Town, on April 25, submitted a memorandum in support of a motion to extend time, writing,
“Counsel for defendant spent the weekend of April 23-24, 2022, preparing for a trial on April 26, 2022, after finishing a four-day trial, April 18-21, 2022. Counsel then spent April 25, 2022, preparing witnesses for trial, and will be in trial on April 26, 2022.
While no one else has done any work on this file, defense counsel had hoped she might be able to garner some assistance from another attorney in her office. However, one of the two attorneys whom she would typically have turned to for help became sick with COVID on Friday, and the other left on Friday to travel home to be with her mother who is in hospice.”
Timothy Cupp, counsel for Jennifer Berry Brown, on Wednesday, April 27 filed an opposition to Bardot’s motion to extend time stating, ‘” The failure here by the Town’s attorney to “catch the deadline” simply is insufficient to justify an untimely filing.” He asked the judge in that filing to deny the Town’s Motion to Extend.
On Thursday, April 28, counsel for the Town, Heather K. Bardot filed a Reply to Plaintiff’s Opposition to Defendant’s Objections to Magistrate Judge’s Memorandum Opinion and Order motion in the case, writing that the Town “does not believe that the court has authority to shorten the time” provided by Rule 72(a), which states in part that “a party may serve and file objections to the order within 14 days after being served with a copy. A party may not assign as error a defect in the order not timely objected to.
The district judge in the case must consider timely objections and modify or set aside any part of the order that is clearly erroneous or is contrary to law.”
Bardot further wrote in the memorandum, “Should the court find that it has authority under Rule 72(a) to enter an order shortening the time for filing objections to a magistrate’s order and opinion, the Town requests that the court exercise its discretion and grant its Motion to Extend Time and consider the objections the Town has made to the Magistrate Judge’s Memorandum Opinion and Order.”
Bardot maintains that the delay was “but a few hours … has no impact on the proceedings, and the Town sincerely and in good faith believed, based on a status conference with the court on April 6, 2022, that the objections were to be filed at the normal time provided by Rule 72(a), i.e. midnight.”
The Town maintains that the communications Hoppe ordered the Town to provide to Berry Brown are, in fact, protected by attorney-client privilege, and requested that “this court reverse the Magistrate Judge’s Memorandum Opinion and Order dated March 31, 2022, insofar as it holds that the Town waived the attorney-client privilege with Julia Judkins, Esquire, thereby requiring the Town to disclose its communications with Ms. Judkins as it relates to the Town’s investigation of Jennifer Berry Brown’s sexual harassment complaint.”
In a related matter, the Town filed a motion on April 27, to withdraw Judkins as counsel for the Town of Front Royal, Virginia, citing her Dec. 31, 2021, retirement from the firm of Bancroft, McGavin, Horvath & Judkins, P.C. The judge has not ruled on the matter.
As of Friday, April 29, the court has not ruled on either of the Town’s filings.
Ms. Berry Brown filed a civil complaint in federal court on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming sexual harassment by former Front Royal elected officials and wrongful termination from her job as clerk of council as retaliation.
A civil jury trial was slated to be held May 31-June 3, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg before a series of March filings caused U.S. Judge Thomas T. Cullen to continue the trial. It was initially set to begin on February 22, 2022, before being continued to May 31.
Berry Brown is being represented by Harrisonburg attorneys Timothy E. Cupp and Tim Schulte. Fairfax attorneys Heather K. Bardot and Julia B. Judkins represent the Town of Front Royal; Andrew S. Willis and John B. Mumford Sr., of Glen Allen, represent the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA), named as a second respondent to the complaint.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 2 – 6, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through May 2.
Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
