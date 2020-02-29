Connect with us

Interesting Things You Need to Know

March celebrity birthdays!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Raph_PH / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) Neil Sedaka, 81, singer, songwriter, Brooklyn, NY, 1939.

Do you share a March birthday with a celebrity?

1 – Harry Belafonte, 93, singer, New York, NY, 1927.

2 – Jon Bon Jovi, 58, singer, songwriter, actor, born John Bongiovi, Sayreville, NJ, 1962.

3 – Herschel Walker, 58, former football player, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, Wrightsville, GA, 1962.

4 – Patricia Heaton, 61, actress, Bay Village, OH, Mar 4, 1959.

5 – Kevin Connolly, 46, actor, New York, NY, 1974.

6 – Ryan Nyquist, 41, BMX bike racer, Los Gatos, CA, 1979.

7 – Nick Searcy, 61, actor, Cullowhee, NC, 1959.

8 – Micky Dolenz, 75, singer, actor, Los Angeles, CA, 1945.

9 – Oscar Isaac, 41, actor, born Oscar Isaac Hernandez, Guatemala, 1979 (some sources say 1980).

10 – Carrie Underwood, 37, singer, Muskogee, OK, 1983.

11 – Jodie Comer, 27, actress, Liverpool, England, 1993.

12 – Andrew Young, 88, civil rights leader, New Orleans, LA, 1932.

13 – Neil Sedaka, 81, singer, songwriter, Brooklyn, NY, 1939.

14 – Ansel Elgort, 26, actor, singer, New York, NY, 1994.

15 – Kellan Lutz, 35, actor, Dickinson, ND, 1985.

16 – Blake Griffin, 31, basketball player, Oklahoma City, OK, 1989.

17 – John Boyega, 28, actor, London, England, 1992.

18 – Lily Collins, 31, actress, Guildford, England, 1989.

19 – Brent Scowcroft, 95, business executive, consultant, Ogden, UT, 1925.

20 – Louis (Louie) Vito, 32, Olympic snowboarder, Columbus, OH, 1988.

21 – Rosie O’Donnell, 58, actress, Commack, NY, 1962.

22 – Constance Wu, 38, actress, Richmond, VA, 1982.

23 – Richard Grieco, 55, actor, Watertown, NY, 1965.

24 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, 101, Beat poet, Yonkers, NY, Mar 24, 1919.

25 – Ryan Lewis, 32, music producer, DJ, musician, Puyallup, WA, 1988.

26 – Keira Knightley, 35, actress, Teddington, Middlesex, England, 1985.

27 – Kimbra, 30, musician, born Kimbra Johnson, Hamilton, New Zealand, 1990.

28 – Vince Vaughn, 50, actor, Minneapolis, MN, 1970.

29 – Megan Hilty, 39, actress, Bellevue, WA, 1981.

30 – Jason Dohring, 38, actor, Dayton, OH, 1982.

31 – Ewan McGregor, 49, actor, Crieff, Scotland, 1971.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Interesting Things You Need to Know

Discover the benefits of skiing

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Winter’s here, and that means it’s time to head for the hills and do some skiing. Whether you’re a new skier or an old pro, there’s no better time to take advantage of the many benefits of this exhilarating sport.

It’s great for your body
Not only does skiing strengthen your leg muscles, but your core gets a workout too. Skiing also burns more calories than you think because the cold weather means your body has to work harder to keep its temperature up.

It’s great for your brain
A day on the slopes can enhance your mood and general sense of well-being. And, spending a day in the sun can increase your intake of vitamin D, a nutrient that many people are low on due to the lack of time spent outdoors in the winter. This vitamin, combined with the energy boost of spending time outside, means you’ll have less of a chance of being affected by seasonal affective disorder.

The best part about skiing is that it’s a sport that the whole family can enjoy. From tiny kids to grandparents, there’s no age limit when it comes to the benefits that skiing has to offer.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things You Need to Know

A survival guide for Valentine’s Day

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

How will I survive Valentine’s Day? It’s a question that many people ask themselves when the red hearts start to appear in stores at the beginning of February. For some of us, it can be hard to stop this Valentine’s Day anxiety from building up to alarming levels. If that’s how you feel, here are some tips to help you make the best of the festival of love and avoid all of Cupid’s traps.

Couples
Does your loved one claim that Valentine’s Day is not really all that important to her? Don’t fall into the trap of not doing anything for her on this special day! It’s quite possible that she’s calling your bluff. Despite her apparent indifference, she expects to receive a little something, even if it’s only a card. Yes, it’s a contradiction, but that’s the way it goes.

