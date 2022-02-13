Connect with us

Food

Maple Canelés

Published

7 hours ago

on

Maple mania – recipes for every meal: Maple Canelés

Prep time
20 minutes

Cook time
1:05

Rest time
12 hours or overnight


Servings
10

Ingredients
• 1 1/3 cup + 1 teaspoon milk
• 3/4 cup maple sugar
• 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2/3 cup flour
• 1 pinch of salt
• 2 medium egg yolks
• 1 whole medium egg
• 1-ounce Sortilège, a Canadian whisky-maple liqueur

Directions
1. In a saucepan, heat the milk, maple sugar, and butter.
2. Allow cooling.
3. Pour over the flour and salt (already sifted together) in a bowl.
4. Add the 2 egg yolks, whole egg, and maple liqueur. Whisk the mixture until smooth.
5. Cover with plastic wrap placed directly onto the dough and refrigerate overnight.
6. The next day, remove from fridge and whisk again, until smooth.
7. Pour the batter into 10 large silicone canelé molds.
8. Bake 15 minutes at 400 F. Reduce oven to 350 F and continue to bake for 40 to 45 minutes.
9. Unmold and allow to cool on a rack.

Recipe created by Nancy Samson, a chocolate maker

These canelés freezes well.

Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)

A beginner’s guide to meal prepping

Published

2 days ago

on

February 11, 2022

By

If you’re constantly on the go and don’t have time to cook a fresh meal every day, preparing your food in advance may be right for you. Meal prepping allows you to enjoy healthy, affordable dishes that are ready when you need them. Here’s some advice to get you started.

Use the right containers
Stock up on reusable, airtight containers that will keep your prepared meals fresh. Glass containers are a great option since they’re dishwasher and microwave safe and don’t contain any harmful BPAs.

Plan ahead
Decide which recipes you want to cook for the week so you can buy the needed ingredients. It’s best to choose meals that hold up well in the fridge or freezer. Some foods that are ideal for meal prepping include:

• Frozen vegetables such as peas, broccoli, and cauliflower
• Starchy vegetables like parsnips and potatoes
• Fresh vegetables like celery, carrots, and bell peppers
• Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and buckwheat
• Canned foods like chickpeas, lentils, and peas
• Lean proteins like eggs, cottage cheese, and tofu
• Lean cuts of meat like chicken, turkey, and beef



You may want to start out by prepping meals for just two or three days, as you might find you get tired of eating the same thing all week.

Set aside time
Schedule one or two days per week to prep your meals. Many people set aside Sundays and Wednesdays. However, it may suit your schedule to cook on Mondays and Thursdays. Do whatever works best for you.

Lastly, you may want to download a meal prepping app on your smartphone that allows you to keep your grocery lists and recipes in one place.

Food

Impress your sweetie with this easy chocolate mousse

Published

3 days ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

Tasty, fun, and a little bit cheesy if you want to go over-the-top on presentation, this easy chocolate “mousse” is a quick three-ingredient dessert to impress your sweetie on Valentine’s Day. Or you can enjoy it on your own anytime — it really is that simple.

Ingredients:
1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup sifted cocoa powder, or 1/3 cup for dark chocolate flavor
1/2 cup powdered sugar or 1/4 cup for dark chocolate flavor
1/4 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract (optional)
Fruit for garnish

Using a hand or stand mixer with a wire whisk attachment, begin whipping the cream in a chilled bowl until frothy and slightly thickened. Add the cocoa powder and powdered sugar and carefully mix until soft peaks form. Add the optional extract and continue whipping until stiff peaks form. Spoon the mousse into a plastic bag or piping bag with a tip and pipe into your preferred small bowl or dessert glass for extra panache. Garnish with fruit and serve immediately.

If you plan to serve later or you’re serving at a warmer temperature, you can stabilize the mousse with gelatin and cold water. Add one packet of unflavored gelatin to 1/4 cup cold water and allow it to bloom for two minutes, then melt in microwave for 15 seconds or until liquid (heating times will vary). Let the gelatin cool until it’s just warm but still pourable. Prepare the mousse as directed, but slowly pour the gelatin into the still-running mixer once the mousse has reached medium peaks. After the gelatin has been added, continue whipping to stiff peaks. Be careful with temperature — too-cool gelatin will form clumps, and too-warm gelatin will deflate the mousse. Once the mixture has reached stiff peaks, serve as normal.


