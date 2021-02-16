Maple “shepherd’s pie” dessert

On a cold day when you’re running low on energy and have no idea what to make for supper, turn to this creamy veal stew. This flavorful dish is sure to take the chill off.

Start to finish: 1 hour 45 minutes (20 minutes active)

Servings: 6

Ingredients



• 2 pounds veal shoulder, cubed

• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

• 4 tablespoons butter

• 1 onion, minced

• 3 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 2 sprigs fresh thyme

• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

• 3 cups chicken broth

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1 tray white mushrooms (8 ounces), quartered

• 3 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds

Directions

1. Lightly flour all sides of the veal cubes. In a large pot, melt the butter, then sear the veal cubes for about 1 minute to evenly brown them. Remove the meat and set it aside.

2. In the same pot, cook the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Deglaze with white wine. Add the thyme and rosemary. Lower the heat and let simmer until the wine is reduced by half.

3. Return the meat to the pot, then pour in the broth. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let simmer over low heat for about an hour.

4. Mix the cornstarch and cream, then pour into the pot. Add the vegetables, and adjust seasoning as needed. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for about 25 minutes or until the meat and vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.