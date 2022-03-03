Health
March is Workplace Eye Health and Safety Month: Where are eye injuries most likely?
Where are eye injuries most likely? At work.
Even with safety programs and protective equipment, more than 2,000 working people in the U.S. suffer an eye injury every day.
Damage to the eyes is usually caused when something unexpected happens. It could be a sudden splash of caustic chemicals or an airborne sliver of metal.
Workplace injuries are the leading cause of vision loss and blindness caused by an accident. Of the 2,000 injuries per day, 10 percent to 20 percent will be disabling because of temporary or permanent vision loss.
Many of those injured say they didn’t think they needed to wear eye protection, or were wearing inappropriate eye wear.
Doctors at the American Academy of Ophthalmology say proper eye protection is vitally important, especially in construction, manufacturing and automotive repair.
In mechanical and technical environments, workers should always use machine guarding, work screens and protective eyes wear.
The top causes of workplace eye injuries are:
* Flying shards of metal or glass
* Tools that slip or malfunction
* Particles such as wood splinters, metal shavings or crystalline silica
* Spattered chemicals
Eye health includes more than accident prevention. As more people use computers, eye fatigue and difficulty focusing have become common sources of eye fatigue. Everyone should take breaks, frequently allowing your eyes to focus on distant objects.
There you have it. Wear eye protection when there is even the slightest chance of an injury, and make changes in your work habits to relieve eye fatigue.
Your eyes will be safer and healthier if you make the extra effort.
Health
4 tips for healthy eyelashes
Your eyelashes not only enhance the beauty of your eyes but also protect them from dirt and debris. Here are a few tips for taking care of your lashes to ensure they stay healthy and beautiful.
1. Gently remove makeup
Always remove your makeup before going to bed. The best way to do so is to soak a cotton ball in makeup remover, hold it to your eyelid for a few seconds, and then gently wipe away any residue.
2. Limit the use of waterproof mascara
You must aggressively rub your eyelashes to remove waterproof mascara. Consequently, regularly using this type of product can weaken your eyelashes and cause them to fall out.
3. Use a moisturizing product
You can prevent your lashes from drying out and becoming brittle by periodically applying a lash oil or serum.
4. Eat a healthy diet
It’s a good idea to incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, B, and E into your diet. These nutrients promote the growth of fuller and longer lashes.
For personalized advice about caring for your lashes, talk to an experienced beautician.
Health
How much sleep does your child need?
Are you wondering if your child’s getting enough sleep? If so, here’s an overview of what you should know.
0 to 12 months old
Infants who are less than four months old can sleep up to 18 hours a day. After this initial period, babies sleep between 12 and 16 hours a day. To help ensure a sound sleep, choose a firm mattress and maintain a consistent nap and bedtime schedule.
One to two years old
Most toddlers sleep between 11 and 14 hours a day. To help your little one get the rest they need, it’s best to limit late-night naps, focus on the quiet time before bed and maintain a sleep routine.
Three to 10 years old
At this age, most children sleep between 10 and 13 hours a day. They may also need to take one or two naps during the day. Make sure you keep a consistent bedtime routine and avoid offering your kids’ caffeinated beverages before they go to sleep.
11 to 18 years old
Teenagers need eight to 10 hours of sleep a day. While it’s normal for them to want to stay up late, a pre-bedtime routine can help them get a good night’s rest. Remind your young adult that their bed is for sleeping and electronic devices don’t belong in the bedroom.
Does your child have insomnia? Do they have trouble waking up or seem to sleep too much? Are they frequently tired in the morning? If something doesn’t seem right, consult a health care professional who can get to the root of your child’s sleep problems and make recommendations tailored to their needs.
Health
Virtual reality allows surgeons to walk through the human heart
When Brayden Otten was born, his tiny heart, about the size of a walnut, couldn’t effectively pump his blood.
A team of surgeons at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center managed to save his life with some workarounds to help his blood circulate, but even then, they knew those solutions were not perfect or permanent. Brayden enjoyed a relatively normal childhood, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, but his doctors knew that without further interventions, heart failure was inevitable.
And so at 12, Brayden found himself back in the operating, room, but this time, his surgeons had a new and exciting tool in their arsenal: virtual reality (VR).
