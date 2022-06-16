Maria Agnes M. Puray-Morefield (1965 – 2022)

Maria Agnes M. Puray-Morefield, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Browntown Road in Front Royal with Bishop Randy Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Maria was born December 28, 1965, in the Philippines, the daughter of Fely M. Puray of Ohio and the late Dr. Teofilo Puray.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Church of Latter-Day Saints, Front Royal Ward, a member of Single Action Shooting Society, and a 1984 graduate of Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal. Maria worked for 26 years for Warren Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Room as an Administrative Assistant. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Surviving, with her mother, are her husband, James “Jim” Morefield, Jr.; one step-son, Andrew Morefield of Front Royal; one step-daughter, Megan VanBuren of Hawaii; one brother, Christopher Puray and wife Sylvia of Front Royal; four nephews; three nieces; four great-nieces; and her favorite cousin, who was like her sister, Maritza Druex of Tennessee.

Maria was preceded in death by her father; and her twin sister, Maria Angelina Puray.

Pallbearers will be Max Puray, Nathan Puray, Christopher Puray II, Andrew Morefield, Chris Scoville, and Eric Morefield.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.