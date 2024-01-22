Margaret Irene Presley (1941 – 2024)

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Molissie Keene; brother, Frank Keene; and her loving daughter, Darlene Coulter.

Irene is survived by her husband, Victor, and their two children, Linda Spence (Tom) and Michael Presley (Zeta). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Johnny, Jessica (Luke), Michael (Melanie), Mark (Kirsten), Molly, Gracie, and Isabella. She was blessed to have known all five of her great-grandchildren, Abigail (Aaron), Lauren, Harrison, Blaine, and Brileigh, and one great-great-grandchild, Blakelyn. She is also survived by her sister, Edith Green, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Irene was born September 7, 1941, in Southern Virginia.

She met and married the love of her life, Victor ‘Vic’ Presley. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in February. They settled in Manassas, VA, where she gave birth to their three children.

Irene was born a caregiver and enjoyed taking care of friends and family. Along with caring for others, she enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and gardening. As her health declined, she was known to greet everyone who visited by saying, “Hello, are you hungry? Do you want a sammich?”.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 26, at Maddox Funeral Home, with Doug Lowell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the family would like to extend an invitation for everyone to join in celebrating her life at the American Legion, 22 West 8th St. Front Royal, VA.