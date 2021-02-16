Food
Maple “shepherd’s pie” dessert
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 1 cup maple syrup
• 1/4 cup cocoa powder
• 2 cups plain bran cereal (such as All-Bran)
• 2 mangoes, cubed
• 2 cups Mediterranean style plain yogurt
• Maple sugar (for decoration)
Directions
1. In a saucepan, pour maple syrup and add cocoa. Mix well and cook over medium heat for 1 minute.
2. Remove from heat and add cereal.
3. In 4 glass dishes (dessert bowls, mini Mason jars, or other), preferably wider than higher, assemble “shepherd’s pie” in successive layers: cereal mixture for meat, mango cubes for corn, and yogurt for mashed potato.
4. Sprinkle with maple sugar and serve.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Food
Heart-healthy roasted butternut squash with red onion and tahini sauce
This heart-healthy, vegetarian-friendly recipe, adapted from Jerusalem, by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi, features roasted butternut squash, which is naturally rich in potassium to help regulate blood pressure.
Butternut squash is also high in insoluble fiber, which helps control blood sugar and promote fullness. Tahini-based sauce, made from sesame seeds, is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Olive oil is used to roast the squash and contains omega-3 fatty acids to reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol. The result is a sweet, flavorful, warm side dish, perfect for a simple, healthy, filling meal. Za’atar spice is available in the international section of many grocery stores or Middle Eastern specialty grocery stores.
Ingredients
1 large butternut squash, peeled and sliced (discard seeds and pulp)
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 1/2 tablespoons light tahini paste
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons water
1 small clove garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon za’atar spice
1 tablespoon coarsely chopped parsley (optional)
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.
Toss squash and onion in a bowl with olive oil, 1 teaspoon sea salt, and some black pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 30 to 40 minutes, until the vegetables have taken on some color and are fully cooked. The onions may cook quicker and need to be removed earlier than the squash. Remove the sheet from the oven and let cool.
For the sauce, whisk the the tahini, lemon juice, water, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until you have a liquid the consistency of honey. Add more water or tahini as necessary.
To serve, spread the vegetables on a serving platter and drizzle with the tahini sauce, followed by the za’atar and parsley.
Food
Maple-nut caramel corn
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Rest time
30 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
• Canola oil
• 2 cups popped corn
• 1 cup your choice of mixed nuts
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Directions
1. Brush a cookie sheet with canola oil.
2. In a large bowl, mix together popcorn and nuts.
3. In an 8-cup bowl, combine the maple syrup and butter. Use a little butter to baste the inside rim of the bowl and prevent the caramel from overflowing while cooking. Microwave 8 minutes.
4. While stirring vigorously, add baking soda, then pour the caramel over the popcorn and nuts. Mix to coat well.
5. Immediately, spread the mixture on a cookie sheet, then leave it to harden for 30 minutes. Break the caramel corn into small pieces and munch away.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Food
Maple-arugula pizza
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
10 minutes
Cook time
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 4 fresh Italian tomatoes or small tomatoes, sliced
• 2/3 cup maple vinegar OR 1/2 cup cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup maple syrup (preferably amber syrup, for its rich flavor)
• 4 pieces of flatbread, thick pitas or naan
• 4 tbsp (or more if desired) basil pesto, home-made or store-bought
• 2 fresh mozzarella balls, about 1/2 pound each, sliced
• 1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
• Salt and ground pepper
• 2 cups baby arugula
Directions
1. Lay the tomato slices on paper towels and leave them for 5 minutes to draw out excess moisture.
2. Pour the maple vinegar or cider vinegar and mix with the maple syrup in a saucepan and boil it for 5 to 7 minutes or until it takes on the consistency of thick syrup. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl to stop it from cooking further. Set aside.
3. Preheat oven to 425° F.
4. Arrange your pieces of bread on 2 baking sheets. Brush with pesto, lay on the tomatoes, mozzarella, and Parmesan, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
5. Bake 12 to 15 minutes.
6. Place pizzas on plates and garnish with arugula and the maple reduction.
Storing
The maple reduction will keep at room temperature for several weeks. It will crystallize if overly reduced. The pizzas will keep in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Food
Teriyaki chicken stir-fry with maple syrup
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Servings
4
Ingredients
Sauce
• 1/3 cup rice wine (sake or mirin) or dry sherry
• 1/3 cup soy sauce
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Sauté
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1-1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into strips
• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 3 cups vegetables of choice (peppers, mushrooms, celery, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, snow peas, zucchini, etc.), cut into strips
Directions
1. Mix all sauce ingredients.
2. Heat oil in a wok or a large frying pan and sauté the chicken until it’s golden brown.
3. Add the remaining ingredients and continue cooking for a few more minutes.
4. Pour in the sauce and bring to a boil to thicken. Stir well to coat the chicken and vegetables.
5. Serve with steamed rice or vermicelli noodles.
Energy: 469 calories
Protein: 39 g
Carbohydrates: 31 g
Fats: 21 g
High folic acid content
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Food
Creamy veal stew
On a cold day when you’re running low on energy and have no idea what to make for supper, turn to this creamy veal stew. This flavorful dish is sure to take the chill off.
Start to finish: 1 hour 45 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 4 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, minced
• 3 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1/2 cup dry white wine
• 2 sprigs fresh thyme
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
• 3 cups chicken broth
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1 tray white mushrooms (8 ounces), quartered
• 3 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
Directions
1. Lightly flour all sides of the veal cubes. In a large pot, melt the butter, then sear the veal cubes for about 1 minute to evenly brown them. Remove the meat and set it aside.
2. In the same pot, cook the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent. Deglaze with white wine. Add the thyme and rosemary. Lower the heat and let simmer until the wine is reduced by half.
3. Return the meat to the pot, then pour in the broth. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and let simmer over low heat for about an hour.
4. Mix the cornstarch and cream, then pour into the pot. Add the vegetables, and adjust seasoning as needed. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for about 25 minutes or until the meat and vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
Food
All-dressed maple oatmeal
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time
Servings
6
Ingredients
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 2 Empire apples or 2 pears, cubed
• 4 cups of water
• 2 cups quick oats
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1 pinch of cinnamon
• 1 pinch of nutmeg
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1 cup maple syrup
• 1/2 cup pecans or other nuts, toasted and coarsely crushed
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine lemon juice and cut fruit, coating well to prevent browning. Set aside.
2. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, mix together water, oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
3. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, then incorporate milk and maple syrup.
4. Pour hot oatmeal into bowls and top with reserved fruit and nuts. Serve right away.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
