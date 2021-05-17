Margaret Marie Clatterbuck (1937 – 2021)

Margaret Marie Clatterbuck, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, with Pastors Bobby and Diane Whetzel officiating.

Mrs. Clatterbuck was born on September 17, 1937, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Edward and Oma Brock Atkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clatterbuck; brother, Harry Atkins and two sisters, Genevieve and Bertha Atkins. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Oma “Sally” Wyant (Roy) of Ruckersville, Virginia; nephew Kenny Wyant of Ruckersville, Virginia; and a special cousin, Helen Kenney of Linden, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, or to Linden United Methodist Church, 13466 John Marshall Highway, Linden.