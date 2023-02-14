Connect with us

Maple water smoothie

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 2 cups NAPSI-certified pure maple water
• 1 cup frozen fruit
• 1/2 cup plain yogurt
• 4 to 6 ice cubes made with pure maple water

Directions
1. Soak the oats in maple water for 5 minutes. Pour the oats and maple water mixture into a blender. Add fruit and yogurt and blend until smooth.

2. Pour into 2 tall glasses, add maple water ice cubes and serve immediately.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2


Source: Maple from Canada

A brief guide to plant-based proteins

Published

3 days ago

on

February 11, 2023

By

If you want to reduce the amount of meat you eat or switch to a plant-based diet, it’s important to ensure you get enough protein. Here’s what you should know.

What to know
Not all plant proteins contain the full range of amino acids your body needs. Quinoa, for example, has all the required amino acids, while beans contain only a few. To ensure you receive all the amino acids you need, you must vary your diet and consume an assortment of grains, beans, seeds, and nuts.

What to eat
Many plant-based foods are great sources of protein. Here’s a non-exhaustive list:

• Peanut butter
• Cereal grains
• Edamame
• Pumpkin seeds
• Kidney beans
• Lentils
• Walnuts
• Chickpeas
• Quinoa
• Seitan
• Spirulina
• Tempeh
• Tahini
• Tofu


For meal ideas, refer to a vegetarian magazine, meal prep app, or cookbook.

Make Valentine’s Day dinner special with homemade red sauce

Published

4 days ago

on

February 10, 2023

By

Transform basic pasta and red sauce into a thoughtful, hearty dish that your sweetie will love.

This classic Italian-American red sauce uses canned tomatoes (whole canned tomatoes provide better flavor than crushed ones) and is ready in under an hour.

For a spicier sauce, add red pepper flakes to taste. To transform it into a cream sauce, stir about 1-1/2 cups of heavy cream into the sauce at the end of the cooking process. Serve with high-quality pasta, either store-bought or homemade.

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 small white onion, diced
4 cloves crushed garlic (add extra for more garlic flavor)
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more to taste)
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
1 can tomato paste (6 ounces)
2 (28-ounce) cans of whole peeled San Marzano-style tomatoes
1 large sprig of fresh basil or 1 tablespoon of dried
kosher salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter


Open tomatoes, but do not drain. If you do not have an immersion blender or prefer not to use one, dump tomatoes and juices into a bowl and use your hands or a potato masher to crush tomatoes, then set aside. If you plan to use an immersion blender, skip this step.

Using a large pot, saute onions in olive oil over medium-high heat until they soften and become translucent. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the garlic begins to sizzle, then add red pepper flakes and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

When garlic turns light brown, add oregano and Italian seasoning and cook for another minute before adding tomato paste. Cook for an additional three minutes or until tomato paste softens and blends with oil.

Stir in canned tomatoes and their juices, then bring to a simmer. If tomatoes were not crushed before cooking, use an immersion blender to blend until the sauce is smooth.
Add dried or fresh basil and simmer for about 30 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly and allow flavors to blend and deepen. Drop unsalted butter into the sauce and stir until melted and incorporated.

Taste the sauce and add salt as needed before serving.

Maple energy squares

Published

5 days ago

on

February 9, 2023

By

Servings: 16

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 1/2 cup skim milk powder
• 1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 2/3 cup maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust flavor)
• 2 large eggs
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
• 1/2 cup sliced almonds
• 1/2 cup coconut flakes

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray or brush with vegetable oil.


3. In a food processor, combine the oats, skim milk, sunflower seeds, flour, maple syrup, and eggs. Process until the mixture is almost smooth, about 10 seconds.

4. Stir in the cranberries, apricots, and almonds. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with coconut flakes.

5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the edges are golden and the center is set.

Nutritional information per square
Calories: 130
Carbohydrates: 21 grams
Protein: 3 grams
Fat: 3 grams
Fiber: 1 gram

Created by: Mélanie Olivier, sports nutritionist
Source: Maple from Canada

Classic paella

Published

1 week ago

on

February 4, 2023

By

Craving a bright, tasty meal? Paella is a typical Spanish dish that’s a feast for the eyes and the taste buds!

Servings: 8

Ingredients
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, chopped
• 3 cloves of garlic, chopped
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 4 chicken thighs, diced
• 3 tablespoons tomato paste
• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 pinch saffron
• 1/4 cup dry white wine
• 2 cups paella rice
• 5 cups hot chicken stock
• 9 ounces jumbo shrimp or scampi
• 9 ounces mussels, well cleaned
• 9 ounces squid rings
• 1/2 cup frozen peas

Directions
1. In a large, deep frying pan, sweat the onion and garlic in the butter. Add the pepper, chicken, tomato paste, paprika, bay leaf, and saffron. Continue cooking for about 5 minutes. Then, deglaze the pan with the white wine.


2. Add the rice and stir well to coat with the seasonings. Pour in the chicken stock and simmer gently for 10 minutes without stirring.

3. Arrange the prawns, mussels (opening upwards), and squid on top of the rice. Continue cooking for another 10 minutes.

4. Remove from the heat, add the peas, cover partially, and let sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Maple pesto broccoli soup

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 1, 2023

By

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients
• 1 large head of broccoli, about 6 cups
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 onion, quartered
• 1 potato, peeled and cubed
• 1 tablespoon maple syrup (preferably golden syrup for its delicate flavor)
• 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
• 3 tablespoons pesto (homemade or store-bought)
• Salt and pepper, to taste


Directions
1. Cut the broccoli into florets. Peel and cut the stems into pieces. Set aside.

2. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and soften the onion for about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potato and broccoli stems and cook for another 3 minutes.

3. Add the broccoli florets, maple syrup, and broth. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

4. Stir in the pesto.

5. Use a stand or hand mixer to purée until smooth—season with salt and pepper.

Created by: Stéphanie Côté, nutritionist
Source: Maple from Canada

Swiss cheese fondue

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 28, 2023

By

Do you want to enjoy an interactive meal in good company? This cheese fondue from Switzerland is a pure delight.

Servings: 6

Ingredients
• 1 clove garlic, crushed
• 2 teaspoons cornstarch
• 1 cup dry white wine
• 14 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated
• 7 ounces Vacherin cheese, grated
• 7 ounces Emmental cheese, grated
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 2 tablespoons kirsch
• 1 baguette, cut into cubes

Directions
1. Rub the inside of the fondue pot with the crushed garlic clove. Add the cornstarch and wine to the fondue pot and whisk to combine.


2. Turn the fondue pot up to medium-high. Once the wine is hot, gradually add the cheeses, stirring to melt them—season with nutmeg and pepper to taste. Finish with the kirsch.

3. Serve with cubed bread. Guests can dip the bread into the sauce with a fondue fork.

In addition to cubed bread, feel free to serve other foods for dippings, such as cold cuts, sausages, and vegetables. Let your imagination run wild!