Do you have kids? It’s important to depart from your usual family routine for the day or at least plan a romantic evening together. Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to renew the ties that bind you, to spend some quality time together. Reserve a table at your favorite restaurant well in advance, and don’t forget to organize a babysitter.

Singles
Are you single? For you, Valentine’s Day can be a heart-breaking day, especially if you’ve just broken up. But isolating yourself at home and succumbing to the dangerous trio of romantic movies, pajamas, and chocolate certainly won’t help you in any healthy way. All it does is guarantee depression.

Distract yourself instead. Plan a night out with friends, go out for a drink in a bar, or participate in a singles’ activity. Who knows, your new soul mate may be there as well. Remember that Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all its forms. Take the opportunity to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you; that includes your parents, siblings, children, and friends.

Do you dread Valentine’s Day? Follow the survival guide!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things You Need to Know

How to use the language of flowers in your Valentine’s day bouquet

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Flowers are ubiquitous on Valentine’s day, but few people realize that the various blooms in their bouquets are imbued with symbolic meaning. This year, consider using the language of flowers to let your sweetheart know you care.

Roses
A classic choice for Valentine’s Day, roses can express different things depending on their color.

* Red symbolizes a deep, passionate love, which is why they’re ideal for a romantic partner.

* Pink roses symbolize appreciation and make for a milder gesture than red ones. They’re a nice choice if you don’t want to overwhelm a new love interest.

* White roses stand for purity and innocence, making them a great choice for a friend, daughter or other relative.

Tulips
Beautiful but understated, tulips are a wonderful alternative to roses and also hold various meanings depending on their color. In particular, red tulips are a symbol of passion and love. And because they last longer than other cut flowers, tulips also represent the longevity of your relationship.

Lilies
These flowers, specifically the white ones, are associated with royalty and will express to your loved one that they’re a king or queen in your eyes.

These are just a few of the many flowers that you can include in your Valentine’s Day bouquet. If you’re still not sure what blooms to choose, your local florist will be happy to help.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things You Need to Know

Love, hormones, and chemistry

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

This Valentine’s Day, you’re proud to celebrate the love that blossomed and matured between the two of you over the years. You also feel a little nostalgic thinking about where you met each other for the first time and all the emotions that characterized the beginning of your relationship. Remember that euphoria? The light-headedness, pounding heart, and butterflies in the stomach? Why did they eventually fade away?

The chemistry of love
What we commonly call love at first sight is largely a physiological occurrence. It is caused by the hormones secreted when two people are attracted to one another. In that sense, it really is all about chemistry. Here is a breakdown of what takes place:

• Phenylethylamine causes a state of euphoria, relaxation, and wellbeing.

• Adrenaline elevates the heart rate and blood pressure.

• Serotonin affects the nervous system.

• Oxytocin contributes to self-confidence, sensitivity to other people’s emotions, and feelings of attachment.

• Dopamine stimulates feelings of pleasure and motivation.

• Endorphins cause sensations of pleasure and relaxation.

But when it comes to mature love, why does the euphoria go away? Especially if you’re still very much in love with each other. According to scientists, the concentration of love-at-first-sight molecules begins to decline after about 18 months of being together, and they disappear completely after a relationship has existed for four years. However, it is possible to stimulate the secretion of small amounts of these molecules with regular physical activity, making love (orgasm), and by consuming certain so-called aphrodisiac foods with your partner.

Science and love are interrelated. That’s why when you meet someone the “chemistry” is so important.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things You Need to Know

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for sweethearts

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show those you’re closest to how you feel, whether they’re your friends or family members.

Celebrating with friends
Why not use the holiday to celebrate the bonds of friendship? Avoid pricey, romantic restaurant options and instead consider:

• Throwing a potluck party at home
• Heading to a local diner for a down-to-earth dinner
• Hitting the town and dancing the night away
• Singing some tunes at a karaoke bar

When deciding what to do, make sure to choose something that will be fun for your entire group.

Celebrating with family
Valentine’s Day is also a great time to connect as a family. You could:

• Head to the cinema for a family movie night
• Have a delicious dinner at a nearby restaurant
• Go bowling
• Try out laser tag
• Work together to beat an escape room

Depending on the ages and interests of your family members, the right way to celebrate will vary.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things You Need to Know

Cooking for love on Valentine’s Day

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Valentine’s Day is all about romance and seduction. Perhaps the old saying “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” has some truth to it, and just maybe the reverse is true as well. So, why not tantalize your loved one with a mouth-watering meal. Here are three succulent reasons to don your apron and get out the pots and pans.

