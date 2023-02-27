Connect with us

Food

Maple piña colada

Published

3 hours ago

on

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 2 1/2 ounces white rum
• 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich flavor)
• 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
• 3/4 cup coconut milk
• For decoration, a paper umbrella and maple flakes or a slice of pineapple

Directions
1. Put the first four ingredients into a food processor and blend at high speed for at least 60 seconds until smooth. If too thick, dilute it with a little water.


2. Pour into two of your favorite glasses.

3. Decorate with a paper umbrella, maple flakes, or a slice of pineapple.

Created by: Patrice Plante, mixologist
Source: Maple from Canada

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Food

Maple cookies

Published

5 days ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8 to 12 cookies

Ingredients
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 cup quick oats
• 1 large egg
• 1 cup maple sugar
• 1 1/2 cups sour cream
• Maple nuggets to taste


Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Sift together the flour, baking soda, and baking powder in a bowl. Mix in the oats.

3. In another bowl, beat the egg with the maple sugar. Add the sour cream.

4. Pour the dry mixture into the wet mixture.

5. Use a 2-ounce ice cream scoop to portion the cookies onto a silicone baking sheet, spacing evenly.

6. Sprinkle each cookie with maple nuggets.

7. Bake for 15 minutes.

Created by: Nancy Samson, chocolate maker
Source: Maple from Canada

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Maple-miso baby back ribs

Published

1 week ago

on

February 18, 2023

By

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Servings: 4

Ingredients
Marinade
• 3/4 cup maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust flavor)
• 2 teaspoons chili powder
• 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
• 1 tablespoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne
• 6 tablespoons ketchup
• 1 tablespoon maple vinegar or cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon miso


Pork ribs
• 2 racks of baby back ribs

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 F.

2. Combine all marinade ingredients and mix well.

3. Brush ribs with the marinade.

4. Place the ribs on a baking sheet or in an oven-safe casserole dish and add about 3/4 inches of water to create steam.

5. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 2 hours. Serve at once.

Serve alongside homemade coleslaw.

Created by: Marc-André Royal, chef
Source: Maple from Canada

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Maple water smoothie

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 14, 2023

By

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 2 cups NAPSI-certified pure maple water
• 1 cup frozen fruit
• 1/2 cup plain yogurt
• 4 to 6 ice cubes made with pure maple water

Directions
1. Soak the oats in maple water for 5 minutes. Pour the oats and maple water mixture into a blender. Add fruit and yogurt and blend until smooth.

2. Pour into 2 tall glasses, add maple water ice cubes and serve immediately.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2


Source: Maple from Canada

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

A brief guide to plant-based proteins

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 11, 2023

By

If you want to reduce the amount of meat you eat or switch to a plant-based diet, it’s important to ensure you get enough protein. Here’s what you should know.

What to know
Not all plant proteins contain the full range of amino acids your body needs. Quinoa, for example, has all the required amino acids, while beans contain only a few. To ensure you receive all the amino acids you need, you must vary your diet and consume an assortment of grains, beans, seeds, and nuts.

What to eat
Many plant-based foods are great sources of protein. Here’s a non-exhaustive list:

• Peanut butter
• Cereal grains
• Edamame
• Pumpkin seeds
• Kidney beans
• Lentils
• Walnuts
• Chickpeas
• Quinoa
• Seitan
• Spirulina
• Tempeh
• Tahini
• Tofu


For meal ideas, refer to a vegetarian magazine, meal prep app, or cookbook.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Make Valentine’s Day dinner special with homemade red sauce

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 10, 2023

By

Transform basic pasta and red sauce into a thoughtful, hearty dish that your sweetie will love.

This classic Italian-American red sauce uses canned tomatoes (whole canned tomatoes provide better flavor than crushed ones) and is ready in under an hour.

For a spicier sauce, add red pepper flakes to taste. To transform it into a cream sauce, stir about 1-1/2 cups of heavy cream into the sauce at the end of the cooking process. Serve with high-quality pasta, either store-bought or homemade.

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 small white onion, diced
4 cloves crushed garlic (add extra for more garlic flavor)
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more to taste)
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
1 can tomato paste (6 ounces)
2 (28-ounce) cans of whole peeled San Marzano-style tomatoes
1 large sprig of fresh basil or 1 tablespoon of dried
kosher salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter


Open tomatoes, but do not drain. If you do not have an immersion blender or prefer not to use one, dump tomatoes and juices into a bowl and use your hands or a potato masher to crush tomatoes, then set aside. If you plan to use an immersion blender, skip this step.

Using a large pot, saute onions in olive oil over medium-high heat until they soften and become translucent. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the garlic begins to sizzle, then add red pepper flakes and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

When garlic turns light brown, add oregano and Italian seasoning and cook for another minute before adding tomato paste. Cook for an additional three minutes or until tomato paste softens and blends with oil.

Stir in canned tomatoes and their juices, then bring to a simmer. If tomatoes were not crushed before cooking, use an immersion blender to blend until the sauce is smooth.
Add dried or fresh basil and simmer for about 30 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly and allow flavors to blend and deepen. Drop unsalted butter into the sauce and stir until melted and incorporated.

Taste the sauce and add salt as needed before serving.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Maple energy squares

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 9, 2023

By

Servings: 16

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 1/2 cup skim milk powder
• 1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 2/3 cup maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust flavor)
• 2 large eggs
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
• 1/2 cup sliced almonds
• 1/2 cup coconut flakes

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray or brush with vegetable oil.


3. In a food processor, combine the oats, skim milk, sunflower seeds, flour, maple syrup, and eggs. Process until the mixture is almost smooth, about 10 seconds.

4. Stir in the cranberries, apricots, and almonds. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with coconut flakes.

5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the edges are golden and the center is set.

Nutritional information per square
Calories: 130
Carbohydrates: 21 grams
Protein: 3 grams
Fat: 3 grams
Fiber: 1 gram

Created by: Mélanie Olivier, sports nutritionist
Source: Maple from Canada

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
52°
Rain
6:47 am6:03 pm EST
Feels like: 48°F
Wind: 7mph SSE
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 2
TueWedThu
63/37°F
64/54°F
68/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
28
Tue
7:30 pm Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Feb 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert – Front Royal & Clarke County The combined community bands of American Legion (Front Royal) and Clarke County present a FREE concert. Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30pm, in Melton Gym at Randolph[...]
Mar
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Mar
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
11
Sat
8:00 am Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 11 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Adventure Race @ Sky Meadows State Park
Have you ever wanted to test your limits, combine your love of gravel riding northern Virginia with some AT navigation and hills? Do you like the winter and enjoy the views of the Shenandoah ridges[...]
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 11 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]
Mar
12
Sun
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 12 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]
Mar
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]