Brayden’s medical team worked with a 3D medical imaging specialist to create a model of Brayden’s heart that allowed surgeons to “walk” into his heart instead of relying on images and a 3D-printed model. According to Brayden’s surgeon, instead of reprinting the model every time he wanted to change his plan, he simply had to hit reset and he could dive in again. With VR, his surgeons were able to plan a procedure that would have otherwise required several surgeries and increased the risk of complications and other surprises. Brayden himself was able to explore the virtual operating room, the tools that would be used, and take a walk inside his own heart.
The procedure itself, which took 12 hours, went perfectly, and Brayden’s recovery is going well.
While the use of 3D VR in cardiothoracic surgery is still somewhat new and surgeons are still experimenting with the best applications, preliminary data is promising. One study, published in the European Heart Journal in 2020, suggests that immersive technology is more useful in preoperative planning than flat two-dimensional images. Cardiothoracic surgery, the study authors note, has become incredibly complex over the decades and a surgeon must think in three dimensions to effectively plan and perform complicated procedures.
According to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, very few pediatric cardiac surgery centers currently use virtual reality, but mounting evidence of its benefits will likely translate into broader availability at more hospitals.
A literature review published in the Annals of Thoracic Medicine concluded that even though virtual reality is off to a promising start in the field of cardiothoracic surgery, more research and refinement are still needed to fully understand all the applications.
Health
A community recovering from Omicron and keeping our children safe
“It has certainly been a very long two years, and we are all experiencing COVID-fatigue,” commented Dr. Jenks, head of the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Jenks knows as well as anyone, the unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on hospitals, communities, and residents. Especially now, that we are entering into year three of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we continue to do everything we can to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus. The latest Omicron variant surged through our community in late December through January, like we have not seen by previous variants. Currently, the community transmission levels seem to continue decreasing, translating into a decrease in the number of COVID positive patients we are seeing within the hospital’s walls.
As our community continues to focus on recovering from Omicron, we are all hoping to get back to a more normal state. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 threat doesn’t appear to be making an official exit anytime soon. So, what can we do? How can we continue living with this virus? A key answer is that we need to stay diligent and educated on the facts. Working together as a community by practicing safe habits where possible will help to reduce the spread. The likelihood that another, more dangerous, variant might emerge does seem possible.
Dr. Jenks shared, “Vaccination remains the most important step that we can all take to reduce the spread of this disease, and to protect ourselves and our communities from the risk of bad outcomes from infection. Remember, vaccination is not only about your protection. For example, it is about protecting those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. As more people are able to get vaccinated, including children, we get closer one step at a time to getting back to our normal lives.”
Vaccines are now available and recommended for children five years and older, boosters are available for 12 years and older after five months after primary series.
Keeping our Children Safe
It’s a very unique environment. A world in which some of the younger children don’t have a clear remembrance of what it was like before COVID. Mental health is of great concern when it comes to the developing minds of children of any age. Some important tips to work with your children include calming them down about any issues they are worried about. By opening communication channels, reinforcing healthy lifestyles and dieting habits, and encouraging outside time keep the mind and body strong. When talking to your children about COVID, it can be useful to incorporate explanatory cartoons that are available.
We asked some of the experts – Dr. Diana Chalmeta, local Pediatrician, and Dr. Aliona Bortun, Family Practice Physician – to shed some light on many of the commonly asked questions by parents.
Where can my child get a COVID-19 test?
According to Dr. Diana Chalmeta, a local Pediatrician at Piedmont Pediatrics, “Local pharmacies. Piedmont Pediatrics provides rapid and PCR testing for our patients with an appointment and the usual turnaround time for testing is two days. You can also check with your primary care provider or pediatrician to see if they perform testing.”
Dr. Aliona Bortun, Family Practice at Bealeton explained, “There are different options of COVID testing at your pediatrician’s office, urgent care, and COVID testing sites. Now, testing is also more readily available with at home COVID test kits. The best time to have a COVID test, and to avoid false negative test, is after two days of symptoms.”
If my child begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 what should I do?
Dr. Chalmeta explained that symptoms of COVID in children are typically more mild and often appear to be consistent with a mild cold. “It is rarer that children run fevers,” she commented. “If your child has an unexplained runny nose or cough, even if mild, it could be COVID-19. If they are around other children, your child should be tested or isolate until they are feeling better.”
