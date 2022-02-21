Margaret Geraldine Dickenson Delph (1933 – 2022)

Margaret Geraldine Dickenson Delph of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 19, 2022, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Margaret was born in Cracker’s Neck, Virginia, on October 21, 1933, to the late Dave and Bessie Dickenson.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hall Delph, twelve siblings, and an infant grandson.

Margaret’s lifelong testimony of living a Christ-focused life impacted many, including her four beloved children and their spouses: Jeanie Mullins (Ron); Gerald Delph (Janelle); Connie Harrington (Rick); and Roy Delph (Pamela). Margaret also testified of our Lord and Savior to her surviving seventeen beloved grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, two great, great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Viewing and visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 West Main Street, in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, followed by the funeral service at the same location at 11:45 a.m.