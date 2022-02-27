Connect with us

March Celebrity Birthdays!

Published

12 hours ago

on

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

Lucy Lawless, 54, actress (Xena), Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand, 1968.

 

1 – Ke$ha, 35, singer, born Kesha Rose Sebert, Los Angeles, CA, 1987.

2 – Chris Martin, 45, singer/songwriter (Coldplay), born Exeter, Devon, England, 1977.


3 – Tim Kazurinsky, 72, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Johnstown, PA, 1950.

4 – Emilio Estefan, 69, musician (Miami Sound Machine), Havana, Cuba, 1953.

5 – Eva Mendes, 48, actress (Training Day), Miami, FL, 1974.

6 – Tom Arnold, 63, actor (Roseanne), Ottumwa, IA, 1959.

7 – Bryan Cranston, 66, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, CA, 1956.

8 – Aidan Quinn, 63, actor (Practical Magic), Chicago, IL, 1959.

9 – David Hume Kennerly, 75, photographer, Rosenburg, OR, 1947.

10 – Bad Bunny, 28, rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, 1994.

11 – Bobby McFerrin, 72, jazz musician, New York, NY, 1950.

12 – Barbara Feldon, 81, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, PA, 1941.

13-  Adam Clayton, 62, musician (U2), Dublin, Ireland, 1960.

14 – Tamara Tunie, 63, actress (24, Law & Order: SVU), McKeesport, PA, 1959.

15 – Mark McGrath, 54, singer (Sugar Ray), Newport Beach, CA, 1968.

16 – Alan Tudyk, 51, actor (Firefly), El Paso, TX, 1971.

17 – Hozier, 32, singer, songwriter, born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.

18 – Lily Collins, 33, actress (The Last Tycoon), Guildford, England, 1989.

19 – Bruce Willis, 67, actor (The Sixth Sense), Idar-Oberstein, West Germany (now Germany), 1955.

20 – Spike Lee 65, director (Do the Right Thing), producer, Atlanta, GA, 1957.

21 – Kevin Federline, 44, dancer, Fresno City, CA, 1978.

22 – George Benson, 79, singer, guitarist, Pittsburgh, PA, 1943.

23 – Catherine Keener, 63, actress (Capote), Miami, FL, 1959.

24 – Star Jones, 60, television personality, Badin, NC, 1962.

25 – Ryan Lewis, 34, musician, Puyallup, WA, 1988.

26 – Keira Knightley, 37, actress (Pirates of the Caribbean), Teddington, Middlesex, England, 1985.

27 – Pauley Perrette, 53, actress (NCIS), New Orleans LA, 1969.

28 – Vince Vaughn, 52, actor (Wedding Crashers), Minneapolis, MN, 1970.

29 – Lucy Lawless, 54, actress (Xena), Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand, 1968.

30 – Tracy Chapman, 58, singer, Cleveland, OH, 1964.

31 – Chloe Zhao, 40, film director (Nomadland), Zhao Ting, Beijing, China, 1982.

3 myths about recycling electronics

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 27, 2022

By

There are many misconceptions about recycling electronics. Here’s what’s true and what’s not.

1. Myth: Devices that no longer work are worthless
Fact: A number of parts found in old and broken electronics are valuable. Indeed, most of these products contain precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper.

2. Myth: Recycling companies steal data from the devices they collect
Fact: When recycling companies receive an old computer or cell phone, they promptly disassemble it to recover the various materials inside. However, it’s still a good idea to erase data from devices before dropping them off.

3. Myth: Recycled materials are inferior
Fact: Many materials, including aluminum, glass, and plastic, can be recycled over and over again without degrading. Consequently, recycling them reduces greenhouse gas emissions.


Do you have old electronic devices you want to get rid of? If so, recycling them is easy. Simply bring them to your nearest drop-off location.

Almost all electronics can be recycled. This includes speakers, GPS devices, and tape recorders as well as radios, fax machines, game controllers, scanners, and more.

 

Interesting Things to Know

Hopscotch transcends nations, cultures

Published

2 days ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

The children’s playground game Hopscotch is so universal across cultures and so ancient that in the fifth century, B.C., it appeared on Gautama Buddha’s list of games he would not play.
Through most cultures, hopscotch, known by many different names, has been a standard for playgrounds and considered wholesome, as well.

It’s a simple game that can soak up a lot of kid energy and it is easy to play. Simply draw a grid of eight to 10 numbered squares on a flat surface. Typically, single squares are drawn on top of each other, interrupted by a double square, then a single, and then another double. The player throws a small rock on the first square, then hops over it, and hops to each square, straddling the double squares. Then the player turns around and hops back, this time picking up the rock. If the player manages to hop all the squares without touching a line or losing balance, then he can pick up the rock and throw it to square two, and so forth until the whole course is achieved. If the player touches a line, the next player is up.

As you might imagine, the game has many variations, some with complicated hopping rules, with hops crossing legs, or even dance moves, and many different forms for the course. Poet Maya Angelou’s Harlem Hopscotch gives the game a soulful, jazzy reputation and a music video (see it on oprah.com) suggests that just no one can resist a hopscotch course.

The first documented mention of hopscotch was in prehistoric India around 1200, B.C. In the English-speaking world, the first written reference was in the 1600s, when it was called scotch-hop.
But the hopping game has many musical names: In the Persian language, it is laylay; in Hindi, kit kit; in the Tagalog language, piko or kiki; in the Visayas language, bikabix; in Ghana, tumatu.


