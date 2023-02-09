Food
Maple energy squares
Servings: 16
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 1/2 cup skim milk powder
• 1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 2/3 cup maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust flavor)
• 2 large eggs
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
• 1/2 cup sliced almonds
• 1/2 cup coconut flakes
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray or brush with vegetable oil.
3. In a food processor, combine the oats, skim milk, sunflower seeds, flour, maple syrup, and eggs. Process until the mixture is almost smooth, about 10 seconds.
4. Stir in the cranberries, apricots, and almonds. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with coconut flakes.
5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the edges are golden and the center is set.
Nutritional information per square
Calories: 130
Carbohydrates: 21 grams
Protein: 3 grams
Fat: 3 grams
Fiber: 1 gram
Created by: Mélanie Olivier, sports nutritionist
Source: Maple from Canada
Food
Classic paella
Craving a bright, tasty meal? Paella is a typical Spanish dish that’s a feast for the eyes and the taste buds!
Servings: 8
Ingredients
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, chopped
• 3 cloves of garlic, chopped
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 4 chicken thighs, diced
• 3 tablespoons tomato paste
• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 pinch saffron
• 1/4 cup dry white wine
• 2 cups paella rice
• 5 cups hot chicken stock
• 9 ounces jumbo shrimp or scampi
• 9 ounces mussels, well cleaned
• 9 ounces squid rings
• 1/2 cup frozen peas
Directions
1. In a large, deep frying pan, sweat the onion and garlic in the butter. Add the pepper, chicken, tomato paste, paprika, bay leaf, and saffron. Continue cooking for about 5 minutes. Then, deglaze the pan with the white wine.
2. Add the rice and stir well to coat with the seasonings. Pour in the chicken stock and simmer gently for 10 minutes without stirring.
3. Arrange the prawns, mussels (opening upwards), and squid on top of the rice. Continue cooking for another 10 minutes.
4. Remove from the heat, add the peas, cover partially, and let sit for 10 minutes before serving.
Food
Maple pesto broccoli soup
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 large head of broccoli, about 6 cups
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, quartered
• 1 potato, peeled and cubed
• 1 tablespoon maple syrup (preferably golden syrup for its delicate flavor)
• 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
• 3 tablespoons pesto (homemade or store-bought)
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Cut the broccoli into florets. Peel and cut the stems into pieces. Set aside.
2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and soften the onion for about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potato and broccoli stems and cook for another 3 minutes.
3. Add the broccoli florets, maple syrup, and broth. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
4. Stir in the pesto.
5. Use a stand or hand mixer to purée until smooth—season with salt and pepper.
Created by: Stéphanie Côté, nutritionist
Source: Maple from Canada
Food
Swiss cheese fondue
Do you want to enjoy an interactive meal in good company? This cheese fondue from Switzerland is a pure delight.
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 clove garlic, crushed
• 2 teaspoons cornstarch
• 1 cup dry white wine
• 14 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated
• 7 ounces Vacherin cheese, grated
• 7 ounces Emmental cheese, grated
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 2 tablespoons kirsch
• 1 baguette, cut into cubes
Directions
1. Rub the inside of the fondue pot with the crushed garlic clove. Add the cornstarch and wine to the fondue pot and whisk to combine.
2. Turn the fondue pot up to medium-high. Once the wine is hot, gradually add the cheeses, stirring to melt them—season with nutmeg and pepper to taste. Finish with the kirsch.
3. Serve with cubed bread. Guests can dip the bread into the sauce with a fondue fork.
In addition to cubed bread, feel free to serve other foods for dippings, such as cold cuts, sausages, and vegetables. Let your imagination run wild!
Food
Speculoos cookies
These spiced Belgian biscuits pair perfectly with a glass of milk or a cup of tea. Enjoy one for dessert or as a snack.
Servings: 24
Ingredients
• 2 1/4 cups brown sugar
• 2 egg yolks
• 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
• 3 tablespoons 35% heavy whipping cream
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• 1 cup almond flour
• 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
• 1/4 teaspoon ground aniseed
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, butter, egg yolks, cream, vanilla, and lemon zest. Mix for about 5 minutes using an electric mixer until pale and airy. Add the almond flour and mix until well incorporated.
2. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Gently pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, beating constantly. Form a ball with your hands, cover it with plastic wrap and let it stand at room temperature overnight.
3. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough to about 1/2 inch thick. Cut out pretty shapes with a cookie cutter or knife.
4. Place the cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet—Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool completely before serving.
Food
Smørrebrød
This divine open-faced Danish sandwich features a variety of gourmet toppings, making it perfect for breakfast or brunch.
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 1/2 a ripe avocado
• 1 egg
• 2 slices rye bread
• 1 tablespoon butter, softened
• 3 sprigs fresh dill
• 1 shallot, sliced
• 2 tablespoons capers
• 3.5 ounces smoked salmon, sliced
• 1/4 cup fresh watercress
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a small bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
2. Fill a small pot with water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat, gently place the egg into the water, and simmer for 6 to 7 minutes, depending on its size. Remove the egg from the pot and immediately immerse it in cold water to stop cooking.
3. Toast and butter the slices of rye bread.
4. Divide the avocado mixture between the 2 slices of bread. Place a few dill fronds on each slice. Divide the shallot, capers, smoked salmon, and watercress evenly between the slices.
5. Peel the egg and cut it in half. Place each half on the smørrebrød. Garnish with the remaining dill and season with salt and pepper.
Food
Italian wedding soup
This tasty, hearty soup is an Italian classic. Serve it on a cold day for maximum comfort!
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 7 ounces of ground beef
• 7 ounces of ground pork
• 1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs
• 1 egg
• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped, divided
• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated, divided
• 1/2 cup fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped, divided
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 1/2 cups carrots, finely diced
• 1 cup onion, finely diced
• 1 cup celery, finely diced
• 8 cups chicken stock
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
• 1 teaspoon dried parsley
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 3/4 cup uncooked orzo (or puntalette)
• 7 ounces of fresh spinach
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, breadcrumbs, egg, 2 cloves of garlic, half the Parmesan cheese, and half the parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Using your hands, shape them into small balls about 1 inch in diameter.
2. In a large pot, melt the butter and brown the meatballs on all sides, a few at a time. Set aside.
3. In the same pot, sauté the carrots, onions, and celery for a few minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the remaining garlic and continue cooking for about 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and all the dried spices. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer.
4. Add the meatballs and pasta and simmer for about 10 minutes until the meatballs are fully cooked. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Add the spinach right before serving.
5. Pour the soup into 6 pretty serving bowls. Garnish with the remaining fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese.
