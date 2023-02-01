Maple pesto broccoli soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

• 1 large head of broccoli, about 6 cups

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 onion, quartered

• 1 potato, peeled and cubed

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup (preferably golden syrup for its delicate flavor)

• 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

• 3 tablespoons pesto (homemade or store-bought)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Cut the broccoli into florets. Peel and cut the stems into pieces. Set aside.

2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and soften the onion for about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potato and broccoli stems and cook for another 3 minutes.

3. Add the broccoli florets, maple syrup, and broth. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

4. Stir in the pesto.

5. Use a stand or hand mixer to purée until smooth—season with salt and pepper.

Created by: Stéphanie Côté, nutritionist

Source: Maple from Canada