Dr. Bortun advises parents not to panic! A COVID diagnosis can be worrisome and if a child contracts it, but the majority of cases in children tend to be more mild. The best thing the family can do is isolate at home, if possible. Dr. Bortun suggested, “Assign a personal bathroom for their use only. Social distance, when possible, but do not leave the child without adult supervision. Notify the child’s school immediately and contact his/her doctor. Scheduling a televideo appointment will allow you to discuss a plan, further directions, and testing.” It is especially important to notify the doctor as early as possible if the child has comorbidities and respiratory chronic disease. Ultimately, Dr. Bortun suggests making sure the basics are covered, “The child should hydrate well, even if s/he does not eat a lot. For toddlers and babies, a good rule of thumb is to count wet diapers. Be vigilant in monitoring how fast the child is breathing, the color of his/her lips, muscle intercaustal retractions, and identifying any croup or croup-like symptoms.”
If my child contracts COVID-19, what are some at-home remedies I can use to help treat their symptoms?
Dr. Chalmeta advises parents to check with their pediatrician before introducing new treatments to their child’s routine. She advises parents the importance of maintaining hydration. “Immune boosting vitamins can be beneficial in fighting off viruses, such as COVID-19. These include vitamin D, vitamin C and Zinc. Fever reducing medications can also be used as needed.” With regards to babies, she says, “They can benefit from consistent saline nasal flushing and suction for cough and congestion. Older children can benefit from honey and over-the-counter age, appropriate cough and cold remedies.”
Dr. Bortun also added to this list. She said, “Tylenol can be used for pain and fever. One teaspoon of honey for children one year and older can help with coughing. Adding a humidifier in the child’s room can be beneficial and taking warm baths and showers. Vicks rub is recommended for children older than two years of age; baby Vicks rub can be used for younger children.
How can I protect my child/baby should someone in my household has COVID-19?
According to Dr. Chalmeta, “If possible, distance the child/baby from the person infected with COVID. Ideally, the infected person should stay in a separate room but if that isn’t possible, they should wear a mask at all times, an N95 if possible.”
Dr. Bortun agrees, “Using different rooms and different bathrooms helps along with practicing good hand hygiene. If you have a baby, and are breastfeeding, continue to breastfeed by pumping the milk or chest breastfeeding with precautions, such as using hand hygiene and masking.”
Health
How music can help heal a broken heart
What song makes your heart pound? Do you get breathless from “Total Eclipse of the Heart?” Does Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” get you going? Or maybe you’re old school and nothing makes your pulse race quite like the final movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Whatever your preference, humans have always felt an innate connection between music and their hearts. And according to Scientific American, that ancient instinct is helping modern physicians diagnose and treat today’s cardiac patients.
Heart rhythm disorders, such as arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, create complex tones that are audible through the stethoscope. In an article for the Lancet, nephrologist Michael Fields describes how he uses musical analogies to teach cardiac auscultation to medical students. According to Fields, describing heart tones in musical terms is a useful tool to help new physicians acquire this notoriously difficult skill.
According to Frontiers in Physiology, another group of researchers used a scene from a movie that pairs high tension with a fast-paced musical score to study how strong emotions influence heart cells. Their data may explain how extreme stress can contribute to serious cardiac arrhythmias.
According to Scientific American, cardiac patients can also benefit from music-based interventions to help them recover from surgery, lower stress and help reduce blood pressure and heart rate. Some studies have found that patients who listen to relaxing music after heart attacks experienced decreased strain on the heart and lungs.
While music therapy for heart patients is still an emerging area of study, the early results are promising, according to St. Luke’s Health. And even though more research is needed and music alone cannot treat cardiovascular diseases, there’s no real risk attached to spending 30 minutes a day relaxing with your favorite tunes.
Health
The consequences of neglecting your children’s dental health
Poor oral hygiene can have serious, long-term effects on your children’s health, and young kids don’t usually have the maturity or dexterity to take care of their own teeth. Therefore, it falls on parents to help children maintain healthy teeth and gums.
Here’s what could happen if you neglect your kids’ dental health. Your children could develop:
• Gum disease
• Painful cavities
• Sensitive teeth
• Dental abscesses
• Persistent bad breath
• Tooth decay
Dental treatments can be expensive, time-consuming, and at times unpleasant. To avoid unwanted trips to the dentist, it’s important to teach your kids good habits and monitor your little ones to ensure they properly brush their teeth.
To help keep your children’s teeth healthy, make an appointment for a cleaning and checkup at a dental clinic near you.
Did you know?
Cavities in baby teeth must be treated. This is because dental decay is caused by bacteria, which can spread and damage teeth growing below the gumline.
