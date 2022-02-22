Food
Maple Bananarama pancakes
Prep time
5 minutes
Cook time
10 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 3 ripe bananas
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• egg
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• Butter, for cooking
• Maple syrup, to serve
Directions
1. With a fork, mash the bananas and mix with flour, egg, and maple.
2. Heat a non-stick skillet and add a little butter.
3. Pour 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of pancake batter and cook for 1 minute on each side. Repeat until all batter is used.
4. Serve these hot pancakes with maple syrup.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
4 interesting facts about growing mushrooms
Did you know that mushroom production is on the rise due to high consumer demand? If you love these fabulous fungi, here are four interesting facts you should know.
1. They don’t travel well
Mushrooms generally only stay fresh for about 10 days when stored at the correct temperature. However, certain varieties can spend up to two weeks in transit, which can dramatically alter their taste. Therefore, it’s best to choose locally grown varieties.
2. They can be farmed sustainably
The soil used for growing mushrooms can be made up of a variety of organic materials. Byproducts that would normally go to waste, such as spent grain, coffee grounds, and wood chips, can be put to good use if used to grow mushrooms.
3. They require a controlled environment
Mushrooms need a specific set of growing conditions to produce optimal yields, including the right amount of aeration, light, and humidity.
4. There are many varieties
Hundreds of species of mushrooms are grown around the world. In addition to being sold whole, they’re also harvested for use in baking, brewing, winemaking, and pharmaceuticals.
Look for locally grown mushrooms in a grocery store or farmer’s market near you.
5 things to consider when choosing a cooking class
Do you want to sign up for a cooking class? Are you hoping to perfect your skills in the kitchen or discover new recipes? If so, here are five things to consider when choo¬sing a class.
1. Your skills
A beginner will have different needs than someone who’s already handy in the kitchen. To get the most out of taking a cooking class, make sure you choose one that’s suitable for your skill level.
2. The theme
Cooking classes that cover international cuisine, fine dining, culinary techniques, and an array of other themes are available in most places. Therefore, make sure you choose the option that best matches your interests.
3. The timing
Make sure the cooking class fits with your schedule. For example, find out how many classes there are, how long each session is, and how many times you have to attend per week.
4. The cost
It’s important to choose a cooking class that you can afford. It would be unfortunate to have to drop out because the course is too expensive.
5. Your tastes
If you take a cooking class, it’s more fun if you can taste your own creations. Therefore, make sure to choose a type of cuisine that you’re open to trying.
Once you’ve figured out these five cooking-class criteria, all that’s left to do is register.
Olé maple-chicken quesadillas
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
15 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 1/2 red onion, chopped
• 1/2 cup bell peppers, the colors of your choice, diced
• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 1 cup cooked chicken, chopped
• 1/2 cup store-bought salsa, mild or strong
• 8 8-inch tortillas
• 1 cup Tex-Mex mix grated cheese
• Salt and pepper
• Sour cream, to garnish
• Extra salsa, to garnish
Directions
1. In a frying pan, brown the onion and peppers in oil and maple syrup. Allow reducing until most of the liquid evaporates.
2. Transfer to a bowl. Add chicken and salsa. Season with salt and pepper if necessary.
3. Spread the tortillas on a work surface. Sprinkle cheese over each half, and cover with vegetable and chicken mixture. Fold back and close tortillas, then squeeze lightly.
4. In a large non-stick skillet, brown the first quesadillas in a little oil over low heat for about 3 minutes on each side.
5. Transfer them onto a plate and cover them with aluminum foil to keep them warm while others are cooking.
6. Serve hot with sour cream and salsa.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
Blue-banana smoothie
Servings
1
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt
• 1 tablespoon maple syrup
• 1 cup frozen blueberries
• 1 medium banana
• 1/4 cup orange juice
Directions
1. Place all ingredients in a blender.
2. Blend until smooth.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
Maple Canelés
Prep time
20 minutes
Cook time
1:05
Rest time
12 hours or overnight
Servings
10
Ingredients
• 1 1/3 cup + 1 teaspoon milk
• 3/4 cup maple sugar
• 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2/3 cup flour
• 1 pinch of salt
• 2 medium egg yolks
• 1 whole medium egg
• 1-ounce Sortilège, a Canadian whisky-maple liqueur
Directions
1. In a saucepan, heat the milk, maple sugar, and butter.
2. Allow cooling.
3. Pour over the flour and salt (already sifted together) in a bowl.
4. Add the 2 egg yolks, whole egg, and maple liqueur. Whisk the mixture until smooth.
5. Cover with plastic wrap placed directly onto the dough and refrigerate overnight.
6. The next day, remove from fridge and whisk again, until smooth.
7. Pour the batter into 10 large silicone canelé molds.
8. Bake 15 minutes at 400 F. Reduce oven to 350 F and continue to bake for 40 to 45 minutes.
9. Unmold and allow to cool on a rack.
Recipe created by Nancy Samson, a chocolate maker
These canelés freezes well.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
A beginner’s guide to meal prepping
If you’re constantly on the go and don’t have time to cook a fresh meal every day, preparing your food in advance may be right for you. Meal prepping allows you to enjoy healthy, affordable dishes that are ready when you need them. Here’s some advice to get you started.
Use the right containers
Stock up on reusable, airtight containers that will keep your prepared meals fresh. Glass containers are a great option since they’re dishwasher and microwave safe and don’t contain any harmful BPAs.
Plan ahead
Decide which recipes you want to cook for the week so you can buy the needed ingredients. It’s best to choose meals that hold up well in the fridge or freezer. Some foods that are ideal for meal prepping include:
• Frozen vegetables such as peas, broccoli, and cauliflower
• Starchy vegetables like parsnips and potatoes
• Fresh vegetables like celery, carrots, and bell peppers
• Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and buckwheat
• Canned foods like chickpeas, lentils, and peas
• Lean proteins like eggs, cottage cheese, and tofu
• Lean cuts of meat like chicken, turkey, and beef
You may want to start out by prepping meals for just two or three days, as you might find you get tired of eating the same thing all week.
Set aside time
Schedule one or two days per week to prep your meals. Many people set aside Sundays and Wednesdays. However, it may suit your schedule to cook on Mondays and Thursdays. Do whatever works best for you.
Lastly, you may want to download a meal prepping app on your smartphone that allows you to keep your grocery lists and recipes in one place.
