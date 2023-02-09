Maple energy squares

This tasty, hearty soup is an Italian classic. Serve it on a cold day for maximum comfort!

Servings: 6

Ingredients

• 7 ounces of ground beef

• 7 ounces of ground pork

• 1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs

• 1 egg

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped, divided

• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated, divided

• 1/2 cup fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped, divided

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 1/2 cups carrots, finely diced

• 1 cup onion, finely diced

• 1 cup celery, finely diced

• 8 cups chicken stock

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

• 1 teaspoon dried parsley

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 3/4 cup uncooked orzo (or puntalette)

• 7 ounces of fresh spinach

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, breadcrumbs, egg, 2 cloves of garlic, half the Parmesan cheese, and half the parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Using your hands, shape them into small balls about 1 inch in diameter.

2. In a large pot, melt the butter and brown the meatballs on all sides, a few at a time. Set aside.

3. In the same pot, sauté the carrots, onions, and celery for a few minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the remaining garlic and continue cooking for about 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and all the dried spices. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer.

4. Add the meatballs and pasta and simmer for about 10 minutes until the meatballs are fully cooked. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Add the spinach right before serving.

5. Pour the soup into 6 pretty serving bowls. Garnish with the remaining fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese.