Maple Bananarama pancakes

If you’re constantly on the go and don’t have time to cook a fresh meal every day, preparing your food in advance may be right for you. Meal prepping allows you to enjoy healthy, affordable dishes that are ready when you need them. Here’s some advice to get you started.

Use the right containers

Stock up on reusable, airtight containers that will keep your prepared meals fresh. Glass containers are a great option since they’re dishwasher and microwave safe and don’t contain any harmful BPAs.

Plan ahead

Decide which recipes you want to cook for the week so you can buy the needed ingredients. It’s best to choose meals that hold up well in the fridge or freezer. Some foods that are ideal for meal prepping include:

• Frozen vegetables such as peas, broccoli, and cauliflower

• Starchy vegetables like parsnips and potatoes

• Fresh vegetables like celery, carrots, and bell peppers

• Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and buckwheat

• Canned foods like chickpeas, lentils, and peas

• Lean proteins like eggs, cottage cheese, and tofu

• Lean cuts of meat like chicken, turkey, and beef

You may want to start out by prepping meals for just two or three days, as you might find you get tired of eating the same thing all week.

Set aside time

Schedule one or two days per week to prep your meals. Many people set aside Sundays and Wednesdays. However, it may suit your schedule to cook on Mondays and Thursdays. Do whatever works best for you.

Lastly, you may want to download a meal prepping app on your smartphone that allows you to keep your grocery lists and recipes in one place.