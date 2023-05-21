Margie Mae Allison (1929 – 2023)

Margie Mae Allison, 93, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.

Services will be private.

Mrs. Allison was born September 28, 1929, in Jenkins, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roland Dingus and Sally Dingus Starnes.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend, and a fine collector of cookie jars. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was married to the late Walter Janey Allison.

Surviving are four children, Sally Smith, Jamey Allison, David Allison, and Pat Mabe, all of Strasburg; three sisters, Peggy Brown of Corpus Christi, Texas, Mary Denny of Houston, Texas, and Deloris of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.