Primo, there’s something rather alluring about watching your better half lovingly create a dish just for you. Add a bottle of good wine, some mellow background music, a beautifully set table, the soft glow of candlelight, and you’ve all the ingredients required for concocting a romantic evening.

Secondo, the kitchen is full of all sorts of tempting foods. Every sense is stimulated during a successful dining experience. So, when you plan your menu, go for intoxicating smells, exquisite flavors, unctuous textures, and appetizing colors. Even your hearing can get involved; think of the sound of sauces bubbling gently on the stove, juices sizzling in the pan, and roasts crackling in the oven. Conjure the mouth-watering sound of a lobster claw being cracked open. And don’t forget the aphrodisiac properties attributed to certain foods and spices.

Terzo, for a meaningful romantic interlude, there’s nothing like sharing a delicious meal while gazing into each other’s eyes over the candles’ soft glow. Share a bite from time to time, and don’t forget to save room for dessert.

You don’t have the skill of a Cordon Bleu chef? Don’t worry. A favorite restaurant will do just fine. Buon appetito!

A romantic meal is a wonderful way to savor good food and some precious time together.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
30°
Partly Cloudy
06:4418:05 EST
Feels like: 20°F
Wind: 13mph WNW
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 2
SatSunMon
37/25°F
53/40°F
64/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
29
Sat
10:00 am Loom Knit a Kitten @ Strokes of Creativity
Loom Knit a Kitten @ Strokes of Creativity
Feb 29 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Loom Knit a Kitten @ Strokes of Creativity
Loom Knit an adorable kitten. In this beginner’s class for teens and adults, you will work on a 24 peg loom to knit a small stuffed toy. *Instruction will be right handed. No prior knitting[...]
11:00 am Kooky Chefs Cook It Up: Soups @ Samuels Public Library
Kooky Chefs Cook It Up: Soups @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 29 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Kooky Chefs Cook It Up: Soups @ Samuels Public Library
Nothing is more comforting than warm soup on a chilly day! Learn how to make some yummy soup, and do some taste-testing to choose your favorite. For ages 8 and up. Registration begins January 29.
11:00 am Trauma & Resiliency Training for... @ Samuels Public Library
Trauma & Resiliency Training for... @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 29 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Trauma & Resiliency Training for Early Childhood Providers @ Samuels Public Library
Statistics show us that one in four children will experience trauma by the age of four. This trauma could be abuse, hunger, homelessness, witnessing violence, medical trauma, or grief. We know that a child’s greatest[...]
1:00 pm Bingo Fundraiser @ Elks Lodge
Bingo Fundraiser @ Elks Lodge
Feb 29 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bingo Fundraiser @ Elks Lodge
 
2:00 pm Speed Dating with Books @ Samuels Public Library
Speed Dating with Books @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 29 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Speed Dating with Books @ Samuels Public Library
Do appearances, of people or books, influence you?  How much time does it take for you to decide that you are/are not interested? What criteria determines interest? Come spend time in a “speed dating” atmosphere,[...]
Mar
2
Mon
10:00 am Read Across America Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Read Across America Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Mar 2 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Read Across America Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Monday, March 2nd, 2020, is National Read Across America Day. Students of all ages are invited to come to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke’s pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, to[...]
Mar
3
Tue
9:00 am Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash @ Gordmans
Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash @ Gordmans
Mar 3 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash @ Gordmans
Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites area communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebration on March 3 at[...]
11:00 am Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 3 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. This[...]
Mar
5
Thu
6:00 pm WMH Gift Shop: 50th Celebration @ Warren Memorial Hospital
WMH Gift Shop: 50th Celebration @ Warren Memorial Hospital
Mar 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
WMH Gift Shop: 50th Celebration @ Warren Memorial Hospital
WMH Gift Shop will celebrate 50 years the week of March 2nd-6th, with a reception on Thursday, March 5th, beginning at 6:00 p.m., inside the South entrance waiting room. Entertainment will be provided by Danny[...]
Mar
6
Fri
2:30 pm R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 6 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
Dr. Steven R. Antonoff, author of College Match and The College Finder, will present “Solving the College Admission Puzzle and College Shopping: Getting In and Fitting In” on Friday, March 6th, at 2:30 p.m. in[...]