Margaret Lucille King (1921 – 2021)

Margaret Lucille King departed this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home in Luray, Virginia. Born on October 21, 1921, in Luray to the late Edward and Mamie Twyman Williams, she was one of 12 children. Margaret attended the historic Andrew Jackson School and excelled in all subjects. Young Margaret always had an uncanny gift for understanding nature, and she loved plants and knew how to nurture them. She would later become a local Lancaster Seed Company representative. She had a keen understanding of history whether it was local or had global implications and was the contemporary of 22 presidential administrations.

From Luray to Cedarville and eventually settling in Front Royal, she would marry Robert F. King Sr. of Delaplane, VA, and from this union, five children were born. Many children gravitated to her home. She would be a caretaker and a surrogate mother to many. Anyone could visit her for a plate of delicious food, engaging conversation, and a safe, warm and loving place to rest. Her home was always filled with the energy and sound of children whom she loved and who loved her.

In 2010 after her son Kevin’s death, she would return to her beloved Luray. Residing with her daughter, Karen, she would have a complete spiritual renaissance of life. She developed an unrelenting quest and thirst to go places and to see and do.

Her greatest love was being an active member and mother of the Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church in Blainesville where she served as a Deaconess. A masterful cook, she will be remembered for her contributions to church dinners. In 2019, she was presented with the “Service from the Heart” award from her home church.

She continued to be involved in community efforts and was one of the founding members of “Caring Hearts – Helping Hands”, a “pay it forward” group of retiree friends whose mission was to embrace neighbors with compassion, care and to help those in need. With this organization, she continued her life of service by making care packages for the homeless, aging community members, military service members, and children in need. She even made a special trip to Haiti to distribute school supplies. In 2015, she was the recipient of the Distinguished Community Service Humanities Award from the Shenandoah Valley HIT newspaper.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Jacob Thomas, Robert Williams, and Franklin Williams; seven sisters: Mildred Bundy, Thelma Richburg, Ann Whitley, Eleanor Madison, Ada Broaddus, Virginia Foster, and Caroline Williams; two sons: Kevin King and Keith King (Inez). She is survived by her loving and devoted family — three children: Kenneth King of Charles Town (WV), Karen Morgan of Luray (VA) and Robert F. King, Jr (Marilyn) of Baltimore (MD); one sister, Lucy Hunter of Erie (PA); six grandchildren: Ebony Vines Jackson (Darvell), Robert F. King, III, Brian Johnson, Syreeta Gay, Amber Hendricks, and Adam King; two great-grandchildren, Donovan Jones, and Ellis Jackson. She is also survived by special nephews Frederick Richburg and Donald Whitley and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.

Margaret was loved and will be missed by many. Goodbye, Margaret, and may your journey be one of peace, love, and tranquility.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Wake: 10:00 AM Service: 11:00 AM

Riverton United Methodist Church

55 East Strasburg Road

Front Royal, VA 22630

Interment Immediately following The Service:

Hillside Cemetery

Hill Side Road (Rt. 764)

Luray, Virginia 22835

Repast:

West Luray Recreation Center

630 W Main St

Luray, VA 22835