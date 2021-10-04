Margaret Mary Hill (2021 – 2021)

Margaret Mary Hill, of Front Royal, died at home on October 1, 2021—the first Friday of the month, a devotion championed by her namesake, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Margaret was born on July 25, 2021, in Front Royal, to Andrew Paul and Rosemary Megan Hill. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her devoted siblings, John Paul, Cecilia Therese, Elizabeth Anna, Mary Claire, Peter Damian, Edith Veronica, and Lucy Adelaide Hill. Margaret’s brother or sister, Hyacinth Columba Hill, preceded her in death in 2020.

While her family deeply mourns Margaret’s passing, they will forever cherish the short time they had with her on Earth and look forward, God willing, to seeing her again in heaven. Until then, they will take great comfort in the powerful intercession of their very own saint.

Margaret’s funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, October 7, 2021—the feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary—at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Daniel N. Gee celebrating. Visitation and the Holy Rosary will precede Mass at 9:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with a chanted procession to the church at approximately 9:45 a.m. Following Mass, the interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Margaret’s name to one of their favorite religious orders: the Dominican nuns of Linden, Virginia; the Benedictine monks of Clear Creek Abbey, Oklahoma; the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, Gower, Missouri; or the Benedictine monks of Norcia, Italy.

Margaret’s family is deeply appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time.