Maple mania: How to turn your home into a sugar shack

It’s Maple Syrup Season!

As the ground slowly begins to thaw in the weeks leading up to spring, the starches stored in maple trees during winter turn into sap. In Quebec, Vermont and other maple producing regions, this period of warming signals the start of the sugaring-off season.

Far more than your average agricultural event, the making of maple syrup is a cause for celebration. This is especially true in Quebec, where families and couples head out into the wilderness to visit producers, sample syrups, and enjoy a hearty brunch doused with plenty of the sweet stuff.

Fortunately, the tradition of sugaring-off is starting to spread across North America, and you can now enjoy the flavors of the season in your own home.

To recreate the cabane à sucre experience, you’ll need the following:

• Copious amounts of maple syrup. (It’s impossible to have too much.)

• A variety of brunch foods including scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, and ham.

• One or more traditional salty dishes. Think savory meat pies, baked beans, cretons, and pickles. Salt will help cut the sweetness of the syrup.

• Beverages of your choice. Coffee and juice are traditional, but mimosas are more fun.

• Hungry friends, family members, and neighbors.

• Lively music and a roaring fire, if possible.

Ask guests to arrive in their comfiest jeans and lumberjack shirts.

After everyone has eaten more than their fair share of the maple-infused food, it’s time for dessert. Indeed, no sugaring-off experience is complete without sampling a bit of maple taffy. Simply fill a bowl or baking dish with fresh snow and drizzle thin ribbons of hot maple syrup on top. The syrup should be heated to about 240 F. Let the syrup cool for a few seconds, then twirl it onto wooden popsicle sticks.

Bon appétit!