Margaret L. Knight Burke Morris (1931 – 2022)

Margaret L. Knight Burke Morris, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Lynn Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Dr. Reverend Rodney Vickers, Reverend Becky Pucher, and Reverend John Kenney, Jr. officiating. The burial will follow the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon to 2:00 pm prior to the service.

Margaret was born on March 2, 1931, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Thomas and Mary Knight. Margaret was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ellis Burke, the father of her daughters; her second husband, Ermand Morris; her great-grandson, Trent Alan Williams; her son in law, Bobby Hively; her two brothers and her six sisters.

Surviving Margaret is her loving daughters, Nancy Hively, Katherine Martin (George), and Margaret Williams (Duane); her two stepchildren, Ronnie and Roger Morris; her grandchildren, Tammy Martin, Garry Martin, Angela Williams Vickers, and Eric Williams, and a special granddaughter, Jenna Shultz; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily and Evan Martin, Andrew, and Will Vickers, and Caden and Logan Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God Church. She retired from Warren Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant and was also the “Bingo Queen” while she was a resident at Lynn Care.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Martin, Evan Martin, Andrew Vickers, Will Vickers, Caden Williams, and Logan Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Tribute to Trent Skatepark” c/o Jennifer Williams at 626 Crystal Lane, Strasburg, Virginia 22657.