Food

Ruby chocolate: a food trend to try

Published

1 week ago

on

February 4, 2022

By

Dark, milk and white chocolate are ubiquitous, but have you heard of ruby chocolate? This unique, blush-colored confection has taken the world by storm and is being touted for its health benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about this trendy chocolate.

Origin
Ruby chocolate was created by the Belgian chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut in 2017. It’s made using ruby cocoa beans, which lend this dessert its natural pink hue. Ruby cocoa beans are largely impacted by their environment and can only be grown in specific places like Ecuador, Brazil, and the Ivory Coast.

Taste
Ruby chocolate has the smooth, decadent texture of white chocolate but a flavor profile all its own. It’s often described as having a sweet, berry-like taste with citrusy undertones, and being entirely unlike any other type of chocolate.

Health benefits
Similar to dark chocolate, ruby chocolate is rich in nutrients like selenium, potassium, and zinc, which help promote a healthy immune system. It also contains flavonoids, which contribute to good skin and a healthy heart.


Additionally, ruby chocolate contains phenylethylamine, the same chemical you produce when you fall in love. This Valentine’s Day, consider spoiling someone special with a box of these chocolates.

 

Food

Maple-Infused Carrot and Millet Tabbouleh

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 1, 2022

By

Maple mania – recipes for every meal: Maple-Infused Carrot and Millet Tabbouleh

Prep time
10 minutes

Cook time
30 minutes

Servings
4


Ingredients
Tabbouleh
• 1 cup millet
• 1 1/2 cups pure maple water
• 3 carrots, peeled and grated
• 1 cup sunflower seeds
• 1 cup fresh parsley, chopped
• Zest of an orange

Vinaigrette
• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
• 3 tablespoons sunflower oil
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Directions
1. In a saucepan, combine millet and maple water. Bring to a boil uncovered. Partially cover and cook for 20 to 30 minutes.
2. When millet is cooked, uncover pan and fluff with a fork. Let cool.
3. In a salad bowl, combine the remaining tabbouleh ingredients.
4. Whisk together all vinaigrette ingredients in a bowl. Pour over salad and serve.

Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)

Food

Butter chicken

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 30, 2022

By

Are you looking for a deliciously spicy meal to warm up your taste buds? If so, cook a simplified version of this well-loved Indian dish.

Ingredients
Servings: 4

• 4 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
• 2 teaspoons curry paste
• 2 teaspoons garam masala
• 2 teaspoons yellow curry powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
• 1/4 cup plain yogurt
• 3/4 cup heavy cream (35%)
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 can tomato paste
• 1 can of coconut milk
• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. In a large, deep skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Cook the onions over medium-high heat until translucent. Add the garlic, ginger, curry paste, garam masala, curry powder, salt, and cardamom, and continue cooking for about 2 minutes. Pour the mixture into a blender and add the yogurt. Blend for a few seconds until smooth.



2. In the same pan, melt the remaining butter. Add the spice paste, cream, honey, tomato paste, and coconut milk. Whisk until all ingredients are incorporated.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil and add the chicken. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Serve with basmati rice or naan bread.

 

Food

The 3 best gluten-free flours for baking

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 28, 2022

By

Whether you have celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or simply want to reduce your intake of carbohydrates, here are three gluten-free flours that are great for baking.

1. Almond flour
Almond flour is made by grinding blanched almonds into a fine powder. It has a nutty flavor and a delicate texture, making it perfect for macarons and pie crusts. Just keep in mind that anything you bake with almond flour will brown and cook faster than wheat flour.

2. Coconut flour
Coconut has a mildly sweet flavor that produces a soft, yet dense flour. This makes it ideal for quick bread, pancakes, and waffles. Since coconut flour absorbs more water than both almond and oat flour, it’s important to add enough liquid or eggs to ensure your baked goods don’t dry out.

3. Oat flour
Oat flour has a very mild taste and is one of the most popular gluten-free flour because it’s affordable and widely available. It produces a light, crumbly texture, which makes it ideal for baking muffins, cookies, and cakes. However, oat flour shouldn’t be used in yeast bread and other baked goods that need to rise slowly.


If you don’t want to make your own flour, you can find a variety of pre-mixed gluten-free flours in the health food aisle of your local grocery store. These blends combine several different types of grains and have a consistency that closely mimics all-purpose flour.

 