Interesting Things to Know

Pollinators play an important role on farms

Published

4 days ago

on

February 23, 2022

By

Pollinators play a major role in agricultural systems around the world. Here are some facts you should know.

There are many kinds of pollinators
Various insects and animals, including wasps, flies, butterflies, beetles, bats, and birds, play a crucial role in pollinating flowering plants, including fruits, vegetables, and fiber crops like cotton. Although many farmers rely on honeybees to help pollinate their fields, native insects are the most effective pollinators.

Pollinators are in decline
A wide variety of crops, including canola, blueberries, cucumbers, beans, and apples, benefit from or depend on pollination. However, due to habitat loss and degradation caused by human activity, pollinating insects and animals are on the decline.

In fact, if pollinators continue to decrease in number or become extinct, certain nuts, fruits, and vegetables could become more difficult to grow and thus more expensive.


Protective measures are needed
Farmers and citizens can help protect native pollinators by providing them with adequate food sources, preserving nesting and hibernating habitats, and using fewer pesticides.

If you want to do your part, look for initiatives in your municipality that support pollinator-friendly practices.

Interesting Things to Know

How to make your smartphone last longer

Published

6 days ago

on

February 21, 2022

By

Have you recently purchased a new smartphone? If you want to protect your investment and the planet, here are a few tips to help you extend the lifespan of your new gadget.

• Put it in a sturdy case. There are many different types of protective cases available on the market. If you have a tendency to drop your phone, a shock-absorbing case is your best bet. However, you should avoid the types of phone cases made for construction workers as they tend to be heavy.

• Use a screen protector. If you want to protect your phone screen from dirt, dust, and scratches, a plastic or glass screen protector is the way to go. You can find a variety of models at a range of price points.

• Choose your apps carefully. Some apps draw more power than others. Therefore, you should download the light versions of the ones you can’t live without, and stop using free apps, as they continually load ads.


• Avoid extreme temperatures. Severe heat and cold can damage your smartphone battery. Therefore, it’s best to avoid storing your device in your car if the outside temperature is extremely high or low.

• Recharge it at the right time. You should never let your phone battery completely die. Doing so can cause it to age prematurely. In fact, several short charges are better than one long charge.

In addition, if your old smartphone has called it quits, make sure you recycle it. This way the materials can be used to make new products.

 

Interesting Things to Know

3 products derived from goats

Published

1 week ago

on

February 19, 2022

By

Goats that are raised on farms are often associated with milk and cheese. However, there are a number of other valuable products that can be derived from this versatile animal.

1. Processed goods
In addition to high-quality cheeses, many other products can be made using goat’s milk. This includes yogurt, butter, caramel, face cream, and soap.

2. Meat
Goat meat is tasty, lean, rich in protein, and available in several popular cuts. It’s most suited for slow cooking at low temperatures.

3. Wool
The hair of Angora goats is collected to make a type of wool called mohair. It’s a fine, silky material that’s durable and doesn’t irritate the skin. Mohair can be used to make clothing, blankets, brushes, and other accessories.


To find these and other products, visit your local farmers’ markets and specialty stores.

Interesting Things to Know

Will our accents change now?

Published

1 week ago

on

February 19, 2022

By

A British team spent four months in Antarctica in 2017. Linguists said that, in isolation, they began to develop their own very slight, but still distinguishable accent.

So what happens when an entire nation, or every single nation, isolates itself for two years?

That’s a question linguists hope to answer.

People acquire their accents from the people around them, which is why everyone didn’t start speaking like Walter Cronkite in the 1950s, despite his status as the most famous voice in the country.


According to University of Munich linguist Jonathan Harrington, accents develop when populations are isolated. First as very subtle differences, and then, after long isolation, dialects emerge.

Finally, new languages arise.

Linguists don’t think we are looking at new languages or even new dialects, but accents could change. It would take long isolation for the changes to stick, however.

Harrington told Atlas Obscura that, given real isolation over a long period of time, new accents could emerge and stick despite the influences of social media and other mass communication.

What would happen if we sent people on a long voyage to another planet, like Mars?

“They would develop a Martian accent. Can you imagine that?” Harrington said.

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
45°
Clear
6:46am6:04pm EST
Feels like: 39°F
Wind: 8mph W
Humidity: 29%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 0
MonTueWed
48/30°F
61/39°F
66/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
1
Tue
6:00 pm Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
No experience is necessary for this workshop being held in partnership with the Strasburg and Signal Knob FFA and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District. This is an easy do-it-yourself project that includes a[...]
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Front Royal United Methodist Women will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 pm. Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee & tea will be served. Costs: $3 for[...]
Mar
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
5
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
12
Sat
8:00 am 2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
Mar 12 @ 8:00 am – 10:30 am
2022 Edward Jones 5k - Race for Education @ Warren County Middle School
The Edward Jones 5K run/walk supports the College Access Network and Skyline and Warren County Cross Country teams. Register today! Event details and schedule: 8:00 am – Registration opens 9:00 am – Race begins 9:45[...]
10:00 am Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Welcome spring with the appearance of frogs and salamanders in our vernal pools! These interesting habitats, shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very[...]
Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]
Mar
19
Sat
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 10th Virginia Infantry, known as the Valley Guards. Following[...]